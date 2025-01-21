Feature: ARKANSAS THEATRE YEAR IN REVIEW FOR 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to my 2024 Broadway World Year in Review. It’s been a busy year, and I’m having a great time. This year I’ve written 174 articles (175 counting this one), which is up 30 articles from last year. Thank you for allowing me into your world and entertaining me.

I would like to thank my friends Jim Allen, Sandee Pinkstaff, Piper & Jenny Wallace, Heather Hooten, Blake Woodson, Dawn Parker, Susannah Linnett, Dakota Mansfield, and my daughter Emma Bertram for assisting and guest writing articles. I appreciate each and every one of you!

Also, I would like to thank all of the many photographers who have contributed to these articles. By far, I have received the most photos from Certified Photographer Matthew Sewell and Warren McCullough. If you are looking for some awesome headshots to update your portfolio, hit these guys up. They do beautiful work!

Here’s a quick summary of my shows: I have reviewed 71 musicals, 58 plays, 16 concerts, 8 comedy shows, 2 ballets, and a handful of other performances, and 9 interviews. From these, 28 were new-to-me venues, 20 were high school or university, 17 touring shows, 13 youth shows (not at a school), and 4 out of state.

This year you should be very proud of your educational theatres. They really put out some great work. And as a generalized overview, March was a very brave month, October was probably my favorite month, July had 13 musicals that I was able to attend, and the classics won me over this year.

Here are my starry-heart eyes (favorites) for 2024

LEADING MAN AWARD: Taijee Bunch as Jimmy in DREAMGIRLS at The Actors Theatre of Little Rock was my absolute favorite! I had the best seat, and when he started singing to me, I about lost it! I love Taijee #fangirlforlife!

Runner up goes to Nick Farr who reprised his role as Dan in NEXT TO NORMAL at the Batesville Community Theatre. He does so well in everything he does, but this one may be my favorite of his performances.

Dr. Nick Farr

As a bonus, LEADING MAN IN TRAINING goes to Jaydon Clark as Ralphie in A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock. Jaydon is one to follow for sure! He brought charm, energy, and an impressive stage presence to the role, making it clear he has a bright future ahead as an actor. His star is definietly on the rise!

Jaydon Clark as Ralphie in A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

LEADING LADY AWARD: This is a hard one. The women brought their A game, and I was here for it! When I find out that Patti Airoldi is in a production, I know she is going to be great. So, of course, I loved her as Heidi Schreck in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME with Actors Theatre of Little Rock. She is funny, she is engaging, and she commands the stage when she steps foot on it. May we all strive to be Patti when we grow up.

The women in LEGALLY BLONDE at The Studio Theatre in Little Rock collectively win the leading lady award as well. It’s a fantastic girl-power show, and Bridget Davis as Elle Woods and Queen Anthony James Gerard as Paulette brought incredible energy and charm to their roles.

Bridget Davis (center) as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde at The Studio Theatre

Photo Credit: Eric White

The women in DREAMGIRLS at Actors Theatre of Little Rock were powerhouse badasses! Courtney “Coco” Briggs as Effie, Rosa Howard as Deena, Tiara Piggee as Lorrell, and Kristen Phantazia Smith as Michelle captivated the audience with their electrifying performances, stunning vocals, and dynamic stage presence. They were amazing!

For those that go to the children shows at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock, you will agree that Emily Swenskie of the FLURFFY shows is animated and charming to the point that she really captivates the audiences with ease. Her storytelling, along with her friends, is top notch.

I have more women favorites, but I guess I will stop here.

The WOMEN THAT LEAD AWARD: We have some extraordinary women that make our theatrical world go round. I have so much respect for these women that I have in mind. Each of them brings their unique brilliance to the stage and beyond. Their passion, creativity, and resilience inspire not only their peers but also the audiences who witness their work. I’m so grateful for their contributions and the impact they make every single day.

Amanda Horton is the Executive Director of the University of Central Arkansas Public Appearances which include Reynolds Performance Hall and the new Windgate building in Conway. She continuously brings quality entertainment to Central Arkansas with many goals in mind, including education, children's programming, concerts, and touring shows, not to mention hosting local talent such as the Conway Symphony Orchestra. Her leadership is impressive, and I love going to see what she and her staff have for the audience.

