News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GREASE and Other Events at Argenta Contemporary Theatre

BWW lets you know what's coming up at ACT.

By: Aug. 03, 2024
GREASE and Other Events at Argenta Contemporary Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Argenta Contemporary Theatre, 405 Main St., is a staple in North Little Rock with so much to offer. They have classes for youth and adults, frequent sold-out shows, dinner theatre, and a beautiful venue to hold meetings and special events. If you are not acquainted with their amazing facility, there are so many reasons to check them out.

LATEST NEWS

GREASE and Other Events at Argenta Contemporary Theatre
Review: ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas
Review: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at The Studio Theatre
Review: DROWSY CHAPERONE at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

GREASE and Other Events at Argenta Contemporary Theatre Image

Currently, ACT is presenting GREASE, which runs through this Saturday and is sold out. We went last week, and it is easy to see why it sells so quickly. The quality of the talent is next level, and the hospitality really welcomes you in like family.

GREASE and Other Events at Argenta Contemporary Theatre Image

To tie in with this amazing show, they have an EDUCATION FUNDRAISER - SILENT AUCTION. Bidding is now open! Click here: https://givebutter.com/c/IUHFmf/auction. Proceeds will go towards education productions such as GREASE. Bidding ends this Saturday, so check it out. There are a lot of great items up for grabs. 

GREASE and Other Events at Argenta Contemporary Theatre Image

Auditions for A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL will be on Monday, August 5th, 2024, from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Dance call and callbacks will be on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 at 5:00 PM. Auditions will be held at Argenta Contemporary Theatre at 405 Main Street in the Argenta Arts District. All persons interested should email casting@argentacontemporarytheatre.org for an audition appointment, however, walk-ins will be accommodated. Auditions are open to all genders, races, and ethnicities, and performers of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition. All roles require singing and movement. Please be prepared to perform 16-32 bars of a song that showcases your vocal range in the style of the show. Auditioners are welcome to perform musical selections from A Christmas Story: The Musical. An audition pianist will be provided at auditions. PLEASE BRING SHEET MUSIC WITH YOU. For complete audition information visit: https://argentacontemporarytheatre.org/auditions.

GREASE and Other Events at Argenta Contemporary Theatre Image

Just in time for the ACANSA Arts Festival of the South, ACT is pleased to announce THE SUNSHINE BOYS, which runs September 11-21. The play stars Little Rock’s P. Jay Clark (my favorite) as Willie Clark and New York native Freddy Geils as Al Lewis who were top-billed vaudevillians for over forty years. Now they aren’t even speaking. When CBS requests them for a “History of Comedy” retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries, and laughs. The show also features Greg Fallon, Satia Spencer and Kristen Phantazia Smith and will be performed in the intimate ACT II Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Center located at 315 Main Street Suite B. Opening Night tickets are available at www.acansa.org. For tickets to subsequent performances visit www.argentacontemporarytheatre.org. Grab your tickets, and we'll see you there!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos