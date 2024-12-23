Review: A FERTLE HOLIDAY AND NEW YEARS EVE BASH at The Joint Comedy Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The holiday season is in full swing at The Joint Comedy Theater, located at 301 Main Street in North Little Rock! The Main Thing Comedy Trio—featuring my favorite comedians, Steve Farrell, Vicki Farrell, and Brett Ihler—brings the uproarious Fertle family to life in A FERTLE HOLIDAY this Friday and Saturday and again on New Year’s Eve, where they’ll host a spectacular party complete with catering, champagne, and live music to ring in the new year in style.

I love them so much, this was my second time to catch this hilarious, yet touching show. Here is the rundown of the family: Mom (Vicki) and Pop (Steve) Fertle are thrilled to have the whole family back home in Dumpster, Arkansas, for Christmas. Carol (Vicki), Roger (Brett), and their son Curtis (Steve) fly in from San Diego, bringing a touch of wealth and their non-Baptist ways, which stirs up some family tension. Daughter Justicena (Ihler), her husband Pete (Steve), and their son Damien (Vicki) make the long drive from Bangor, Maine. Earl (Brett), who’s a bit slow, still lives with Mom and Pop, while Lou (Steve) and Bridgette (Vicki) reside in town.

Like any family gathering, the Fertles face their share of drama. Uncle Al (Brett) insists on being Santa despite his recent loss and can only manage a single “ho.” The kids are a handful: Curtis dramatically protests, “I am not even believing this is happening,” when forced to spend the night with the rest of the family, while Damien zaps people with his stun gun, receives explosives as a gift, and promptly blows things up. Bridgette brings some questionable corn that leaves Pop and Lou miserably ill, with Pop looking worryingly close to his end. Enter Doc (Steve), whose indecipherable gibberish adds to the chaos as he attempts to diagnose Pop and Lou. Amid all the mayhem, the Singing Fertles perform hilariously unforgettable songs, leaving you laughing until you cry.

Steve, Vicki, and Brett are true comedic geniuses. They morph right in front of you from character to character, seamlessly changing their voices, expressions, and mannerisms with such precision that it’s like watching entirely new people take the stage. Their ability to bring each character to life so quickly is a testament to their incredible talent and timing. It’s pure theatrical magic that guarantees nonstop laughter.

This trio is also gifted musicians, which they prove throughout the show. Steve writes original music that perfectly enhances the performance, adding depth and energy to the comedy. Their musical talent shines through, seamlessly blending with their humor to create an unforgettable experience.

Now If you are looking for something fun for New Years, r﻿ing in the New Year with all your friends at The Joint! On Tuesday, December 31, the doors will open at 8 p.m. for a full night of comedy, fun, food and live music. A catered meal will be served at intermission of their 2-act comedy A FERTLE HOLIDAY, then just before midnight your complimentary champagne will be served as they ring in 2025. After toasting the New Year, THE MAIN THING will play live rock'n'roll as we push the tables and chairs aside to dance and party.

Reserve Your Seats Now By Calling 501-626-7181 or To Purchase Tickets Online visit: https://www.thejointargenta.com. Seating is assigned when reservations are made. The earlier you buy tickets the better seats you will get! Tickets are $65 plus tax. Tickets include the show, dinner, noise makers, a champagne toast and live music till 1 am!

