Review: DROWSY CHAPERONE at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Dinner and a show is the best way to spend an evening, and it’s even better when the talent is as impressive as the cast in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at the Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre. Paying homage to the 1920s era of musical theater, this show is hilarious! I loved every minute of it, and you will too. With only one more weekend to go Thursday, August 1 through Saturday, August 3, you need to get your tickets, if there are any left.

With music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE opens with The Man in The Chair (Ben Bingham) tells the audience that he is feeling blue and needs something to cheer him up, and one of his favorite things to do is listen to his records, particularly his favorite one- a fictional 1928 musical titled "The Drowsy Chaperone." As the record spins, the story of the fictional musical unfolds. It centers on a young bride-to-be, Janet Van De Graff (Emily Hutcheson), who is set to marry her handsome fiancé, Robert Martin (Eli Smith). However, her plans are complicated by the antics of her eccentric bridal party. The "Drowsy Chaperone," (Anna Wright) Janet's overprotective and tipsy guardian, adds to the comedic chaos, as do various colorful characters, including a scheming producer Mr. Feldzeig (Tod Martin), a pair of gangsters posing as pastry chefs (TJ Brown and Issac Linnett), and Kitty (Cassie Renee Bennett), who is ready to be the next starlit.

Directed by Steve Frye this cast entertains through the whole show. Because it is a play within a play, the actors are over the top and melodramatic in a fun way. Bingham tells the story with flair, grabbing your interest from the very beginning. The different pairings were great to watch as well. I loved how well Brown and Linnett worked together. Their expressive comedy was enjoyable. Cordell Huchenson’s Aldolpho was hilarious, especially when dealing with the women. Emily’s Janet and Wright’s Chaperone were great female leads. However, I am becoming a big Cassie Renee Bennett fan. Her comedic timing is perfect, and I can’t help but keep my eyes on her when she is on the stage. She lights up the scene with her lighthearted performances and captivating smile. They were all wonderful. They captured my heart and had me laughing out loud from start to finish.

The set and costumes always impress me here at this theatre. They put in so much detail that it really draws you into their world. For this show, they even had an airplane on the set. It’s amazing what all they can fit onto their stage.

Before the show, dinner was served ala buffet style. I was so hungry when I got there that I ate my carrot cake before I went to get a yummy plate of carefully curated food. Aramark Catering did a fabulous job, and I look forward to my next meal there.

The fall semester is right around the corner, bringing the Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre to a close. However, the Department of Theatre at Harding University produces several shows during the school year. In October, they will be presenting Tuck Everlasting, followed by Taming of the Shrew in December, and Peter and The Starcatcher at the end of February. If you are looking for a wonderful theatre program to join, I would definitely check out this school. They look like they are having a lot of fun. For more information, check out their website at harding.edu/theatre.

