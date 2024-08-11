Review: COME FROM AWAY at Robinson Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s been 23 years, and the aftermath of the horrific tragedy of 9/11 still haunts us to this day. There are a lot of us who have stories that are connected to this event, including myself, so it was just a matter of time before someone made a musical about it. COME FROM AWAY with Book, Music, and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein was written to honor and share the extraordinary true story of how the town of Gander, Newfoundland, responded to the 9/11 crisis. With thanks to Celebrity Attractions, this wonderful story graced the Robinson Center stage in Little Rock August 2-4, and we were all truly blown away with a story we didn’t even know we needed to help us collectively heal.

Touring Cast of COME FROM AWAY 2023 Credit Matthew Murphy for MurphMade

COME FROM AWAY tells the story of the 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded and the townspeople who welcomed these "plane people" with open arms and provided them with food, shelter, and comfort. Once the townspeople came to terms that the 38 planes were landing, they started forming a plan to accommodate the surplus. The Gander folk started gathering supplies, opening up buildings for shelter, and even the school bus drivers temporarily put their strike on hold so they could transport the people to various places. Relationships began to form between the townspeople and the plane people and also amongst the plane people. They celebrated each other and were sad to separate once it was time to go. This display of love and kindness was an inspiration to the world.

Addison Garner as Beverley Bass and the touring Cast of COME FROM AWAY 2023 Credit Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

I loved how the stories were intertwined, and the actors expertly switched from character to character. They were all interesting, but there were a few character stories that really stood out. Beverley (Addison Garner) was American Airlines’ first female pilot. Bonnie (Kathleen Cameron) was Gander’s animal activist who was busy taking care of the animals on the plane. Claude (Andrew Hendrick) was the Mayor of Gander during the events. Nick (Stanton Morales) and Diane (Molly Samson) met and fell in love in Gander and eventually married. Hannah (Candace Alyssa Rhodes) was constantly checking on her son who was a fire fighter in New York who ultimately died in the World Trade Center. These and the other personal stories in the musical brought the whole event to life that made us laugh, cheer, and cry. It was beautiful!

Touring Cast and Band Members of COME FROM AWAY 2023 Credit Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

The music in COME FROM AWAY blends folk, rock, and Celtic influences, reflecting the diverse backgrounds of the characters and the Newfoundland setting. The score features upbeat, energetic songs like “Welcome to the Rock” and heartfelt ballads like “Me and the Sky.” The music drives the narrative forward continuously, capturing the emotional highs and lows of the characters' experiences while celebrating their ultimate acts of kindness and solidarity.

The musicianship of the performers in "Come From Away" is truly exceptional. They brought a unique energy and authenticity to the show. The cast's tight harmonies, dynamic performances, and emotive delivery of the score not only enhanced the storytelling but also created an engaging and immersive experience. As an added bonus, this was the first time I have ever seen and heard the ugly stick. I didn’t even know that was real, but it was super cool, and I loved that the musicians came out and did a tiny jam session to end the show.

