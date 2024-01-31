Review: SECRET GARDEN at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

Now in their 30th Anniversary Season, The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas opened with a charming production of THE SECRET GARDEN in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, 701 S Main St, in Pine Bluff, January 25-28. Based on the book by Frances Hodgson Burnett and Adapted for the stage by Pamela Sterling, this beloved children’s story brings a garden back to life through the magic power of friendship and believing in yourself.

_Secret Garden_Rose Cast

Photo by Madison Rushing

Set around the turn of the 20th century, Mary Lennox (Violet Myers/Zoey Newcomb) is a spoiled rich kid from India, who doesn’t get along with anyone, including her classmates Agnes (Violet Jennings) and Rosie (Rory Elizabeth Lake). When a cholera epidemic wipes out her family and servants, Mary has to go live with her uncle Archibald Craven (Raymond Wallace), at Misselthwaite Manor in England. Once there she meets Mrs. Medlock (Erica Kriner/Crystal Jennings) who runs the household and insists that Mary stay in her living quarters. Mary is assisted by Martha Sowerby (Lily Jennings) who overlooks her tantrums as she feeds and clothes Mary for her day. She decides to go outside, where she runs into Ben Weatherstaff (Christopher Hale), who takes care of the gardens outside. When Mary learns of the Secret Garden that her deceased aunt used to love, she decides to find it. Led by The Robin (MJ Sides/Adrian Trammell), Mary finds the key and enters the garden where she decides she wants to revive the area. Mary tells Martha, who tells her brother Dickon Sowerby (Jacob Evans/Isaiah Austin) to help Mary with her plans.

Photo Credit: Shannon Frazeur

Meanwhile in the house, Mary hears moaning and crying and decides to investigate. She soon discovers Colin Craven (Brandt Lunsford) is her crippled cousin, who is also extremely spoiled. Under Doctor Craven’s (Will Witt) orders, Colin is pampered and not encouraged to get well. Mary tells Colin all about her garden, and Colin decides to go outside and help. After time spent in his mother’s garden, he learns to walk and finally bonds with his father.

I am so happy I was able to catch this production. Directed by Kayla Earnest, the cast did a great job at telling the story. Because this was double cast, I was only able to catch the Rose cast. This particular cast had some fabulous moments with amusing responses from the audience. We loved how extra bratty both Violet Myers and Brandt Lunsford were during their scene together. They worked well together. Myers also had great scenes with Lily Jennings and Jacob Evans. I loved how they personified The Robin with Sides walking around and perching the bird on shoulders and talking to the other characters. Everyone did a great job, and now I want to watch the movie.

Secret Garden_Lily Cast

Photo by Madison Rushing

The set, designed by Tyler Lewis and his crew, created a rotating house/garden that was very functional and very impressive. I especially loved how they made the garden look and the hanging vines from the ceiling was a nice touch.

When I first heard the music, I was intrigued. I looked around for musicians because I was sure that it was live. I never did find any, but I found out later that it was all original music by Chris Limber. I was so impressed. It fit with the story perfectly, and it was so, so beautiful. I truly would have loved to have him sitting to the side of the stage playing along with the show. That would have been awesome!

The SECRET GARDEN is the first of a wonderful lineup for this season. Coming up next is PUFFS in April, MATILDA in July, ROCKY HORROR SHOW in October, and MIRACLE ON MAIN: A HOLIDAY SPECIAL in December. When they are not doing shows, they have art exhibits, love music, and various classes in their beautiful facility. For more information, visit their website at artx3.org.