Review: RIVER CITY MEN'S CHORUS at St. James UMC In Little Rock

This Christmas season, I was blessed to be serenaded by a multitude of distinguished gentlemen. A definite highlight this year was hearing the River City Men’s Chorus performing their show, HOLIDAY! 2024, on Monday, Dec. 9, at St. James United Methodist Church in Little Rock. This was my first show, but it will not be my last. With Conductor David A. Glaze guiding the way, they brought the jingle and the joy, filling the church with a festive spirit that was impossible to resist.

It was a popular show—I swear I thought I was arriving early, but I still barely managed to find a seat in the very back. That’s okay, though. The festive atmosphere and shared excitement made it a memorable experience. From traditional carols to modern holiday classics, the River City Men’s Chorus delivered a performance that was as moving as it was uplifting. It was truly an evening to remember, and I’m already looking forward to their next performance!

Opening the show was Organist Jason Saugey playing a mesmerizing version of Flourish on “O Come All Ye Faithful” by Zanada Stewart Robles. This organ was massive. It reached to the rafters and vibrated the entire building. It was incredible. Then as the choir entered while singing “Angels We Have Heard on High,” we were all ready for what was to come.

For a choir of this size, they had personality. It was beautiful hearing the different registers blend so seamlessly, from the deep, resonant basses to the bright, soaring tenors. As they went from the upbeat "Sing We Now of Christmas" to the serenity of "See Amid the Winter’s Snow" and then back to the majestic "Gloria" by Randol Alan Bass, these singers demonstrated extraordinary versatility and emotional depth.

Then it was time to let some soloists shine. Scott Stern took the mic for a moving rendition of "Mary, Did You Know," his voice capturing the tender wonder and deep emotion of the beloved song. Following that, Carey Roseberry and Frank Harrison delivered a mesmerizing duet, presenting a unique call-and-response variation of "Do You Hear What I Hear." Both classics were arranged by the talented Craig Courtney, whose arrangements brought a fresh perspective to these timeless pieces while preserving their heartfelt essence.

Following those emotive pieces, they jazzed it up with "And Suddenly" by Michael Engelhardt, a lively and rhythmic number that had the audience buzzing with excitement. Next, they spotlighted tenor Carey Roseberry in "And in That Moment," where his clear, expressive voice brought a sense of poignancy and awe to the performance.

To give the audience a chance to stretch their legs, they added in a holiday sing-along, before launching into the beautiful piece "At Christmas This Year." My starry heart eyes go to soloist Chip Broadbent, who delivered an unforgettable rendition of "At Christmas This Year." Singing with such conviction and power, Broadbent commanded the stage, pouring raw emotion into every note. His performance was deeply moving, leaving an indelible mark on the evening.

Next came the show tune section of the program, featuring "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "The Christmas Song," and "The Christmas Waltz," all beautifully arranged by Mark Hayes. There’s something irresistible about a song that starts with the cheerful sound of jingly bells—it’s an instant promise of holiday joy, and this set did not disappoint.

What made the segment even more delightful was the discovery that Meredith Willson, known for his work on The Music Man, wrote "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." Learning this fun fact added an educational twist to the performance and deepened my appreciation for the song.

The arrangements were lively and polished, blending nostalgia with a sense of modern flair. The chorus performed each number with warmth and charm, transporting the audience into a classic holiday movie montage.

Now, even though I was unfamiliar with the song "Christmas Day," I immediately recognized the uplifting and heartfelt vibe characteristic of a Michael W. Smith song—and I was right. Soloists Scott Stern and Chip Broadbent brought the piece to life with their rich and complementary voices, delivering a performance that was both powerful and deeply moving.

The emotional momentum continued with another Michael W. Smith classic, "All Is Well." This piece was nothing short of transcendent, with its soaring melody and poignant message perfectly capturing the peace and hope of the holiday season. The chorus’s harmonies were immaculate, creating a moment that felt almost sacred, leaving the audience in awe.

The evening ended on a jubilant note with the lively and cheerful "The Spirit of the Season." The energy in the room was electric, and the chorus delivered the perfect festive finale, leaving everyone with smiles on their faces and the holiday spirit in their hearts. It was a spectacular close to an unforgettable program, a true celebration of the joy and meaning of Christmas.

The orchestra was amazing. Did I mention that the rockstar conductor also played the piano throughout the show? How cool was that! To lavish the music even further was a small group of strings, horns, reeds, and percussion. Their skills added depth and richness to every piece, elevating the performance to another level entirely. It was clear that the instrumentalists were not just accompaniment—they were integral to the storytelling, adding emotional texture and dimension to the evening’s music.

Instrumentalists: Kristen Bomberger – violin I, Qinqing Yang – violin II, Anna Bass-Mattingly – viola, Paul Seminara – cello, David Higginbotham – double bass, Brent Shires – French horn, Landon Vaca – trumpet, Susan Antonetti – flute & piccolo, Beth Wheeler – oboe, Barry McVinney – alto sax & clarinet, Marietta Hunt – percussion, Patty Tanner – keyboard, Jason Saugey – organ.

For more information about how you can be part of the River City Men’s Chorus family, visit their website at https://www.rivercitymenschorus.com.

