Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Conway Christian High School

I love going to educational productions, so when Director Christina Munoz Madsen invited me to see Conway Christian High School’s presentation of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST March 17, I was thrilled! It is so great to see what the students have learned, and Madsen said they did everything “from designing the set, to creating costumes, to making props, to figuring out the lighting system and spotlight, to program/graphic creation, to practicing all the lines, music and choreo… wow!!”

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tie Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton, the story follows Belle (Kyra Golden), a young woman who dreams of adventure beyond her small provincial town, where she is pursued by the arrogant Gaston (Britton Taylor). When her father, Maurice (Rowan Forrest), is captured by the mysterious Beast (Nathan Hill), Belle offers herself in exchange for his freedom. Unbeknownst to her, the Beast and his enchanted castle inhabitants are under a powerful spell, hoping that Belle might be the one to break the curse by learning to love the Beast. In the end, love prevails, the spell is lifted, and they find their happily ever after.

This was a large ensemble that really put a lot of work into bringing the world of Beauty and the Beast to life. From the bustling energy of the townspeople in “Belle” to the dazzling spectacle of “Be Our Guest,” every performer contributed to the vibrancy of the production. The ensemble not only filled the stage with movement and song but also created a strong sense of community within the story, making the world feel alive and dynamic.

The castle’s enchanted inhabitants were particularly delightful, each bringing their own personality to their roles. Lumière (Daniel Leon) and Cogsworth (Lila Weaver) had wonderful comedic chemistry, while Mrs. Potts (Ava Portwood) added warmth and wisdom. The choreography (Sydney Madsen), especially in the large musical numbers, was well-rehearsed and visually engaging, making the stage feel grand yet intimate.

The enchanting Kyra Golden as Belle brought charm, warmth, and a sense of wonder to the role. Her expressive performance captured Belle’s curiosity and determination, making her journey from an outsider in her provincial town to the heart of the Beast’s castle all the more compelling. With a lovely vocal performance, she effortlessly carried her iconic songs infusing them with both tenderness and strength. Her chemistry with Nathan Hill’s Beast made their evolving relationship feel genuine and heartfelt, drawing the audience into their magical love story.

Another great pair was Britton Taylor as Gaston and Alice Weaver as LeFou. Not only did they have fantastic comedic timing, but they also played off each other with an infectious energy that kept the audience engaged. Britton Taylor embodied Gaston’s over-the-top arrogance with confidence, making every moment—from his exaggerated flexing to his booming voice—both entertaining and delightfully ridiculous. Alice Weaver’s LeFou was the perfect counterpart, bringing a mix of slapstick humor and unwavering devotion to Gaston that made their scenes together a joy to watch. Their dynamic was especially fun in “Gaston,” where the choreography and playful interactions made for a standout number.

This whole show was a delight to watch, and their parents have every reason to be proud of their work and their school that fosters such a strong commitment to the arts. The dedication and passion of these young performers shone through in every scene, from the heartfelt moments to the high-energy musical numbers. It’s clear that Conway Christian High School provides a supportive environment where students can grow in confidence and creativity.

CAST

Narrators – Zaden Garlington, Grace Benzing, Sydney Hopson, Charlotte Ward

Bell – Kyra Golden

Maurice – Rowan Forrest

Beast – Nathan Hill

Gaston – Britton Taylor

Lefou – Alice Weaver

Les Filles (Silly Girls) -- Reagan Bowles, Mclaine Dickinson, Emily Carson

Lumiere – Daniel Leon

Cogsworth – Lila Weaver

Mrs. Potts – Ava Portwood

Babette – Mila Moody

Madame de la Grande Bouche – Allison Benzing

Chip – Bell Bowden

Enchantress/Madame D’Arque -- Natalie Bell

Baker – Khyler King

Bookseller – Cohen Dickenson

Ensemble (Villagers, Servants, Wolves) -- Ellie Brantis, Natalie Bell, Reagan Bowles, Emily Carson, Cohen Dickinson, McClaine Dickinson, Olivia Gift, Cypress Hess, Camille Johnson, Khyler King, Stacy Okong, Stephanie Okong, Grace Olsen, Liana Semedo, Brooklyn Stephens, Lexi Werley, Elliana Williams, Jack Ryan Williams

BEHIND THE SCENES

Director – Christina Munoz Madsen

Assistant Director – Jameson Watkins

Music Director – Ty Ackett

Choreographer – Sydney Madsen

Stage Manager/Graphic Designer – Savannah Shoesmith

Stage Manager – Alice Imme

Set Design, Costumes and Props Lead – Allison Benzing, Savannah Shoesmith, Mila Moody, Alice Imme

Lighting Design and Operation – Kenzie McCartney

Spotlight Operators – Spencer Lowe, Jacob Bryant

Stagehand – Reagan Madsen

Audio – Dane Dickerson, Jameson Watkins, Kristen Dickerson

Makeup/Hair Lead – Hannah Crow

Tech Crew – All cast members plus... Jealyn Barnett, Jacquelyn Goss, Avery Carson, Katie Owens, Campbell Manning, Anna Sliter, Caitlyn Spencer, Lorelei Esser, Isaac Weaver

SPECIAL THANKS TO:

Red Curtain Theatre, Kristen Dickerson, Ansley Sherman, Johnny Passmore, AJ Spiridigliozzi, Conway High School, CHS Theatre Tech Class Students, Amy Day, and Greenbrier High School

