Review: ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Bryant High School

April is filled with performances from the educational artists, and BroadwayWorld loves to seek out new-to-us theatres. So, we were thrilled when we were invited to catch The Bryant High School Theatre maggots....eeeehhhh....Thespians Troupe 8855 with their production of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL, which hit the stage April 4-6. Directed by Jeremy Clay, this group of storytellers danced, sang, and revolted with a live orchestra to a very appreciative audience.

Matilda (Harper Keith) is a bright and imaginative girl with telekinetic powers who doesn’t fit in with her family, The Wormwoods. She is neglected and belittled by her self-absorbed parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood (Joshua Scapin Tagua and Laiken Clarke), and her obnoxious brother (Eric Turner). Seeking solace in books and learning, Matilda finds refuge at school, where she encounters Miss Honey (Bee Golleher), a kind-hearted teacher who recognizes her exceptional intellect.

However, Matilda's school life isn't without its own hurdles, as she must contend with the tyrannical and terrifying headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (Jase Gladden), who revels in making the students' lives miserable. Despite these obstacles, Matilda courageously stands up to injustice and finds strength in her friendships, and as Matilda's powers grow stronger, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and empowerment, ultimately teaching those around her the importance of kindness, courage, and standing up for what is right.

This is my second show I’ve seen on this stage, but my first Bryant High School production, and my thought remains the same.....this stage is huge. These thespians have plenty of room to fill out on their musical numbers, which there were plenty of opportunities during this musical. “Miracle” and “Loud” are a couple of fun numbers that included quite a bit of the cast. I especially enjoyed the dancing chemistry between Clarke’s Mrs. Wormwood and AJ Johnson’s Rudolpho. That is always one of my favorite numbers in the show. One of the songs that catch me in my feels is “When I Grow Up,” which includes the children, Miss Honey, Matilda, and Company. And, of course, we all left the theatre singing “Revolting Children,” which, again, had the whole cast of students singing their battle cry.

This cast had a ton of talent. Harper Keith expertly led the cast through this weaving tale with charm and singing chops that could rival the professionals. I am excited to follow her theatrical journey. Bee Golleher was a perfect Miss Honey. I have seen Bee in many roles up to this point, but this may be my favorite of theirs. Bee was gracious with their character and showed emotional growth throughout the musical. The whole Wormwood family cast was hilarious. Joshua Scapin Tagua, Laiken Clarke, and Eric Turner cracked me up every time they took the stage. I loved the gentleness that Jordyn Purtle gave to her character Mrs. Phelps. However, the surprise of the evening for me was Jase Gladden as Agatha Trunchbull. This was first time seeing a guy play this iconic role, but now it is the only way I want to see it performed.

As always, extra points are given for live music. Led by Choir Director Tanner Oglesby, the musicians added that extra flavor to electrify this musical experience. They did an amazing job following the actors and enhancing this enjoyable show.

Though it is sad to see some of these seniors move on to their collegiate career, there are newer thespians that will be fun to watch. I can’t wait until my next visit with this theatrical troupe.

ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL CAST

Harper Keith (Matilda)

Bee Golleher (Miss Honey)

Jase Gladden (Agatha Trunchbull)

Laiken Clarke (Mrs. Wormwood, Acrobat)

Joshua Scapin Tagua (Mr. Wormwood, Escapologist)

Eric Turner (Michael Wormwood, Dad One, Big Kid Ensemble)

AJ Johnson (Doctor, Rudolpho)

Jordyn Purtle (Mrs. Phelps, Dance Captain)

De’Niece Green (Lavender, Loud Dancer)

Nayeli Torres (Bruce Bogtrotter)

Isabella Smotherman (Alice, Loud Dancer)

Ayla Paredes (Nigel)

Chloe Goodwin (Hortensia)

Verity Wyse (Amanda Thripp)

Dia Bird (Tommy)

Noah Atkinson (Eric)

Stella Davidson (Kids Ensemble)

Clementine Soffe (Kid Ensemble)

Lainey Martin (Kids Ensemble)

Caroline Hartsell (Kids Ensemble)

Grace Hartsell (Kids Ensemble)

Mikayla Arbeene (Children’s Entertainer, Loud Dancer, Big Kid Ensemble)

Teri Dodd (Mom one, Big Kid Ensemble)

Jacey Hale (Mom Two, Big Kid Ensemble)

Maddie Welch (Mom Three, Big Kid Ensemble)

Nathan Barnes (Dad Four, Henchman Two, Big Kid Ensemble)

Ainslee Theodore (Mom Four, Big Kids Ensemble)

Julian Botello (Sergei, Big Kid Ensemble)

Gracen Smith (Nurse, Big Kids Ensemble)

Kyndall Romes (Loud Dancer, Big Kid Ensemble)

Aubree Blankenship (Loud Dancer, Big Kid Ensemble)

Maison Fells (Loud Dancer, Big Kid Ensemble)

Harlow Clarke (Kids Ensemble)

Hailey Thomas (Big Kid Ensemble)

Chloe Cadzo (Big Kid Ensemble)

ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL CREATIVE

Director: Jeremy Clay

Music Director: Tanner Oglesby

Stage Manager: Tyler Estrada-Atkinson

House Manager: Chassitie Shepherd

Assistant Director, Head of WHAM: Delaney Self

WHAM: Charlotte Tate, Emily Carden, Madilyn Ellison, Zoe Hawkins

Costume Head: Taylor Wright

Costumes: Addison Pikey, Peggy Dang

Wardrobe: Addy Kelley

Projections: Caleb Wyllia

Set Crew Head: Brennan Welch

Set Crew: Savannah Dillion

Lighting Designer: Jess Shelton

Lights: Roe

Sound: Jonathan Thomas

Sounds: Jamie Tate

Tech: Austin Armstrong, Christianne Cain, Juliana Holley