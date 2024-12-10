Review: ANNIE at The Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Article Co-written by Jimmy Allen

As one of their last main shows in their space that they have been inhabiting for about a decade, the Studio Theatre in Little Rock brings the timeless charm of ANNIE to life in a heartwarming production with songs that you know and love now through Sunday, Dec. 15. It’s going to be sad to say goodbye to their theatre at 320 W 7th St, in Little Rock, but Broadway World is intrigued on where we are going next.

Before the show, Artistic Director Justin Pike addressed the audience.

“So, we announced last week that this holiday season is really the last big shows we're going to be doing in this space. This spring we are moving to a new space, which is super exciting. It’s different. There is going to be a lot of change, but that also incurs a lot of expense and things like that, so we are in the middle of a fundraising campaign.”

Check out their website at https://www.studiotheatrelr.com, to find out how you can help The Studio Theatre transition into their new playhouse. However, one of the ways is going to see Annie this weekend.

Annie's Orphan cast at Studio Theatre

Photo Credit: Erica Gregory

Based on Harold Gray's Little Orphan Annie comic strip, which was first published in 1924 for the New York Daily News, the beloved musical has charmed audiences for decades with its heartwarming story and unforgettable characters. With Book by Thomas Meehan, Lyrics by Martin Charnin, and Music by Charles Strouse, and Directed by Rosalyn Williams, the story follows young orphan Annie (Mabel Miller) as she transitions from a hard life in Miss Hannigan's (Karena Mallott) orphanage to spending the Christmas holiday at the mansion of billionaire Oliver Warbucks (Drew Ellis), thanks to his compassionate assistant, Grace Farrell (Tyranni Hubbard). When Warbucks decides to adopt Annie, Miss Hannigan's scheming brother, Rooster (Justin A. Pike), and his accomplice, Lily St. Regis (Caroline M. Holt), pose as Annie's parents to claim the reward. However, their plan is quickly foiled, the Hannigans are brought to justice, and Warbucks ensures a happy ending by improving the living conditions for all the orphans.

The musical numbers were a delightful highlight, bursting with energy and charm. From the lively choreography of “It’s the Hard Knock Life” to the heartfelt rendition of “Tomorrow,” each song brought the story to life in vibrant detail. The orphans had many standout moments, showcasing sharp choreography, expressive singing, and a perfect blend of grit and charm. Bronx Blake, Rory Earnest Lake, Hall Nichols, Laurin Smith, Verity Wyse, Harlow Young, Alice Carnahan, Emberlee Lyon, and Brielle Wyrick stole the show with their brilliantness and personalities.

Mabel Miller as Annie with Hamilton as Sandy

Photo Credit: Erica Gregory

Mabel Miller as Annie was a shining star, delivering a performance filled with charm and heart. Her portrayal captured Annie's optimism and resilience perfectly, bringing the character to life with a captivating stage presence. Her chemistry with the rest of the cast, especially Drew Ellis as Oliver Warbucks, added depth and warmth to the story, making her a standout in an already stellar production. Also, Drew Ellis’s ability to balance the stern, no-nonsense businessman with the tender, fatherly figure to Annie was beautifully charming. They made a great match.

Tyranni Hubbard brought remarkable poise and, well, grace to the role of Grace Farrell. Her portrayal exuded elegance and warmth, perfectly capturing the character's kind-hearted nature and steadfast professionalism. Her bond with Mabel Miller’s Annie was palpable and filled with warmth. Their interactions were filled with tenderness and support, enhancing the story’s emotional depth and making their relationship a central and heartwarming part of the show.

Caroline Holt as Lily St. Regis, Karena Mallott as Miss Hannigan, and Justin A. Pike as Rooster

Photo Credit: Erica Gregory

The Hannigan trio—Karena Mallott as Miss Hannigan, Justin A. Pike as Rooster, and Caroline M. Holt as Lily St. Regis—was a show-stealing force in ANNIE. Karena Mallott brought the perfect mix of comedic timing and over-the-top antics to Miss Hannigan, making her both delightfully wicked and hilariously pitiable. Justin A. Pike’s Rooster was a charismatic schemer, full of energy and charm, while Caroline M. Holt's Lily St. Regis added just the right amount of ditzy humor and sass. This trio turned every scene they were in into a crowd-pleaser, leaving the audience both laughing and thoroughly entertained.

Cast of Annie at The Studio Theatre

Photo Credit: Erica Gregory

The ensemble was truly outstanding, seamlessly enhancing the storyline with their vivacity and talent. Each member owned their roles, whether as bustling New Yorkers, playful orphans, or dedicated staff in Warbucks' mansion. It was truly a memorable experience.

Coming up very shortly after ANNIE closes, Georgeann Burbank will bring the one-woman show WHO’S HOLIDAY to the Studio stage for a limited run. It is told in Dr. Seuss rhyme and super funny, but it is definitely not for children. You do not want to miss it!

