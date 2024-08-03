GREASE and Other Events at Argenta Contemporary Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Argenta Contemporary Theatre, 405 Main St., is a staple in North Little Rock with so much to offer. They have classes for youth and adults, frequent sold-out shows, dinner theatre, and a beautiful venue to hold meetings and special events. If you are not acquainted with their amazing facility, there are so many reasons to check them out.

Currently, ACT is presenting GREASE, which runs through this Saturday and is sold out. We went last week, and it is easy to see why it sells so quickly. The quality of the talent is next level, and the hospitality really welcomes you in like family.

To tie in with this amazing show, they have an EDUCATION FUNDRAISER - SILENT AUCTION. Bidding is now open! Click here: https://givebutter.com/c/IUHFmf/auction. Proceeds will go towards education productions such as GREASE. Bidding ends this Saturday, so check it out. There are a lot of great items up for grabs.

Auditions for A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL will be on Monday, August 5th, 2024, from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Dance call and callbacks will be on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 at 5:00 PM. Auditions will be held at Argenta Contemporary Theatre at 405 Main Street in the Argenta Arts District. All persons interested should email casting@argentacontemporarytheatre.org for an audition appointment, however, walk-ins will be accommodated. Auditions are open to all genders, races, and ethnicities, and performers of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition. All roles require singing and movement. Please be prepared to perform 16-32 bars of a song that showcases your vocal range in the style of the show. Auditioners are welcome to perform musical selections from A Christmas Story: The Musical. An audition pianist will be provided at auditions. PLEASE BRING SHEET MUSIC WITH YOU. For complete audition information visit: https://argentacontemporarytheatre.org/auditions.

Just in time for the ACANSA Arts Festival of the South, ACT is pleased to announce THE SUNSHINE BOYS, which runs September 11-21. The play stars Little Rock’s P. Jay Clark (my favorite) as Willie Clark and New York native Freddy Geils as Al Lewis who were top-billed vaudevillians for over forty years. Now they aren’t even speaking. When CBS requests them for a “History of Comedy” retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries, and laughs. The show also features Greg Fallon, Satia Spencer and Kristen Phantazia Smith and will be performed in the intimate ACT II Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Center located at 315 Main Street Suite B. Opening Night tickets are available at www.acansa.org. For tickets to subsequent performances visit www.argentacontemporarytheatre.org. Grab your tickets, and we'll see you there!

Comments