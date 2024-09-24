News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: PETER PAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center

This high flyer continues on to Walton Arts Center this week

By: Sep. 24, 2024
Review: PETER PAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center
Celebrity Attractions brought Central Arkansas another fabulous show with PETER PAN, which flew onto the Robinson Center stage Friday through Sunday, Sept. 13 to 15, to entertain an audience full of fairy believers, and we were not disappointed. Directed by Lonny Price, this magical experience tapped into the universal desire to never grow up and to live in a world of adventure, imagination, and endless possibility. Everyone from the young to young at heart was delighted the whole evening. 

Review: PETER PAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center Image

Representation is very important to this touring company, so before the show, there was a special announcement that Peter Pan was celebrating 11 different Indigenous groups.  

“I'm excited that in rewriting the book of Peter Pan, I've been able to focus on the women, on Tiger Lily and Wendy, and make sure that they both have voices in this story that they haven’t always had in the past,” Playwright Larissa FastHorse said in an interview on their website www.peterpanontour.com. I'm really excited that the book today is going to be honoring Indigenous people, honoring women, but also giving us what we loved about Peter Pan.”  

Review: PETER PAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center Image

The story begins at the Darling’s house where they sing a sweet goodnight song. Mrs. Darling is worried that the boy will return for his shadow that she caught the night before, and her fears were merited. Peter does fly in, and once Wendy sews it back on, Wendy and her brothers fly off to Neverland to have a grand adventure. They meet the jealous Tinkerbell, patch up the relationship with Tiger Lily, fight off Hook and the Pirates, and ultimately bring the Lost Boys back home with them so they can have families. When Peter return for Wendy, he sees that she has gotten old and chooses to take her daughter instead.  

Review: PETER PAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center Image

Though it has changed a little since the Cathy Rigby version, this production kept the same elements with the same catchy songs. I immediately recognized Peter Pan’s mantras I Gotta Crow and I Won’t Grow Up, but if I’m going to be honest, I’m a Captain Hook fan. I especially loved the pirate numbers Hook’s Tango, Hook’s Tarantella, and my favorite Hook’s Waltz. They were all so much fun! 

The cast was so enjoyable. I loved their energy and the way they embraced the joy of this production. The teamwork, dedication, and talent were evident, making the story soar.  

Review: PETER PAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center Image

Seventeen-year-old Nolan Almeida was amazing leading the cast in this grand adventure. His performance was truly magical! He captured the spirit of adventure, youth, and wonder perfectly, making the audience believe in Neverland and the power of imagination.  

As mentioned earlier, Wendy (Hawa Kamara) and Tiger Lily (Bailey Frankenberg) had major roles in this show. I loved how their leadership shaped the outcome of the story. Wendy’s wisdom and motherly influence reminded Peter of the importance of strength in kindness. And, as a fierce leader of her tribe, Tiger Lily modeled courage, determination, and loyalty for her people. Both actresses embodied their characters which gave the story and interesting angle.  

Cody Garcia’s Captain Hook was so entertaining. He had charm and playfulness and was a delightful bad guy. There was no way I could boo at him. I’m not saying that I wanted him to win in the end, but did he really deserve to be eaten by the crocodile? Not when he made me laugh so much. 

Review: PETER PAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center Image

The biggest WOW moment of all was aimed at the graphics. What am I talking about? When Peter Pan and the Darling kids fly off to Neverland, the background changes into a moving sky. Maybe it wasn’t Imax, but it felt like it. It was so cool. They made it seem like they were really flying and at one point it seemed almost so real, I was getting slightly dizzy. That effect was amazing! I am casting my vote in whatever category covers this in the awards.  

If you missed the show at Robinson Center, you are in luck. The tour is hanging out mainly in the south for a little while. This week they will be at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, and then during the first week of October, they will be at The Hobby Center in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit their website at https://peterpanontour.com

Up next for Celebrity Attraction shows at Robinson Center is DEAR EVAN HANSEN, October 11-13. To find the link for tickets, go to celebrityattractions.com. 

Review: PETER PAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center Image

CAST 

Nolan Almeida -- Peter Pan 

Cody Garcia -- Captain Hook 

Hawa Kamara -- Wendy 

Raye Zaragoza -- Tiger Lily (Bailey Frankenberg performed 9/13/24) 

Shefali Deshpande -- Mrs. Darling 

Cody Garcia – Mr. Darling 

Liza – Hannah Schmidt 

William Foon – John 

Camden Kwok – Michael 

The Croc – Christina Helene Braa 

Kurt Perry – Smee 

Jane – Christina Helene Braa 

Lost Boys – Charles Antenen, Zaynn Arora, Jonah Barricklo, Levi Chrisopulos, Leo Gallegos, Brandon Gille 

Acoma – Kenny Ramos 

Zemyna – Hannah Schmidt 

Gyo ti – Christina Helene Braa 

Ife – Kiara Williams 

Boa Sr – Shefali Deshpande 

Kai Bi’a -- Jordan T. Deleon 

Aiyo – Michael Marero 

Nintoku – Ryan Perry Marks (Tony Collins performed 9/13/24) 

Swing, Asst. Dance Capt., Asst. Fight Capt. -- Bailey Frankenberg 

Swing, Dance Captain, Fight Captain, Co-Fly Captain -- Leo Gallegos 

Review: PETER PAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center Image

CREATIVE TEAM 

A MUSICAL BASED ON THE PLAY BY  

Sir James M. Barrie 

Lyrics by Carolyn Leigh 

Music by Morris (MOOSE) Charlap 

Additional Lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green, & Amanda Green 

Additional Music by Jule Styne 

ORIGINALLY DIRECTED, CHOREOGRAPHED, AND ADAPTED BY 

Jerome Robbins 

ADDITIONAL BOOK BY 

Larissa FastHorse 

FLYING SEQUENCES CHOREOGRAPHED BY 

Paul Rubin  

CHOREOGRAPHY BY 

Lorin Latarro  

DIRECTED BY 

Lonny Price  

Review: PETER PAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center Image




