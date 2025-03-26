BroadwayWorld Launches Global Theater & Fringe Festival Database

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has launched a new Theater & Fringe Festival Database, designed to serve both artists looking to perform and audiences seeking live independent productions.

The database includes key information for each festival: location, dates, application fees, artist payout structure, ticketing info, application links, deadlines, selection methods, and opportunities for local community involvement

Each listing outlines whether a festival is curated or lottery-based, what genres are accepted, how many performances artists receive, and additional details where applicable such as if housing is provided.

The database covers festivals across the U.S. and internationally—including well-known events like Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, Winnipeg Fringe, FRIGID New York and more.

Artists can use the tool to plan their seasons or debut new work. Audiences can explore upcoming events in their region or discover destinations for fringe and experimental theatre.

Check out the database here.