Comedian Heather Land with Amanda Horton at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

Alyson Courtney is the Director of Development at the Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock. She works tirelessly behind the scenes to build strong relationships, secure funding, and cultivate a vibrant community of supporters. Her dedication to the arts and her passion for storytelling help ensure that the Argenta Contemporary Theatre continues to thrive as a hub for creativity and culture. Alyson's ability to connect with people and her commitment to the theater's mission make her an invaluable asset to the organization.

Alyson Courtney

Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

Dr. Caroline Taylor is the Dean for the School of Fine Arts at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia. She guides her students with wisdom, passion, and a deep commitment to their artistic and personal growth. Through her leadership, she fosters a nurturing and innovative environment where students are encouraged to take risks, collaborate, and develop their unique voices as artists. Her dedication to both their education and the arts ensures that they are well-prepared to make meaningful contributions to the creative world.

Dr. Caroline Taylor

Dean for the School of Fine Arts at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia

Susannah Morriss Linnett is the Executive Director at Silvermoon Children's Theatre in Texarkana. Her company has been a haven for the kids in Southwest Arkansas/East Texas by providing an inspiring space where young performers can explore their creativity and build confidence. Susannah's leadership has transformed Silvermoon Children's Theatre into a community cornerstone, offering opportunities for children to develop their talents, form lifelong friendships, and experience the magic of storytelling.

Susannah Morriss Linnett

Executive Director at Silvermoon Children's Theatre in Texarkana

Kristen Dickerson is the Executive Director at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway. She, too, does an amazing job at guiding and curating a growing program that caters to the local theatrical scene and provides ample opportunity for the younger actors to gain experience on stage and off. Kristen's vision and dedication have made Red Curtain Theatre a vibrant hub for creativity and learning in the community. Through her leadership, the program has become a launching pad for aspiring actors, directors, and technicians, offering them valuable mentorship and hands-on experience.

Kristen Dickerson

Executive Director at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

HAPPY TO WATCH AGAIN AWARD: I saw quite a few doubles and even triples of some shows this year, and though I may quietly skip some of them for 2025 (you’ll never know), the one I was happy to watch on repeat for 2024 was HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME THE MUSICAL. I first saw it at The Royal Theatre in Benton and then about three weeks later, I saw it at The Texarkana Repertory Company. Each production had its own strengths, but both captured the haunting beauty of the score and the timeless message of compassion and acceptance.

BEST VILLAIN AWARD: I have a few that really stuck with me. At the top is Josh Strickland as Raul in EXTREMITIES at The Weekend Theatre in Little Rock. Never have I wanted to jump on stage and save a character like I did in this show. He committed to his serial rapist role, and I was ready to go help dig the hole for him.

Keiren Minter gets two bad guy awards-One for Miss Trunchbull in MATILDA at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff and another for his portrayal of Ram in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL (with his partner Brett Kagebein as Kurt) at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Keiren is one of my favorites, and I’m excited to watch his theatrical journey!

Then there is the impressive Braden Lisowe as Hades in HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION at Bryant High School, who can command the stage at such a young age. In this role he exuded an air of authority and menace, and his deep, resonant voice lent gravity to his role as the ruler of the underworld. Braden is another one that I’m excited to follow his budding career.

CLASSICS THAT WON ME OVER AWARD: To be honest, classics are hard to follow if not done correctly. I really want to love them, but sometimes—eeehhhhh. This year, however, I was enamored by a few. At the top of my list is OF MICE AND MEN at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs. I was so wrapped up in it, I was audibly mumbling-no, don’t do it-at the part where George had to kill Lennie. It broke my heart!

Rick McKean as Lennie and Autumn Slaght as Curley's Wife

Photo Credit: Kat Lightsey

Other classics that I loved this year-- ALL MY SONS at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home, BLITHE SPIRIT at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre in Searcy, DRACULA at The Collins Theatre in Paragould, and HAMLET with The Lantern Theatre with Darby Lytle as the title character. You all were incredible!

Darby Lytle as HAMLET with The Lantern Theatre

The WOW! THEY REALLY WENT FOR IT AWARD: There were a few ‘oh wow’ moments this year. Because I don’t research before I go to a show, I never know what I’m going to witness, and sometimes, you guys really shock me. I love it! Keep it coming!

At the top of my list is SPRING AWAKENING at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock. Y’all! That was something else! I love how ATLR just puts it all on the stage. Mark Burbank and friends are doing an amazing job!

