Feature: 20TH ANNIVERSARY IMPROV AND DECEMBER SHOWS at The Joint Comedy Theater

I have the most fun every time I go to The Joint Comedy Theater in North Little Rock. Not only do they feature my favorite comedians, The Main Thing Comedy Trio, but they also offer a wide range of entertainment throughout the year, including live music, themed shows, and interactive performances that make every visit unique and exciting.

In October, Brett Ihler hosted the 20th Anniversary Improv Show, which brought together as many comedians as possible who have performed with Improv Little Rock over the years. The event was a celebration of two decades of laughter, creativity, and community, showcasing a mix of classic skits, surprise appearances, and new-to-me talents, all united by their shared love for improv comedy. Everyone competed for the biggest laughs with games such as 185, Scenes from a Hat (with a twist), and the hilarious challenge of acting as one person. The skill level on that stage was truly impressive, as the performers seamlessly showcased quick wit, imagination, and teamwork. The packed audience roared with laughter, creating an electric atmosphere that made the night unforgettable.

“I have never laughed so hard in my life!” Sandy Allen of Jacksonville said. “There was so much going on, I didn’t know who was going to say what. I have seen quite a few of these improv shows, but this one really had me rolling!”

For the month of December, you can catch the weekly Improv Show on the 4th, 11th, and 28th. Laced in there is the NSAI Songwriter Showcase, Open Mic Night, Cliff and Susan, and more. However, my favorite for the holiday offerings is A FERTILE HOLIDAY by the Main Thing Comedy Trio.

Starting November 29 and running through New Year’s Eve, Steve and Vicki Farrell, along with Brett Ihler, will bring everyone’s favorite family from Dumpster, Arkansas, to the stage as they celebrate the holidays and entertain their uptight San Diego relatives. If you’ve never seen these three bring a dozen or more characters to life, you absolutely need to experience it. Their genius transformations, happening right before your eyes, are truly mind-blowing. It’s an incredible display of talent and creativity that never fails to leave me amazed—and laughing nonstop!

For more information and tickets, visit their website at https://www.thejointargenta.com.

Comments