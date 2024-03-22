Review: UNCLE DAN'S 6-LEGGED COMEDY SHOW at The Joint Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Argenta area in Downtown North little Rock is such a fun place to hang out, and I love visiting the Farrells at The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St #102, in North Little Rock. For your entertainment option for the month of March, Steve and Vicki Farrell, along with their third Brett Ihler, bring to the comedy stage UNCLE DAN’S 6-LEGGED COMEDY SHOW, which consists of music, sketch comedy, and hilarious furniture commercials from Uncle Dan.

This was my first time to not see something other than The Fertle Family from this troupe, but the crowd and I loved it just the same. In Act I, they opened with their song My Arkansas and did a couple of comedy bits before introducing Sherwood Detective Mack Sloan who was commissioned to seduce the wife of a billionaire. They told of the trip and the plan, and then left it open for part two. After Uncle Dan comes back with a Bean Bag commercial and then another commercial about incestry.com, they sing about why folk music isn’t popular and is Two Minutes of Wasted Time. Then there is another commercial and an Open Mouth forum with politician Mr. Spanger who tackles topics on whatever the audience says, which leads to intermission.

Act II opens with another song, followed by another ad from Uncle Dan. Then they do a skit about an AI companion doll, Dullards, and present part II of Mack Sloan: Take My Wife-Freeze. Uncle Dan comes in with a follow up and their big finish is the song I Know Everything. It’s possible that they change up the show, since they are comic pros.

The laughs keep coming with this show. From bit to bit, there is something that will make you giggle. Uncle Dan has the cutest dance at the end of his ad. I can’t even describe it...he just made me laugh every time. Their song I know Everything is nothing but facts.....100%. You’ll agree if you’ve heard it and have adult kids. AI Companion Doll had me nervous about how far that one was going to go but tying it in with another skit was genius. Incestry.com probably got my biggest laugh out of all of the smaller skits.

I love these comedians! They crack me up. With just those three, they conjure up multiple characters right in front of you, and they are all unbelievably funny! Each person they portray has their own personality, look, and speech pattern. They change in mere seconds, and sometimes they don’t even leave the stage to switch. They are truly amazing. They bring a variety of comedy that is rare in our state, and we are blessed to have this caliber of entertainment residing here in Central Arkansas.

For those that are not familiar with The Main Thing Comedy Trio, their work has been featured on Saturday Night Live, MTV, HBO, Off-Broadway, and on Dick Clark’s United Stations Radio Network. Every show they present is catered to the audience. They greet you as you enter the theatre, unknowingly get personal information from you, and then add it into their show. The patrons love it! I think it’s hilarious! Their ability to create content on the spot is amazing!

When The Main Thing Trio is not on stage, The Joint hosts various other forms of entertainment that is sure to pique your interest. Regularly on the calendar is Open Mic Stand Up Comedy on Tuesdays and Improv on Wednesdays. Then, the NSAI Songwriters Showcase is on April 1, Stand-Up Showdown is on April 5, and then The Argenta Contemporary Theatre will invade The Joint with many of their younger performers doing a pre-eclipse cabaret.

While watching these shows, don’t forget to grab a drink and something to eat. There is a bar with several offerings of mixed drinks, Beer and Wine. There are also snack boxes with cheese, crackers, chicken salad, pretzels, and other delectables.

For tickets and to see check out their calendar of events, visit their website at https://www.thejointargenta.com.