CHOIR BOY at The Studio Theatre in Little Rock was another production that fully embraced its mission. Directors Dr. Nick Farr and X Freelon masterfully brought an important story of identity and acceptance to life. This talented troupe captivated the audience's soul, and those a cappella gospel harmonies... absolutely stunning!

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville was a real eye opener as well. I was not prepared for that one for sure, but the performance was first rate, and the music was inspiring.

The PLEASANTLY SURPRISED AWARD: Like I said, I don’t do any research before going into a show, because I don’t want to have preconceived opinions. I like it when you surprise me. With that said, there were some really good ones that I didn’t know would be as enjoyable as they were.

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! at Ouachita Baptist University Verser Theatre in Arkadelphia was a lot of fun. I really loved this one! OBU has an amazing program. If you want a fabulous education with teachers who really care about you, definitely check these people out!

Others that I loved--SHUCKED at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville was another one I agreed to see and ended up loving it! THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Clarksville High School was super cute, GEORGE A ROMERO'S NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff was a blast, and 26 PEBBLES at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock tore out my heart!

CRACK ME UP AWARD: This year I was able to visit the Red Octopus troupe in Little Rock, and they were hilarious! I saw both CHAR-BOOOOO-TERIE and PAGANS ON BOBSLEDS, and we couldn't quit laughing. It's definitely humor for adults, so don't take the kids, but yall! They are crazy!

Jason Willey as the Old Lady in a wheelchair writing in her diary

I really enjoy visiting The Joint Theatre to watch The Main Thing Comedy Trio. My favorite comedians—Steve Farrell, Vicki Farrell, and Brett Ihler—put on fantastic sketch comedy shows that are both timely and locally inspired. Their ability to seamlessly transform into different characters right on stage amazes me every time. I absolutely love them! As a bonus, I was able to catch Brett's Improv troupe. Watching these people create scenes on the spot is amazing. They are so funny!

FAVORITE TOURING SHOW: TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock takes the award for this category! Holy cannoli! That was a show! If you haven’t seen this yet, catch it next year. Travel if necessary.

Trans Siberian Orchestra at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock

Other favorites -- COME FROM AWAY at Robinson Center in Little Rock. That was another one I had no background on until I got there and loved it! HAMILTON THE MUSICAL at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville was wonderful. I liked this cast better than the one that came through Little Rock a year or two ago. I was able to see CHAPEL HART twice this year; I feel like they are family. Also, my inner teenager was thrilled to see NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK at Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Chapel Hart at The Magnolia Blossom Festival

INCLUSIVITY AWARD: I feel it is important that everyone gets a chance to experience theatre however they see fit, whether it is getting to participate or adjusting your presentation for your audience's needs. The ARKANSAS MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS make a concerted effort to have shows available to all. They bring in sign language professionals, modify shows specifically for those that are over stimulated easily, and bring in my friend Sandee Pinkstaff of CREATIVE DESCRIPTIONS to audio transcribe for the visually impaired. I know it's a big adjustment, but the movement has begun. Let's all do our part.

ORIGINALITY AWARD: When material is hard to find (or purchase), our creative artists make their own content, and we have a lot of very inventive people in our midst. One of my favorite places to go is to the MELONLIGHT THEATER in Eureka Springs where Emily Ulibarri and her husband Raymond are dance teachers by day and suspense performers by night. This year I saw Silence in the Jungle and Christmas with the Rosses. For 2025 they are adding new material and is leading a haunted tour. That sounds like so much fun.

A few other nods for originality goes to Summer Brinley for writing the script for FINAL BOW, a dinner theater at Grant County Community Theatre in Sheridan, and Jesse Bergener for his murder mystery dinner theatre shows at The Rialto Community Arts Center in Morrilton. I know both bring in money and a different kind of experience for theatre goers that are very enjoyable.

Cast of FINAL BOW at Grant County Community Theatre in Sheridan

I LOVE LIVE MUSIC AWARD: Ok, this is not so much an award but a shout out to the theatres that use live musicians. I know that it is not always possible to have an orchestra, but I appreciate the theatres that try to include them when they can--I'm looking at you Argenta, Royal, Studio, OBU and others.

As a sub category for music though, the THAT WAS SUPER COOL AWARD goes to Bob Bidewell and his orchestra during MY FAIR LADY at the Argenta for having that massive harp upstairs on stage. Really, that was super cool!

