Review: SISTER ACT JR at The Royal Theatre

Sister Act ranks pretty high up as one of my favorite movies, so getting to see SISTER ACT JR at The Royal Theatre in Benton was a real treat. From July 11-21, the Young Players performed to packed houses with some of those shows being sold out. It is astounding that these thespians put out such a great performance. I am excited to continue to watch them grow throughout their theatrical endeavors.

Featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, the junior version is specifically tailored for younger performers and audiences. The scenes are shorter than the musical for adults, and they sing shortened versions of the songs. Still, the storytelling is intact, and it moves along quicker for the young audience in attendance.

The story follows Deloris Van Cartier (Spencer Steward), a spirited aspiring singer who witnesses a crime committed by her boyfriend Curtis Jackson (Brayden Armstrong) and must go into hiding in a convent for her safety. Disguised as a nun, Deloris clashes with the strict Mother Superior (Alana Dunn) but eventually transforms the convent's struggling choir into a vibrant and soulful group, bringing newfound life and joy to the church.

Throughout the musical, the catchy songs range from upbeat gospel numbers to heartfelt ballads, showcasing themes of friendship, self-discovery, and the power of music to bring people together. As Deloris navigates her new life undercover, she learns valuable lessons about acceptance, loyalty, and finding her true calling.

Directed by William Alverio, this cast was just precious. The singing and acting were superb. They all did a fabulous job as an ensemble, and there are some rising stars in this group. Spencer Steward did great as the lead. The whole time I kept thinking that she was a miniture Whoopi Goldberg. I have seen Spencer in other roles, but this one is my favorite. Alana Dunn was another one who I thought really captured her role well. She was stern and had a great singing voice. I was impressed. And then......there were those bad guys. I don’t want to prematurely make a hasty decision, but this show is in the lead for the CUTEST BAD GUYS award. Curtis (Brayden Armstrong), Joey (Adrien Boles), Pablo (Clark Curtis) and Thugs (Aubrey Nelson, Logan McGrew, Marshall Taylor, James Wallace) cracked me up, and my friend group is awarding our starry heart eyes to the kid in the gold lame. He won our hearts.

The choreography (Corley Bowman) had the actors utilizing the whole theatre, the set and lighting were colorful, and the costumes (Michelle Alverio, Mary Armstrong) were equivalent to their older counterparts. It was all visually appealing.

The Young Players at The Royal Theatre continuously put on entertaining shows that make me proud even though I am no one’s mother there. This is due in part to the wonderful workshop and classes offered by this company. They are consistently working with the young thespians in honing their skills and taking them on trips including New York City and other theatrical field trips. In support of their efforts, they sell cookies and freeze-dried treats (warning: they crumble pretty easily) and do a 30 second ‘pass the bucket’ during intermission.

For more information about joining this group of performers, visit their website at https://www.theroyaltheatre.org. Up next is The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Get your tickets before they sell out.

Thank you to Amber Alverio for these fabulous photos. I’ve checked out her website, and her photography style is stunning for capturing the important moment in your life. To see what I’m talking about, check out her website at https://www.amberalveriophotography.com.

