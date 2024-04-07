Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN THE MUSICAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you love Grumpy Old Men the movie, you will love GRUMPY OLD MEN THE MUSICAL, which is currently showing at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, through Saturday, April 27. With Book by Dan Remmes, Music by Neil Berg, and Lyrics by Nick Meglin, you will fall in love with the inhabitants of Wabasha, while laughing at John and Max as they feud over the newest love interest in town. Who wins the girl? Head to Murry’s and find out.

Neighbors John Gustafson (Thomas Cooper) and Max Goldman (Jeff Bailey) have been squabbling friends for years and years. When Ariel Truax (Miranda Jane), a beautiful red head, moves in across the street, they fall over themselves to get the nerve to talk with her. Meanwhile, their children Jacob Goldman (Tim Cooper) and Melanie Norton (Moriah Patterson) get caught up in a lie about them getting married, which makes things even more complicated in their family. Within all this personal drama, John owes back taxes and IRS agent Sandra Snyder (Brianna East) is ready to swoop in and take his house. In the end, there is some sadness but happiness as well.

This musical has nostalgic charm for fans of the 1993 movie, with clever adaptation of the film's iconic moments, and catchy tunes that capture the spirit of the story. It offers a light-hearted and entertaining experience for everyone.

I love getting wrapped up in stories, and the talent here always entertains me. With direction by Don Bolinger, this whole cast cracked me up throughout the show. Thomas Cooper and Jeff Bailey had great buddy chemistry. Even though they were bickering neighbors, they gave underlying feelings of care for each other. Their snarky remarks towards each other kept us laughing all night. Miranda Jane was absolutely beautiful and carried a confident aire that commanded the stage whenever her character appeared. Also, Tim Cooper and Moriah Patterson had several cute moments, and they were great support for their leading fathers.

The townspeople were extra fun to watch. They did a great job setting the scenes up to add to the story. I was super sad when Christopher Straw’s Chuck died. I didn’t see that one coming. Leigh Anne Ralston’s Punky was quirky, and her comedic timing was perfect. She could make you giggle with just the looks on her face. Another one that cracked me up was Anthony McBride’s Harry. I loved how that character kept spinning his physical ailments in an upbeat positive manner. I’m always excited to see what character Roger Eaves brings to the show. This time, he was the amusing clergyman Tim. Funny couple Stan (Don Bolinger) and Fran (Natalie Canerday) were precious while they were completing each other’s sentences. However, the surprise of the evening for me was dirty minded Grandpa Gustafson (Glen Gilbert). Gilbert embraced that character. His stance, the tilt of his head, and his witty comments were hilarious....and then at the end when he ended up with the mean IRS lady just took it over the top.

It does take a small army to put on these productions. The crew consists of Artistic Director- Glen J Gilbert, Stage Manager/Props/Lights/Sound-Keylan Alderson, Music Director-Tim Cooper, Set Design-Don Bolinger, Costumes-Katie Greer, Set Construction-Mark Carlisle, and Scenic Painter -Elaina Petroukhina.

Dinner was enjoyable. They didn’t have the pulled pork that was advertised when I went last week, but the pork tenderloin was glazed and yummy. I always enjoy the cod and bread pudding (separately, of course), but I really wish they’d bring back the cheesecake. Devon and Matt were the servers for the evening. I love them both!

Broadway World would like to give a big THANK YOU to photographer extraordinaire Warren Mccullough for the use of these wonderful pictures. For all of your photography needs, email Warren at warmacsocialmedia@gmail.com.

You still have time to see the show, but the really good tables go quickly, and if you need to book a group, it’s best to call early. For tickets, call (501) 562-3131, or go to their website at murrysdp.com.

Next up is the classic The Importance of Being Earnest starting in May. Start making plans early for this hilarious play.