MOVERS AND SHAKERS AWARD: Ok, so dance isn't my expertise, but I know a good time when I see it. There have been a lot of good choreography this year, but the one that really stands out to me is Choreographer Allison Stodala-Wilson who worked on GREASE and A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock. Both musicals were so much fun to watch.

Allison Stodala-Wilson and cast of A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Another choreographer that utilizes the space well is Christina Munoz-Madsen at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway. Though she performed in GUYS AND DOLLS this year and did a great job, it's her work with the younger actors that really makes you take notice. This community is blessed to have her theatrical influence.

My daughter Emma Bertram's favorite choreo was at UCA with HEATHERS THE MUSICAL. She says, "This guy played the church pew like a tamborine during "My Dead Gay Son." It was epic! I've never been so proud of an ensemble as I was with this one."

DISNEY'S NEWSIES at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock had the kids jumping and doing all sorts of movement. Moriah Patterson continues to place her mark on Central Arkansas theatre, and I love her for it!

Cast of DISNEY'S NEWSIES at Wildwood Park for the Arts

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Under this category, I'd like to add the CHOREOGRAPHER IN TRAINING goes to Kayli Gentry and Nora Turner at Morrilton High School for their work in A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Director Heather Hooten adapted the classic Charles Dickens' tale into a musical with the help of MHS Choir Director Tiffanie Manes and Senior Xavier Walls. Through this collaboration, Kayli and Nora reimagined the ghostly tale like I have never seen. The lyrical movements stayed with me well after the show was over.

PRETTY COSTUMES AWARD: Clothes make the man...so the saying goes. We have so many talented costumers here in Arkansas, and there is no way I can pick favorites. However, some have stood out, probably because I like bright pretty colors.

The ensemble costumes for CHICAGO with Actors Theatre of Little Rock were brilliant. Everyone wore the same costumes-both men and women. So, if it was a bust and skirt, they all wore it. If it was a business suit, they all wore it. It was fabulous!

Cast of CHICAGO THE MUSICAL at Actors Theatre of Little Rock

Photo Credit: Eric White

I loved the brightly colored costumes in DRAGONS LOVE TACOS at the Arkansas Museum of FIne Arts in Little Rock. This group of entertainers have their details down.

Cast of DRAGONS LOVE TACOS

Photo Credit: Jason Masters

WINTER WONDERETTES at Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs was a wonderful show with four beautiful singing sirens in bold colors designed by Kathryn Lightsey. It was a visually stunning show!

ANASTASIA THE MUSCIAL at Ouachita Baptist University swept you to their world with their regal ballgowns. I would have liked to have seen them close up. They were beautiful!

Cast of ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL at Ouachita Baptist University

Photo Credit: Sarah Wagner

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Studio Theatre in Little Rock commited to their costume attire as well. In fact, I had no idea it was Taijee as Asaka, Goddess of Earth, until I looked at the Playbill at intermission. I was swept away in the theatrical magic.

Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Photo Credit: Erica Gregory

I've had the best time watching all of you bring your art to the masses. I am excited for 2025!

Here is a comprehensive list of articles for 2024:

January

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton

EVERYBODY LOVES OPAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

BEATLEMANIA AGAIN at Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock

YELLOWMAN at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL: A TRIBUTE TO Whitney Houston at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

Feature: Get to Know Arkansas' SHOOTING STARS -- LAIKEN CLARKE & CORBIN PITTS

SECRET GARDEN at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

February

MEAN GIRLS at Robinson Center in Little Rock

OF MICE AND MEN at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

Feature: Arkansas Shooting Stars: College Edition -- Grace Pitts & KEIREN MINTER

SIX THE MUSICAL: TEEN EDITION at Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock

MOUNTAIN TOP at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Feature: ARKANSAS SHOOTING STARS: High School Edition -- LUCY STRAHIN & JACKSON RAY

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville

SAMANTHA FISH FEAT. JESSE DAYTON at The Hall in Little Rock

Interview: Kate Vargas And Eric McFadden of SGT. SPLENDOR at The Hall in Little Rock

GODSPELL at Argenta Community Theatre in North Little Rock

SHE LOVES ME at The Royal Theatre in Benton

HOLES at Silvermoon Children's Theatre in Texarkana

Feature: CENTRAL ARKANSAS SHOOTING STARS: HIGH SCHOOL -- ISABELLA NGUYEN & BEE GOLLEHER

BROADWAY ON BROADWAY at Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton

March

ANNE FRANK AND ME at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

WITCH At University Of Arkansas in Fayetteville

THE PROM in the University Theater at University Of Arkansas in Fayetteville

SPRING AWAKENING at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Interview: Chad Bradford of DRAGONS LOVE TACOS at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

