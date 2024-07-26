Review: DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS at South Arkansas Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For my inaugural visit to the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado, I was able to snag a highly sought after seat to a production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS, which sold out most nights during their July 11-21 run, and it was obvious why after I saw this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious cast. Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film and Directed by Ian Aipperspach, this heartwarming production had a delightful blend of charm and local flair that proved that South Arkansas brings an artistic challenge to the rest of the state in talent, imagination and theatrical skill.

The titular character, Mary Poppins (Hannah Faith Davis) is a magical and practically perfect nanny who arrives to care for Jane (Kaylee Sullivant & Kathryn Legg) and Michael (Jai Durvasula and Luke Louden) Banks, who has a history of causing problems with their other nannies. With her unique blend of whimsy, discipline, and charm, she uses her magical powers and life lessons to transform the lives of the Banks family, including their parents Winifred (Andria Gleghorn) and George (Charley Hankins), longtime friend Bert (Matthew Power), and everyone else around her. During her time there, they meet up with a colorful cast, including dancing statues during "Jolly Holiday", chimney sweeps during "Step in Time", and The Bird Woman (Nancy Rae Kinard) during "Feed the Birds”. Though the stage musical is slightly different than the movie, the feel-good ending remains intact, and everyone lives happily ever after.

Hannah Faith Davis’ Mary Poppins was an absolute delight! Her performance was enchanting, capturing both the charm and the magic of the beloved character. Her voice was both powerful and soothing, and she brought a wonderful mix of elegance and warmth to the role. My favorite moment with her was when she was paired with the evil Miss Andrew (Charlsie Langley) during their duet Brimstone and Treacle. Though it was a showdown in which, of course, Mary Poppins won, the blending of their voices stood out and impressed me the most. I would have loved to hear them sing that part together again. It was magical.

I couldn’t help but fall in love with Matthew Power, who played the adoring Bert, especially during his song "Chim Chim Cher-ee". This classic song brings a touch of old-world charm and nostalgia that offers a glimpse into the working-class world of London, and Power’s crooning made you believe that being a chimneysweep was the best job in the world.

Since this was a double cast show with the Banks children, my Jane and Michael were Luke Louden and Kathryn Legg. Together they were a joyful menace and held their own with their older castmates. Their ability to connect with the audience and portray the siblings' journey with such authenticity made them standout stars in this enchanting production.

This ensemble did an amazing job bringing the magic of this beloved classic to life. Their remarkable cohesiveness, seamless coordination and energy are a testament to their dedication and skill. They created a visually stunning and emotionally engaging experience that will stay with their adoring fans for a long time. I especially loved the synchronized dancing during Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. I recognized the choreography that came from the Broadway production. They executed the motions nicely. Step in Time was another lively and enjoyable number that kept the toes tapping. I did notice that they omitted the creepy toy dance. It wasn’t in the movie, and I thought it was weird the first time that I saw it, but it stuck with me, and I look for it in every Mary Poppins I see now.

The set and costumes were amazing! The costumes were so colorful, the set had a lot of detail, and this was the first Mary Poppins show that I’ve seen that their actors flew around. That looked like so much fun.

If you have not spent much time with SAAC, I encourage you to check it out. Here is information from their website:

SAAC is a complete visual and performing arts center that includes three gallery spaces, a ballet studio, a 207 seat theatre, a scene and costume shop, classrooms, a photography studio, and offices all of which provide AIE residencies, monthly gallery exhibits, community theatre productions, classes in visual arts, ballet, photography, drama, and music for people of all ages and people with special needs.

For more information, visit their website at https://saac-arts.org.

Cast Of Characters: Mary Poppins (Hanna Faith Davis), Bert (Matthew Power), Michael Banks (Jai Durvasula & Luke Louden), Jane Banks (Kaylee Sullivant, Kathryn Legg), George Banks (Charley Hankins), Winifred Banks (Andria Gleghorn), Katie Nanna (Jennifer Legg), Neleus (Wiley Taylor), Queen Victoria (Victoria Rodriguez), Prince Albert (Luke Legg), Greek statue (Cyan Frey), Park Keeper (Renee Bearden), Policeman (Blake Goff), Mrs. Brill (AnnaMarie Cobb), Roberston Ay (Michael McLeese), Mrs. Corry (Kaila Emery), Annie (Avery Hall) Frannie (Zoe Pyle), Bird Woman (Nancy Rae Kinard), Von Hussler (Holland Ruff), Northbrook (Austin Crank), Chairman of the Board (Jacarllus Hill), Miss Smythe (Addie Bosanko), Admiral Boom (Ellis Lyles), Mrs. Lark (Emilia Gathright), Miss Andrew (Charlsie Langley), and an ensemble of park goers, kite flyers, and chimney sweeps (Braelyn Allen, Lexi Dorrell, Allison Kirksey, Parker Lacy, Lily Langston, Addalyn Miller, Lorna Miller, Alisa Proctor, Destinee Smith).

