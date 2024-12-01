Review: CENDRILLON: A CINDERELLA STORY at Ouachita Baptist University McBeth Recital Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ouachita Baptist University's Fine Arts Department offers a wealth of musical opportunities for its students. During our trip to Arkadelphia on Monday, Nov. 18, we had the pleasure of experiencing the French Opera Cendrillon: A Cinderella Story, a captivating performance presented by their Opera Workshop. Under the direction of Maggie Garrett, this literary classic translated into English was given a reimagined twist, updating the timeless tale to resonate with 21st-century audiences.

The show opens with two enthusiastic podcasters giving a lively report about the Prince of Hollywood (Chandler Brinson) and his plans to throw a grand ball to find a bride. Soon after, Cendrillon/Cinderella (Kieran Malmer) enters, radiating joy as she goes about her day, unaware of the extraordinary journey her life is about to take.

When her stepsisters, Armelinde (Kate Kelley) and Maguelonne (AnnaMarie Cobb), hear about the ball, they eagerly prepare and head off, dragging their father, Baron de Pictordu (David Granger), along. Unbeknownst to the partygoers, the Prince decides to switch places with his friend, the Count Comte de Barigoule (Brandon Holloway), allowing him to observe the guests unnoticed while the ladies fawn over the fake prince.

Cendrillon arrives at the ball, enchanting everyone with her grace and beauty. The true Prince is captivated, and the two share a magical connection. However, as the clock strikes midnight, Cendrillon flees, leaving behind a single shoe. Determined to find her, the Prince embarks on a kingdom-wide search for the mysterious woman who captured his heart. In the end, Cendrillon is found, and everyone lives happily ever after.

The Opera Department at Ouachita Baptist University deserves high praise for their innovative and modernized production of Cendrillon. Reimagining this timeless classic with a contemporary twist is no small feat, and they executed it brilliantly. The updated setting and creative elements not only made the story accessible to a younger audience but also showcased the department's ability to blend tradition with originality. This fresh take demonstrated the department's vision and versatility, all while preserving the heart and charm of the original tale. Their bold approach to storytelling is a testament to their dedication to engaging audiences and pushing the boundaries of opera in exciting ways.

Kieran Malmer's vocal performance as Cendrillon was nothing short of breathtaking. Her ability to convey both the innocence and emotional depth of the character through her stunning voice was truly remarkable. Each note she sang was filled with precision, power, and heartfelt expression, effortlessly drawing the audience into Cendrillon's journey. Her vocal prowess not only showcased her exceptional talent but also added an enchanting layer to the production, leaving a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to witness it.

The chemistry between Kieran Malmer's Cendrillon and Chandler Brinson's Prince Charming was truly captivating. Their connection felt genuine and heartfelt, effortlessly drawing the audience into their love story. Whether through tender glances, shared smiles, or their beautifully harmonized duets, they conveyed a romantic spark that brought the characters to life.

The moment between Kieran Malmer's Cendrillon and Karlie Johnson's portrayal of her mother was deeply touching and emotionally resonant. Their connection on stage beautifully conveyed the enduring bond between a mother and daughter, even across realms. Karlie Johnson brought warmth and wisdom to the role, while Kieran Malmer’s heartfelt performance added depth to the scene, making it a standout moment in the production. Their interaction was both tender and uplifting, leaving the audience moved by its sincerity and emotional power.

Brandon Holloway's portrayal of The Count, Comte de Barigoule, was a comedic highlight of the production. Whether he was fumbling through his interactions with the eager ladies or trying to maintain the Prince's charade, Holloway brought a lively energy and humor that had the audience laughing throughout.

Watching Cendrillon's stepsisters, played by Kate Kelley (Armelinde) and AnnaMarie Cobb (Maguelonne), along with their father, Baron de Pictordu, played by David Granger, was endlessly entertaining. Kelley and Cobb brought hilariously over-the-top personalities to their roles, capturing the perfect blend of vanity and absurdity that made their antics delightful to watch.

David Granger’s portrayal of the stepfather complemented the stepsisters wonderfully, with his own quirky mannerisms and moments of exasperation creating a dynamic that was both chaotic and laugh-out-loud funny. Together, the trio brought a sense of humor and playfulness that balanced the heartfelt and dramatic moments, making the production even more engaging and enjoyable.

The creativity in the Fine Arts Department at Ouachita Baptist University is one of the main reasons I love attending their productions. Each performance is infused with innovative ideas, fresh interpretations, and a thoughtful approach that makes every show unique and exciting. The music here is amazing, and their dedication to creative storytelling and attention to detail in their productions always leaves me looking forward to what they'll do next.

To finish out the semester, the OBU School of Performing Arts will present FESTIVAL OF CHRISTMAS Dec. 6-7. For more information about this wonderful program, visit their website at https://www.obu.edu/music.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director – Dr. Maggie Garrett

Pianist – Susan Monroe

Choreographer – Amaya Hardin

Stage Manager – Dr. Candice Aipperspach

Assistant Stage Manager – Angela Hibbard

Technical Engineer – Mark Garrett

Costumes – Cara Cannon, Kate Kelley, Katie Miller, Kieran Malmer, Angela Hibbard

Electronics Assistant – David Garrett

Props – Brandon Holloway, Chandler Brinson, Kate Kelley, McKenna King, Valerie Barnthson

Hair & Make-up – AnnaMarie Cobb, Kate Kelley

Set Build – Caleb Cornelius, Caleb Yates, Cara Cannon, David Granger, Hava Leite, Kate Kelley, Kieran Malmer, McKenna King

Social Media – Karlie Johnson, Katie Miller

