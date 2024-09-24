Review: PETER PAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrity Attractions brought Central Arkansas another fabulous show with PETER PAN, which flew onto the Robinson Center stage Friday through Sunday, Sept. 13 to 15, to entertain an audience full of fairy believers, and we were not disappointed. Directed by Lonny Price, this magical experience tapped into the universal desire to never grow up and to live in a world of adventure, imagination, and endless possibility. Everyone from the young to young at heart was delighted the whole evening.

Representation is very important to this touring company, so before the show, there was a special announcement that Peter Pan was celebrating 11 different Indigenous groups.

“I'm excited that in rewriting the book of Peter Pan, I've been able to focus on the women, on Tiger Lily and Wendy, and make sure that they both have voices in this story that they haven’t always had in the past,” Playwright Larissa FastHorse said in an interview on their website www.peterpanontour.com. I'm really excited that the book today is going to be honoring Indigenous people, honoring women, but also giving us what we loved about Peter Pan.”

The story begins at the Darling’s house where they sing a sweet goodnight song. Mrs. Darling is worried that the boy will return for his shadow that she caught the night before, and her fears were merited. Peter does fly in, and once Wendy sews it back on, Wendy and her brothers fly off to Neverland to have a grand adventure. They meet the jealous Tinkerbell, patch up the relationship with Tiger Lily, fight off Hook and the Pirates, and ultimately bring the Lost Boys back home with them so they can have families. When Peter return for Wendy, he sees that she has gotten old and chooses to take her daughter instead.

Though it has changed a little since the Cathy Rigby version, this production kept the same elements with the same catchy songs. I immediately recognized Peter Pan’s mantras I Gotta Crow and I Won’t Grow Up, but if I’m going to be honest, I’m a Captain Hook fan. I especially loved the pirate numbers Hook’s Tango, Hook’s Tarantella, and my favorite Hook’s Waltz. They were all so much fun!

The cast was so enjoyable. I loved their energy and the way they embraced the joy of this production. The teamwork, dedication, and talent were evident, making the story soar.

Seventeen-year-old Nolan Almeida was amazing leading the cast in this grand adventure. His performance was truly magical! He captured the spirit of adventure, youth, and wonder perfectly, making the audience believe in Neverland and the power of imagination.

As mentioned earlier, Wendy (Hawa Kamara) and Tiger Lily (Bailey Frankenberg) had major roles in this show. I loved how their leadership shaped the outcome of the story. Wendy’s wisdom and motherly influence reminded Peter of the importance of strength in kindness. And, as a fierce leader of her tribe, Tiger Lily modeled courage, determination, and loyalty for her people. Both actresses embodied their characters which gave the story and interesting angle.

Cody Garcia’s Captain Hook was so entertaining. He had charm and playfulness and was a delightful bad guy. There was no way I could boo at him. I’m not saying that I wanted him to win in the end, but did he really deserve to be eaten by the crocodile? Not when he made me laugh so much.

The biggest WOW moment of all was aimed at the graphics. What am I talking about? When Peter Pan and the Darling kids fly off to Neverland, the background changes into a moving sky. Maybe it wasn’t Imax, but it felt like it. It was so cool. They made it seem like they were really flying and at one point it seemed almost so real, I was getting slightly dizzy. That effect was amazing! I am casting my vote in whatever category covers this in the awards.

If you missed the show at Robinson Center, you are in luck. The tour is hanging out mainly in the south for a little while. This week they will be at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, and then during the first week of October, they will be at The Hobby Center in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit their website at https://peterpanontour.com.

Up next for Celebrity Attraction shows at Robinson Center is DEAR EVAN HANSEN, October 11-13. To find the link for tickets, go to celebrityattractions.com.

CAST

Nolan Almeida -- Peter Pan

Cody Garcia -- Captain Hook

Hawa Kamara -- Wendy

Raye Zaragoza -- Tiger Lily (Bailey Frankenberg performed 9/13/24)

Shefali Deshpande -- Mrs. Darling

Cody Garcia – Mr. Darling

Liza – Hannah Schmidt

William Foon – John

Camden Kwok – Michael

The Croc – Christina Helene Braa

Kurt Perry – Smee

Jane – Christina Helene Braa

Lost Boys – Charles Antenen, Zaynn Arora, Jonah Barricklo, Levi Chrisopulos, Leo Gallegos, Brandon Gille

Acoma – Kenny Ramos

Zemyna – Hannah Schmidt

Gyo ti – Christina Helene Braa

Ife – Kiara Williams

Boa Sr – Shefali Deshpande

Kai Bi’a -- Jordan T. Deleon

Aiyo – Michael Marero

Nintoku – Ryan Perry Marks (Tony Collins performed 9/13/24)

Swing, Asst. Dance Capt., Asst. Fight Capt. -- Bailey Frankenberg

Swing, Dance Captain, Fight Captain, Co-Fly Captain -- Leo Gallegos

CREATIVE TEAM

A MUSICAL BASED ON THE PLAY BY

Sir James M. Barrie

Lyrics by Carolyn Leigh

Music by Morris (MOOSE) Charlap

Additional Lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green, & Amanda Green

Additional Music by Jule Styne

ORIGINALLY DIRECTED, CHOREOGRAPHED, AND ADAPTED BY

Jerome Robbins

ADDITIONAL BOOK BY

Larissa FastHorse

FLYING SEQUENCES CHOREOGRAPHED BY

Paul Rubin

CHOREOGRAPHY BY

Lorin Latarro

DIRECTED BY

Lonny Price

Comments