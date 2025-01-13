Review: CHRISTMAS WITH THE ROSSES at Melonlight Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To wrap up 2024, I decided to spend the New Year’s holiday with my favorite couple in Eureka Springs at the Melonlight Theater, enjoying their show Christmas with the Rosses. Throughout December, Emily and Raymond Ulibarri, along with their friends, performed a festive spin-off of their hit production I Haunt You. If you haven’t experienced this type of immersive theater before, you’re in for a treat. The intimate setting of the Melonlight Theater, combined with the Ulibarris' captivating storytelling and choreography, draws you into their world in a way that feels personal and magical.

Written and created by Emily Ulibarri, Christmas with the Rosses is styled like a sitcom, offering a delightful mix of humor, heart, and holiday spirit. Before the “show” officially begins, the talented cast—Maggie Mae, Michael Carey, Lyn Davis, and Lucius Ulibarri—welcome the audience into the performance space. They set the tone with engaging preshow warmups, creating an atmosphere that feels both intimate and interactive, seamlessly drawing you into the world of the Rosses.

This was my first time seeing Lyn and Lucius perform, and they immediately stood out with their energy and charm. Lyn brought a vibrant presence to the stage, her performance brimming with authenticity and wit. Meanwhile, seven-year-old Lucius, with his natural charisma (undoubtedly inherited from his talented parents), joined in the preshow mingling with ease and confidence. His youthful enthusiasm and endearing interactions added an extra layer of warmth and delight to the experience, showcasing a budding talent that complemented the seasoned performers beautifully.

Sheila (Emily Ulibarri) and Michael (Raymond Ulibarri) Ross are hosting a festive tree-decorating party, inviting their friends Gladys (Lyn Davis) and Timmy (Michael Carey) to join in the holiday fun. Sparks fly between Gladys and Timmy, as their mutual romantic interest becomes a charming subplot that unfolds throughout the evening.

Amid the cheerful festivities, the group is joined by a mysterious and exotic woman (Maggie Mae) who brings an unexpected depth to the gathering. Her conversations delve into the idea that Christmas isn’t always a joyful time for everyone, adding a reflective and poignant layer to the show.

As the night progresses, plenty of drinks are shared, and strange, inexplicable events begin to occur, adding an air of mystery to the celebration. By the end of the evening, the Christmas tree is finally decorated, but the enigmatic woman vanishes without a trace. In true Melonlight Theater fashion, Sheila concludes the night with an unforgettable twist, declaring that she must have seen a ghost.

I truly enjoy Melonlight’s brand of storytelling. Their productions are always refreshingly unique, blending creativity and innovation in a way that captivates and surprises. And when it comes to their dancing, I’m an absolute superfan. I could watch Emily and Raymond dance all night and be completely content and thoroughly entertained. Their movements are not only graceful and mesmerizing but also infused with emotion, telling stories through choreography that words alone could never convey.

For their 2025 season, Melonlight Theater is adding exciting new productions alongside their fan-favorite shows. Currently, Raymond is heating things up with a Latin Cardio class, perfect for those looking to add some rhythm to their fitness routine.

In February, they’ll present Date Night with the Rosses, an engaging new show just in time for the Valentine’s Day season. The popular Silence in the Jungle makes its much-anticipated return in April, followed by Robbie!, a thrilling film noir-inspired production sure to captivate audiences with its intrigue and style.

As autumn rolls in, Melonlight will launch a Walking Ghost Tour, offering a spine-tingling exploration of Eureka Springs that is sure to satisfy thrill-seekers and likely scare even the bravest visitors. With its rich history and eerie charm, the town provides the perfect backdrop for an immersive journey into the mysterious and supernatural.

Finally, they’ll close out the year with the return of their holiday hit, Christmas with the Rosses, ensuring the season ends on a festive and heartfelt note.

With such a diverse lineup, 2025 promises to be another unforgettable year at Melonlight Theater! For more information, visit their website at https://www.melonlight.com.

