Review: EARL TURNER: NUTHIN BUT THE FUNK at Myron's At The Smith Center

Known as the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” Las Vegas is where you go to see top-tier performers, and there is no one who can beat my favorite Vegas resident EARL TURNER, who headlined Myron’s at The Smith Center April 12. This man is such a legend, that in 2023 The City of Las Vegas declared December 21 as Earl Turner Day. Also, in the same year he won the Viva Award and before that, Earl was named the 2022 Best Entertainer at The 29th Silver State Awards. These are just a sampling of all that Earl has accomplished, but the most impressive fact about him and his 30 plus year career in Vegas is how loyal his fans are...including myself.

Once the people around me found out I was writing this article (thanks, Earl), they were adamant about how much they loved him. We were all comparing notes about who has known him the longest, and they were shocked to find out that I was one of the fold. I have been following the Ultimate Showman since the late 90s when he was performing at the Rio for a two-drink minimum entrance fee. He was captivating then, and he is extraordinary now. He may not be pulling all of the moves he did 30 years ago, but his sound and connection to the audience is still as strong as ever.

While grooving to his world class band, Earl addresses the audience about his decision for theming this show NUTHIN BUT THE FUNK.

“Nowadays you get a lot of impersonators, but they don’t know, because they weren’t there. So, I was thinking who better to bring you some funk than someone who was there. So tonight, it is my goal that you leave here funkier than you were when you came here.”

And bring the funk...he did. With the help of Music Director Christopher Coleman on Bass, Giloh Morgan on Keys, Kevin Cloud on Drums, Lenny Lopez on Percussion, John Wedemeyer on Guitar, Rob Stone on Sax, Jon Klokow on Trombone, Bill King on Trumpet, and Jami Pomerleau and Patty Janura on Vocals, they partied with us for roughly 90 minutes, introducing new-to-me songs one right after the other. This was definitely an educational show for me, and I was here for it!

Earl acknowledged that when he started choosing songs for this show, he could have gone with all the familiar hits, but he decided he didn’t want to do that. Instead, he chose some deeper cuts to really get us into a more funkier mindset. Risky? Only Earl Turner could get away with that. For example, of course I have heard of Earth Wind & Fire, but I have not heard Mighty Mighty or Hearts Afire until Professor Turner jammed his way through them. Other familiar bands on the set list....Parliament, Sly & The Family Stone, The Commodores, Gap Band, Kool & The Gang, and KC & The Sunshine Band. However, songs I didn’t recognize right off the bat....most of them. Ok, that’s not entirely correct. It was 50/50. The JBs, Average White Band, and Con Funk Shun were new to me, but again, I’m down for some music education. I loved it, and where the show lacked in familiarity, they made up for it in personality. Earl was cracking us up when he was comparing funky Commodores Lionel Ritchie vs crooning 80s Ritchie. He made his way through the audience several times and serenaded a honeymooning couple with You are So Beautiful. Then at the end, the house was off the hook (am I allowed to say that?) with That’s the Way I Like It and Get Down Tonight. We all definitely got our groove on. Again, I love me some Earl Turner.

When not jamming in Vegas, Earl can be seen cruising on the ocean. Coming up in May, you can catch him on Ovation of the Seas, and then in June, Earl brings LIVE BY REQUEST to Myron’s. As stated on the Smith Center website: “Live By Request” promises to be an unforgettable experience where the setlist is in your hands! Known for his electric energy and dynamic stage presence, Earl Turner invites you to dance in the aisles as he performs your favorite hits, “Live By Request.” You’ll craft the evening’s playlist to make this an incredibly personal celebration of the music we all love. Everything from instant classics that are charting today, songs that have stood the test of time, high energy songs that make you move or acoustic pieces with Earl and his guitar. You have a chance to directly influence the evenings setlist to make this performance uniquely yours. Join Earl for a night where the boundary between artist and audience blurs, and every song is a shared adventure.

For more information or to join the Earl Turner Fanclub (I am a member), visit his website at https://earlturner.com.