Feature: ARKANSAS SHOOTING STARS: HOT SPRINGS WORLD CLASS HIGH SCHOOL -- John Sullivan and NICHOLAS MARTINEZ

MARY POPPINS JR at The Royal Theatre in Benton

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

UNCLE DAN'S 6-LEGGED COMEDY SHOW at The Joint Theater in North Little Rock

CALL ME MARA at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville

CHOIR BOY at The Studio Theatre in Little Rock

GRUMPY OLD MEN THE MUSICAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

Feature: ARKANSAS SHOOTING STARS: PIPER WALLACE and HANNAH MINOR

April

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Clarksville High School

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Bryant High School

EARL TURNER: NUTHIN BUT THE FUNK at Myron's At The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV

BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton

ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Arkansas State University in Beebe

ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL at Ouachita Baptist University Jones Performing Arts Center in Arkadelphia

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King STORY at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

Interview: Brent Bristow And Noah Hungate of EMERALD CITY COUNCIL

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Lantern Theatre/Maumelle Players in Maumelle

CLUE: ON STAGE at Morrilton High School

PUFFS At Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

May

BRAVO! with Ballet Arkansas at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

AMERICAN BEAUTY at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

ANNIE at Studio 42 & Co in the Adams-Vines Recital Hall on the Arkansas Northeastern College campus in Blytheville

THE JUNGLE BOOK at Grant County Community Theater in Sheridan

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock

BRIGHT STAR at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

MATT ROGERS performs at Magnolia Blossom Festival in Magnolia

CHAPEL HART at Magnolia Blossom Festival in Magnolia

BIG SHANE THORNTON Headlines at Picklefest in Atkins

THE ODYSSEY at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf with The Lantern Theatre in the Reeves Recital Hall at Hendrix in Conway

DONNIE LEE STRICKLAND at Brookstock Events in Dover

26 PEBBLES at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Riverside Actors Theatre and Nightingale Theatre Collective Premieres LIGHT BLIND at The Public Theatre in Little Rock

THE WIZARDS OF ODD at The Joint Theater in North Little Rock

June

THE RESPONDERS at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at The Studio Theatre in Little Rock

SHE KILLS MONSTERS at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

REMNANTS OF ROCK at Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton

I HATE HAMLET at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

BLITHE SPIRIT with the Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre at Harding University in Searcy

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

SILENCE IN THE JUNGLE at Melonlight Ballroom in Eureka Springs

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Windgate Center For The Fine And Performing Arts in Conway

PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK at Walmart AMP in Rogers

SWEENEY TODD: DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at The Forum in Jonesboro

July

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Lewisville Playhouse in Lewisville, TX

WE THE PEOPLE THE MUSICAL at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

SISTER ACT JR at The Royal Theatre in Benton

JERSEY BOYS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

A TALE OF TWO FLURFFYS at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

DISNEY AND Cameron Mackintosh'S MARY POPPINS at South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado

HENRY V at Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre in the Witherspoon Auditorium at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville

DROWSY CHAPERONE with the Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre at Harding University in Searcy

NEWS: Creative Descriptions to Provide Audio Descriptions for COME FROM AWAY at Robinson Center

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

GREASE Is the Word at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

FINAL BOW at Grant County Community Theater in Sheridan

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at The Studio Theatre in Little Rock

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Ouachita Little Theatre in Mena

HELLO, DOLLY! at Fort Smith Little Theatre in Fort Smith

August

COME FROM AWAY at Robinson Center in Little Rock

NEWS: GREASE and Other Events at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

SHREK THE MUSICAL JR with Studio 42 & Co at the Manila High School Auditorium in Manila

DISNEY AND Cameron Mackintosh'S MARY POPPINS at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

ELECTILE DYSFUNCTION at The Joint Comedy Theater in North Little Rock

GUYS AND DOLLS at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

JITNEY at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton

Interview: SOFIE AND THE NEW RELICS at Mountains, Music & Motorcycles Rally in Mountain View

