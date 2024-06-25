Review: SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION at Red Curtain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oooooohhhhhhhhh.....who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Red Curtain Theatre in Conway did for the past few weekends while trying to save Bikini Bottom with two different casts for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION June 14-23. There was laughter, there was singing, and each show had a special guest bringing the news about the impending doom. Fun was had by all.

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg with Book by Kyle Jarrow, Spongebob (Davis Chrysler/ Farrah Sherman) is ready to prove that he is management material, even though Mr. Krabs (Reagan Kelley/Max Thrasher) thinks of him as “just a simple sponge.” Then, the news of the volcano about to explode puts the town in a panic. Sandy (Reagan Madsen/Sydney Madsen) believes she can use science to stop the volcano, but the town turns against her. However, Spongebob believes in her and wants to help her stop the explosion and recruits Patrick (Isaac Abel/Conner Moyer) to help them on their quest. Meanwhile, Plankton (Bennett Kyle/Landon Wharton) and Karen (Sarah Felio/Jade Huddleson) come up with a scheme to get the townspeople to enter an escape pod so they can hypnotize them into liking chum. This is going to cause the town a lot of money, so Pearl Krabs (Aryana Tyler-Hashemi/Coralynn Foiles) convinces the town to bring in her favorite band, the Electric Skates, to perform a benefit concert, even though Squidward (Weston Newman/Eli Halter) did offer to do a solo concert for them. Still, their fundraising efforts come up short, but it doesn’t matter because Spongebob, Sandy and Patrick save the day.

I saw the show on Friday, July 14, so I had the BFF Cast, and they were so entertaining. Davis Chrysler, Isaac Abel, and Reagan Madsen really worked well together and really surprised me by how well they embraced their characters. Reagan had the moves and attitude just like Sandy. She was confident and empowering. Davis was so likeable. He brought out the joy and innocence that Spongebob exuded. Issac really went for it. His Patrick interpretation had me smiling the whole show. I couldn’t wait for him to enter the stage just so I could hear what he was going to say and do. The three worked well together and kept the story moving along. The rest of the cast were equally enjoyable to watch. I loved the choreography, the costumes, and the energy they brought to the stage. It was so much fun.

As an added bonus, Red Curtain asked local television stars to play the role of Perch Perkins, the news reporter, with a different one on each show. I had the privilege of seeing Alyson Courtney take the stage. She is so poised and ready to take command of the situation, and she naturally reclaimed her job from years past like she never left.

Fun fact about this musical-- Music for Spongebob has an eclectic mix of writers for it. There are original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, and T.I, as well as songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. It definitely had a different feel to it than a regular musical, but then again, it is Spongebob.

The Red Curtain has so much interest in their children’s performances that they often have two separate casts, which I think is a great idea. I love that they are giving multiple actors chances of getting to play main characters. I know putting together one show is a challenge, but putting together two shows is mind blowing. Broadway World would like to commend Director Christina Muñoz Madsen, Music Directors Avery Shellito and Mark Wilson, Choreographers Rebecca Dillon and Ansley Sherman, and Producer Kristen Dickerson for the time and commitment they give to these growing thespians. Their skills improve every time I see them.

If you are interested in getting your kids active this summer with artistic enrichment, the Red Curtain is the perfect place for them to learn. Here is what is going on for July.

SUMMER ACTING CLASSES

THEATRE AUDITION MASTERY

INSTRUCTOR: SARAH GUINEE

This class is a dynamic and interactive course tailored specifically for young performers seeking to excel in theatre auditions. Whether you're a seasoned theatre enthusiast or new to the stage, this program is designed to provide comprehensive training and support to help you navigate the audition process with confidence and skill.

KIDS (Ages 10-13)

Thursdays, June 27 - July 25 (no class on July 4)

5:00-6:30pm

$75 / summer

TEENS (Ages 14-18)

Thursdays, June 27 - July 25 (no class on July 4)

6:30-8:00pm

$75 / summer

SUMMER IMPROV CLASSES

INSTRUCTOR: COOPER MILLIKEN

Y!KES KIDS

Y!kes Kids summer workshops are a series of lessons taught that teach students the basics of stage acting, presence, quick thinking, and gives them a great a starting point to their acting journeys. Through a series of improv and acting games, students will have the opportunity to stretch their acting muscles.

KIDS (Ages 10-13)

Mondays, July 8 - 29

4:00-5:00pm

$50 / summer

Y!KES TEENS

Y!kes Jr summer workshops are a series of lessons that teach students the basics of improv comedy and give them a space to learn how to act on their toes before regular classes start in the fall. Students will take their acting knowledge further by applying the rules of “yes and,” as well as working together as a theatrical troupe.

TEENS (Ages 14-18)

Fridays, July 12 - August 2

3:30-5:30pm

$100 / summer

SETTING THE STAGE

INSTRUCTOR: AVERY SHELLITO

In this workshop participants will dive deeper into the Scenic Design process. Participants will learn to develop a design from the initial script study, and sketch ideas onto paper. We will explore creative problem solving as we discuss complications or challenges that may arise when designing for various spaces. Participants will also learn various painting techniques such as dry brushing, wet blending, and various textures for set dressing.

TEENS & ADULTS WELCOME

Saturdays, July 6-20

12:00-2:00pm

$50 / summer

PRIVATE COACHING

Voice Lessons

Piano Lessons

Acting Coaching

Audition Preparation

The following fees apply to monthly enrollment and average four lessons per month:

30 minute sessions = $100.00 / month

45 minute sessions = $150.00 / month

60 minute sessions = $200.00 / month

Have an audition coming up? We also offer one time or as needed sessions:

30 minute sessions = $30.00 / session

45 minute sessions = $45.00 / session

60 minute sessions = $60.00 / session

For more information on this fabulous company, visit their website at https://www.redcurtaintheatre.com.

