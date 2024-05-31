Review: THE ODYSSEY at Red Curtain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At the end of the school year, The Red Curtain Theatre, 913 W Oak Street, in Conway, puts together a program to spotlight what their students have learned over the year. They have voice lessons, dance in all styles, and musical theatre class for students of all ages including adults, done by professionals that truly care about their budding artists. This year, their finale was themed THE ODYSSEY, which was Produced by Kristen Dickerson and Emceed by Kurt Baumann and performed Thursday and Friday, May 23rd and 24th. It had variety with great costumes and an eclectic cohesiveness throughout the storytelling.

Photo Credit: Dane Dickerson

Adapted from Homer’s epic poem Odyssey, the students told the story of Odysseus (Avery Shellito), King of Ithaca, and his journey back to his faithful wife Penelope (Ansley Sherman) and son Telemachus (Connor Moyer) after the Trojan War. On occasion, Athena (Kallie Hudnall) helps Odysseus during his time of peril. Before he makes it home, he battles monsters, almost gives in to the lotus eaters, is captivated by sirens, is almost killed by the ocean, and has a run in with some pigs. When he comes home, he must reclaim the throne by defeating all the suitors after Penelope’s heart.

Photo Credit: Dane Dickerson

Red Curtain’s creativity is evident throughout their combination of disciplines. Putting the spotlight on their students’ achievements, the audience members were able to see everything from the tiniest dancers to the more seasoned performers, and they had an assortment of music as accompaniment to complement each act’s number. Opening the show, Baumann sings a solo as he introduces the story's main characters and is assisted by the Musical Theatre III class. Following that, number after number brings on a new soloist and a different class, each choreographed by someone new. It was an end-of-the-year recital taken to the next level.

Red Curtain Theatre would like to thank their amazing instructors and coaches who invest their time and love into the students.

Voice Instructors:

Breanna Bucko-Koscenski

Avery Shellito

Sarah Stokes

Christopher Turner

Dance Instructors:

Josie Dickerson

Rebecca Dillon

Antonio Horne

Kallie Hudnall

Sydney Madsen

Jennie McNulty

Christina Munoz Madsen

Ansley Sherman

Farrah Sherman

Amber Welch

Photo Credit: Dane Dickerson

Registration for classes is currently closed but will reopen for the fall. For more information on what all the Red Curtain has to offer, visit their website at https://www.redcurtaintheatre.com.

Cast: Aaliana Brock, Abigail Cancimilla, Adelyn Johnson, Alisa Jones, Amber Welch, Amy Wittenburg, Amrita Puri, Anna Felio, Annabel Champlin, Ansley Sherman, Antonio Home, Aryana Tyler-Hashemi, Avery Shellito, Bennett Grace Huselton, Beth Tyler, Briar Eberhard, Catherine Buercklin, Charlotte Ward, Conner Moyer, Connor Bishop, Coralyn Foiles, Crosby Eberhand, Davis Chrysler, Eli Halter, Ella Hayes Huselton, Emma Lederman-Rambo, Emily Hurley Baumann, Erin Henderson, Eva Pemberton, Evelyn Seme, Farrah Sherman, Issac Abel, Jakob Heintzen, Josie Dickerson, Kai Burling, Kallie Hudnall, Katelyn Davis, Kennedy Reynolds, Kennedy Shaw, Kurt Baumann, Laney Henderson, Lucy Watkins, Marley Bennefeld, Mary Beth Sullivan, Mary Spears Polk, Mia Williams, Molly Goodman, Norah Schlientz, Reagan Madsen, Rebecca Dillon, Sarah Felio, Sarah Guinee, Scarlett Bradley, Selah Stauffer, Sydney Madsen, Thea Schwab, Tyler Alexander, and Valley Evans.

Up next is THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION

Directed by Christina Muñoz Madsen

Music Directors: Avery Shellito & Mark Wilson

Choreographers: Rebecca Dillon & Ansley Sherman

Performance Dates June 14-23, 2024

Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

THE BFF CAST

Friday, June 14 at 7:30pm

Saturday, June 15 at 2:30pm

Saturday, June 15 at 7:30pm

Sunday, June 16 at 2:30pm

THE HERO CAST

Friday, June 21 at 7:30pm

Saturday, June 22 at 2:30pm

Saturday, June 22 at 7:30pm

Sunday, June 23 at 2:30pm

LOCATION:

Red Curtain Theatre

913 W Oak Street

Conway, AR 72032

TICKETS: $17 (general admission)

VIP UPGRADE: +$12, Includes preferred seating (five minutes prior to general admission), a stage pass and digital photos with cast members in costume following the performance, and a show poster autographed by the cast.

CONCESSIONS AVAILABLE

The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition is presented in part by Johnny Passmore- Realtor, Coldwell Banker RPM Group , Haynes Ace Hardware, and the Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau.

