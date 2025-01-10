Review: MIRACLE ON MAIN: A HOLIDAY SPECIAL at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This past holiday season was filled with joy and jubilee, and the talent was overflowing at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff, with their show Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special. This festive celebration, directed by Kayla Earnest and Bethany Gere brought together talent from the community to usher in the holiday spirit with a vibrant showcase of music, theater, and dance. It was a cheery and heartwarming event that highlighted the magic of the season.

Hosted by Bethany Gere and J. Tyler Lewis, the program featured a nostalgic reunion of cast members from previous productions. They delighted the audience with beautiful renditions of holiday classics and I few that were new to me.

I absolutely loved Allison Carraway's performance of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. Her powerful vocals effortlessly filled the room, bringing a warm and joyful energy to the classic tune. Olivia Thompson was equally impressive, delivering a unique and heartfelt rendition of Away in a Manger alongside her puppet, Nellie. Their duet was not only skillful but also deeply moving, showcasing Olivia's talent and creativity.

Addie Ashcraft's version of White Christmas was nothing short of stunning, capturing the song's nostalgic beauty with grace and elegance. Rory Earnest-Lake and Kaleb Hughes brought a lively and infectious energy to their rocking performance of Jingle Bell Rock, making it a true crowd-pleaser that had everyone tapping their feet and smiling.

And honestly, the talent didn’t stop there—I could go on and on about each performance. From start to finish, the artistry and dedication of the performers truly blew me away, leaving a lasting impression of just how remarkable this event was.

Olive, The Other Reindeer was a short play performed by the Reader’s Theater. They told of Olive, a quirky and determined dog, who mistakenly believes she is destined to become one of Santa’s reindeer after mishearing a holiday song. Through lively narration and expressive performances, the Reader’s Theater brought Olive’s heartwarming journey to life. It was great watching the more seasoned performers include the younger actors in their tale. It was super cute.

One of the performances that really touched me was the duet performance of Mary, Did You Know, with Violet Myers on vocals and Dr. Teanna Williams lyrically dancing to the soul-stirring melody. Violet's sincerity brought raw emotion to the song, while Dr. Teanna Williams' expressive dance added a visual depth that beautifully complemented the music. Together, they created a moving and unforgettable performance that captivated the audience, evoking a profound sense of reverence and wonder. It was a perfect blend of artistry and passion.

Another highlight was the massive Community Choir that filled the space with harmonious voices, performing the beautiful Christmas Wish. It was great seeing all of those families joining together to share their love of music and the holiday spirit. The choir’s performance was a touching display of unity and joy, as voices of all ages blended seamlessly to create a powerful and uplifting moment.

On a side note, I loved their “commercials” they did for their sponsors. When they started out, it looked like a holiday skit, but as the scene unfolded, it cleverly transitioned into a heartfelt and humorous acknowledgment of the event's sponsors. The creative approach was both entertaining and effective, blending the festive spirit with genuine appreciation.

Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special was a truly magical event that brought the community together in celebration of the season. The dedication and talent of everyone involved—performers, directors, and volunteers—shone brightly, creating a memorable experience for all who attended.

For those who attended, they were treated to the exciting announcement of the 2025 Theater Season lineup. While I won’t spoil the full reveal, I can share that the season kicks off in March with a production of Aeschylus’ Prometheus Bound, with auditions scheduled for January 24th.

What’s particularly thrilling is the collaboration with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s theater department for two performances this year. One of these is the highly anticipated production of The Color Purple, with auditions taking place from January 13-17. This partnership is sure to bring even more talent and vibrancy to the stage, and I can't wait to see what they have in store!

For more information about what is going on at this active arts center, visit their website at https://www.artx3.org.

