Review: DISNEY'S NEWSIES at Wildwood Park For The Arts

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Talent abounds at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock as evident in their recent production of DISNEY’S NEWSIES, which continues on through Sunday, Oct. 20. You don’t want to wait to get your tickets though. These performers will blow you away with the energy they bring to the stage. We were impressed, and you will be too. Don’t miss it!

Walt Wenger as Finch, Peyton Greenwood as Race, Brock Keating as Romeo

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

With book by Harvey Fierstein, Music by Alan Menkin, and lyrics by Jack Feldman and directed by Moriah Patterson, NEWSIES is a story modeled after the 1992 Disney film musical and inspired from the real life Newsboys strike in New York City in 1899. The story follows Jack Kelly (Thomas Williams), a charismatic and rebellious newsboy who dreams of escaping the streets for a better life in Santa Fe. When the powerful publisher Joseph Pulitzer (Timothy Tucker) raises the prices that the newsies must pay to sell newspapers, Jack and his fellow newsboys band together to strike. With the help of a young female reporter, Katherine Plumber (Natalie Williams), the newsies rally the city's underdogs in a fight for fair treatment, taking on Pulitzer and his wealthy counterparts.

Jack Kelly, Davey Jacobs, and the newsies -- Once and For All

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

This is a large cast, and Director/Choreographer Moriah Patterson and Music Director Bevan Keating championed this inspirational tale and brought a powerful story to life in a very fun performance. To simply put it, they were all amazing! The skill level of these entertainers proves that the artistic leadership in this community is top tier level, and I declare that we could compete with any region of the United States. Our collective children are very lucky to have these professionals as mentors.

These young thespians brought the spirit of NEWSIES to life in the most dynamic and heartfelt way. From the powerful vocals to the stunning choreography, each personality shone on stage, capturing the energy, passion, and determination of these iconic characters. Leads Thomas Williams and Natalie Williams emulated their roles flawlessly. Thomas’ Jack Kelly had charisma and emotional depth so much so that we were all rooting for Jack’s dreams and felt every ounce of his struggle. Natalie’s Katherine Plumber was both bold and graceful. She embodied the spirit of an empowered, independent journalist perfectly, and her voice brought so much heart to the show.

Gus Howell as Les Jacobs with Collin Carlton as Crutchie

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Collin Carlton’s Crutchie was nothing short of inspiring. He brought such warmth, optimism, and resilience to the character, making Crutchie’s spirit truly shine. Eli Butler and Jaydon Clark playing brothers Davey and Les Jacobs had great chemistry. We loved how they supported each other and their playful banter and protectiveness. And though she wasn’t part of the kid ensemble, Kira Keating as Medda Larkin was absolutely captivating! She brought such charm, grace, and a larger-than-life presence to the role, making Medda a true scene-stealer every time she stepped on stage.

At Wildwood I always expect the singing to impress me every time, and it does, but the real ‘wow’ comments came from the choreography this time around. Those kids danced as if they truly were on Broadway. I was amazed with every jump, flip and twirl all while singing as if they were standing still. The dynamic dance sequences made it impossible to look away.

Kira Keating as Medda Larkin with Kenneth Rich as Mr. Bunsen

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

As always, I love the live orchestra that accompanies these masterpieces. They take the show to the next level with their mastery of their instruments.

Instrumentalists

Bevan Keating – Conductor

Max Campbell – Bass

Jeannie Cross – Piano

Barry McVinney – Winds

Daniel Olah – Percussion

Noah Van Deventer – Trumpet

Dustin Yoder – Strings

Wildwood not only puts on Broadway worthy performances, but they also have festivals and offer music lessons for all skill levels. They are also the proud sponsor of Una Voce at Wildwood, which is an elite vocal ensemble for students in grades 8-12. Una Voce is under the direction of Dr. Matthew N. Farr and is in partnership with Wildwood Executive Director Dr. Bevan Keating. For more information on what this venue offers, visit their website at https://www.wildwoodpark.org.

