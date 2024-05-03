Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Article written by Guest Writer Sandee Pinkstaff

If you were lucky enough to see Celebrity Attraction’s national tour of Pretty Woman the Musical at Robinson Center, 426 West Markham St., in Little Rock, AR April 26-28, you are probably still dancing and humming like me. Despite the threat of inclement weather opening night, the audience brimmed with the excitement and anticipation of seeing the musical version of 1990’s timeless tale of romance. And a true flashback to 1990 it was, indeed, in full, gaudy force- Bold colored costumes, hair, music, set, and all!

Pretty Woman the Musical, based on the Touchstone Pictures motion picture, was written by the movie’s legendary Director Garry Marshall & Screenwriter J.F. Lawton. Music and lyrics were scored by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ‘69” and “Heaven”). The show centers on the relationship that develops between Vivian Ward (Ellie Baker) a free spirited Hollywood prostitute, and Edward Lewis (Chase Wolfe), a wealthy businessman who hires her for a week to be his escort for several business and social functions. Kit De Luca (Rae Davenport), Happy Man (Adam du Plessis), and beloved bellhop Philip Stuckey (Mikey Marmann) rounded out the lead roles.

(L to R) Bethany McDonald, Ellie Baker, and Taylor M Sheppard

Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Steamy, dreamy, uplifting, hope giving. Pretty Woman had it all! Ellie Baker’s Vivian Ward was in peak physical form and delivered her role in an equally beautiful, as well as believable, way. Her warm, rich voice called you in to listen and care about what she had to say. She rocked those iconic 1980’s stiletto boots and costumes with authority and sexiness while effortlessly singing and dancing. Baker and Wolfe as Edward Lewis had incredible chemistry. Their timing and rapport was mesmerizing. Lewis’ voice and feeling in “Freedom” was gorgeous and left the audience (at least me, winky face) wanting more. Adam DuPlessis played various roles all titled under the character of Happy Man. This is DuPlessis’ fourth national tour and he showed the true musicianship and commitment to his craft four tours would demand. Rae Davenport played Vivian’s closest friend and fellow prostitute Kit De Luca. Her powerful performance of “Rodeo Drive” brought the house down! This is her first national tour but I doubt, if she wills, that it will be her last. Lastly, but CERTAINLY not least, is Mikey Marmann as the hilarious bellhop. Even without a solo, Marmann “stole the show”. I love to listen to people’s comments during intermission and the theatre was abuzz with praise of the bellhop. His physical humor, mannerisms, dancing, and lighthearted demeanor was pure delight. During the opera scene, ensemble member Sarah Wang (Violeta) displayed talent worthy of the most prestigious opera stage.

I’m always amazed by touring actors who evidently work to maintain their own physical as well as vocal health. Touring is grueling but there was no indication of how hard the road is when we were caught up in their story those 2 ½ hours. The show ended with the huge crowd pleaser, Roy Orbison’s Pretty Woman. The cast invited us all to join in after the first verse and the entire room emoted with lively singing and contagious joy.

The Company of Pretty Woman: The Musical

Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

The music, led by opera, TV, and stage music director Shane Ffrench and dancing, by two-time Tony award winner Jerry Mitchell, were meticulous.

One note to recognize the professionalism of the cast and staff at Robinson. During a quiet and somewhat intimate scene between Edward and Vivian, a loud commotion began in the middle of the 1st balcony. As shouting continued, Chase Wolfe (Edward) broke character and requested that someone call 911. They exited the stage as staff, volunteers, and patrons aided the audience member who was experiencing a medical emergency. After about 10 minutes, with the calm announcement from the stage manager, Baker and Wolfe returned to the stage and continued with the scene. My congratulations to all those heroes who helped during a very scary situation and best wishes for a full recovery for the audience member.

Rae Davenport and The Company of Pretty Woman: The Musical

Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

CAST:

Ellie Baker (Vivian Ward)

Chase Wolfe (Edward Lewis)

Rae Davenport (Kit De Luca)

Adam DuPlessis (Happy Man)

Mikey Marmann ((Philip Stuckey)

Matthew Blum (Ensemble)

Brianna Clark (Ensemble)

Kerry D’Jovanni (Ensemble/David Morse)

Lauren Esser (Ensemble)

Charlie Fusari (Ensemble)

Steven Gagliano (Ensemble/Alfredo)

Justin Glass (Swing)

Matt Henningson (Ensemble)

Christian Maxwell Henry (Ensemble)

Connor Kabat (Ensemble/Giulio)

Alexandra Kinsley (Ensemble)

Bethany McDonald (Ensemble)

Robert Miller (Swing/assistant Dance Captain)

Blaise Rossman (Ensemble)

Taylor M. Sheppard (Ensemble/Scarlet)

Devyn Trondson (Ensemble/Rachel)

Elana Valastro (Swing/Dance Captain)

Sarah Wang (Ensemble/Violetta)

Channing Weir (Swing)

Bryan Adams (Music & Lyrics)

Jim Vallance (Music & Lyrics)

PRODUCTION TEAM

Garry Marshall (Book)

J.F. Lawton (Book)

Jerry Mitchell (Director/Choreographer)

DB Bonds (Direction Recreation)

Rusty Mowery (Choreography Recreation)

Will Van Dyke (Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations)

David Rockwell (Original Scenic Design)

Christine Peters (Tour Scenic Design)

Gregg Barnes (Costume Design)

Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design)

Philip Rosenberg (Lighting Designer)

John Shivers (Sound Design)

Josh Marquette (Hair Design)

Fiona Mifsud (Makeup Design)

Pearson Casting CSA CDG CDA (Casting)

Randy Cohen (Keyboard Programmer)

Shane Ffrench (Music Director)

Molly Goodwin (Production Stage Manager)

Nate Coffey (Assistant Stage Manager)

Rachael Ffrench (Company Manager)

Joanne Holdeman (Assistant Company Manager)

Allied Global Marketing (Tour Marketing & Press)

The Booking Group (Tour Booking Agency)

Music Theatre International (MTI)

Crossroads Live (Producer)

Ankit Agrawal (Producer)

Jayna Neagle (Executive Producer)

Andrew Terlizzi (General Manager)

Gregg Damanti (Production Manager)

ORCHESTRA:

Shane Ffrench (Conductor/Keyboard)

Mary Grace Ellerbee (Associate Conductor/Keyboard 2)

Ben Weiss (Guitar 1)

Michael Karcher (Guitar 2)

Evan Zegiel (Bass)

Joel Anderson (Drums)