INSPECTOR SNOW AND TOTO, TOO with The Lantern Theatre in Conway

HAMILTON THE MUSICAL at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

CHICAGO & EARTH, WIND, AND FIRE TAKE NORTH LITTLE ROCK THROUGH DECADES OF HITS at Simmons Bank Arena

STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

September

A RAISIN IN THE SUN at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville

THE WIZARD OF OZ at The Forum in Jonesboro

ALL MY SONS at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home

SHREK THE MUSICAL at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Interview: Hannah Schmidt of PETER PAN at Robinson Center in Little Rock

THE SUNSHINE BOYS at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

PETER PAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center in Little Rock

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Fort Smith Little Theatre in Fort Smith

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME THE MUSICAL at Texarkana Repertory Company in Texarkana

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL at The Studio Theatre in Little Rock

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! at Ouachita Baptist University Verser Theatre in Arkadelphia

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia

ALONE TOGETHER at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

October

Interview: Brett Ihler WITH THE JOINT VENTURE at The Joint Comedy Theater in North Little Rock

NIGHTFALL WITH Edgar Allan Poe at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

NEXT TO NORMAL at Batesville Community Theatre in Batesville

MY FAIR LADY at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

EXTREMITIES at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

CARMEN with Ballet Arkansas at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

DISNEY'S NEWSIES at Wildwood Park For The Arts in Little Rock

CHAR-BOOOOOO-TERIE with Red Octopus at The Public Theater in Little Rock

GEORGE A ROMERO'S NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

20TH ANNIVERSARY IMPROV AND DECEMBER SHOWS at The Joint Comedy Theater in North Little Rock

THE SMELL OF THE KILL at Germantown Community Theatre in Germantown, TN

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

Interview: Ben Grimes of IMAGINARY INVALID AND THE BREACH at UALR Theatre And Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

MOLIERE'S THE IMAGINARY INVALID at University of Arkansas Little Rock Haislip Theatre in Little Rock

HARVEY at Hot Springs World Class High School Theater in Hot Springs

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

Interview: Auzi Peoples of ROTTEN WITCHES at Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY FLURFFY at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

DRACULA at The Collins Theatre in Paragould

November

STRAIGHT NO CHASER at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH THE CHANGE at AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, TX

DANCE NATION at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at University Of Central Arkansas Theatre in Conway

Dr. Seuss HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center in Conway

William Shakespeare'S HAMLET at The Lantern Theatre in Conway

A CHRISTMAS STORY at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home

WAIT UNTIL DARK at Performing Arts Center On The Square in Searcy

HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION at Bryant High School in Bryant

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center in North Little Rock

THE MALTESE ANTIDEPRESSANT at Batesville Community Theatre in Batesville

CENDRILLON: A CINDERELLA STORY at Ouachita Baptist University McBeth Recital Hall in Arkadelphia

RIDE THE CYCLONE at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro

Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER at Silvermoon Children's Theatre in Texarkana

A FERTLE HOLIDAY AND NEW YEARS EVE BASH at The Joint Comedy Theater in North Little Rock

ANNIE at The Studio Theatre in Little Rock

December

Interview: Callie Scheidt, Danni Logan, AJ Evans, Elias Logan of BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER at Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton

CONWAY MEN'S CHORUS at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

DREAMGIRLS at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

SILVER BELLES at The Royal Theatre in Benton

WINTER WONDERETTES at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR at Conway High School in Conway

RIVER CITY MEN'S CHORUS at St. James UMC In Little Rock

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Morrilton High School

MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

SHUCKED at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

PAGANS ON BOBSLEDS xxI: RIZZ THE SEASON at The Public Theater in Little Rock

MIRACLE ON MAIN: A HOLIDAY SPECIAL at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY with ACT-R at The HeARTh in Russellville

CHRISTMAS WITH THE ROSSES at Melonlight Theater in Eureka Springs

Guest Writers

Piper and Jenny Wallace -- CLUE At Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

Heather Hooten -- DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Robinson Center in Little Rock

Blake Woodson -- ARKANSAN Audra McAnally IS IN THE RUNNING FOR 'MISS ROCKLAHOMA'

DEFRANCE at Magic Springs Theme And Water Park in Hot Springs

ROCK OF AGES at The Studio Theatre in Little Rock

Feature: ROCKLAHOMA 2024 in Pryor, OK

Sandee Pinkstaff -- JULIUS CAESAR at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center in Little Rock

ROMEO AND JULIET at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Dawn Parker -- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Texarkana Repertory Company in Texarkana

Susannah Linnett -- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia

Dakota Mansfield -- SHREK THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center in Little Rock

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Robinson Center in Little Rock

