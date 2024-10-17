Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Robinson Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Written by Guest Writer Heather Hooten

Watching DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Robinson Center in Little Rock as a part of the Broadway series is a deeply moving and unforgettable experience in a way that only live theatre can affect the viewer. Written by Steven Levenson, music and lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, the show blends emotional storytelling with powerful music in a way that truly captivates the audience from the first note to the final bows. The intimate, raw emotions of Evan’s world, where themes of loneliness, mental health, and human connection are explored sincerely.

The show’s lead actor, Michael Fabisch, portraying Evan Hansen, delivered a compelling performance. His vulnerability is palpable, particularly during the iconic number “Waving Through a Window,” where his anxiety and desperation for connection are heartbreakingly natural. The intensity of his portrayal makes it impossible not to empathize with Evan, even as he spirals into a web of lies. The actor’s vocal range is impressive, moving effortlessly from fragile whispers to powerful belting, showcasing the emotional rollercoaster the character endures. The actor’s physicality also brilliantly reflects his anxiety, expressing the character’s internal turmoil without distracting the audience with extraneous movements. I could feel his anxiety as I watched him, and it added to the relatability of his performance. The music, paired with the staging, thrust me right back into adolescence, as his performance encapsulates the experience of teenage anxiety.

Michael Fabisch and Bre Cade in the 2024-2025 National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.jpg

The supporting cast is equally remarkable. The performances by the actors playing Heidi -Evan’s mother (Bre Cade), Connor Murphy (Alex Pharo), and Zoe Murphy (Hatty Ryan King) adds complexity to the story. Heidi’s solo, "So Big/So Small," is a standout moment, bringing tears to many eyes as she reflects on the difficulties of parenthood and unconditional love. The Murphy family's father, Larry Murphy (Jeff Brooks), and Cynthia Murphy (Caitlin Sams), struggling with grief and loss, provide a poignant counterbalance to Evan’s personal journey. Their dynamics add to the complexity of relationships after the loss of a child. Sams particularly highlighted the poignant grief of a mother and the hope of any piece left of her child; it was painful but powerful to watch. The show is not without its levity, however. Gabriel Vernon Nunag, who plays Evan’s cousin Jared Kleinman, added humor to the show by teasing Evan. Nunag was truly enjoying watching as he joked at Evan's expense and found any opportunity to point out the flaws in his plan. Nunag’s pacing and energy kept the audience engaged and balanced the emotional severity of the themes of the show. Additionally, Alana Beck (Makena Jackson), is perfect as the type A overachiever who utilizes the circumstances of the play to further her own agendas. Jackson performed the role excellently and left the audience not seeing her purely as a villain but more of an opportunist. Nothing is overdone; it is just the right amount of self-interest.

Visually, the production excels with its modern, minimalist set design, using projections and social media graphics to underscore the overwhelming presence of technology in today’s world. The lack of an extensive set is not missed as the projections and lighting design kept the audience's rapt attention and helped to pace the show and emotional tenor of the production. The way texts, tweets, and viral videos are integrated into the backdrop adds a layer of realism, making the story feel both contemporary and universal. The lighting design enhances the mood, shifting from bright, energetic scenes to more somber, intimate moments with ease.

Michael Fabisch and the company of the 2024-2025 National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Waving Thru A Window

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

The music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul is another highlight of the live performance. Songs like “You Will Be Found” and “For Forever” are emotionally charged and beautifully orchestrated, leaving the audience with a sense of catharsis. Hearing the performances live brought an extra depth to the music, making the experience far more immersive than just listening to the cast recording.

What makes DEAR EVAN HANSEN particularly special in a live setting is the palpable connection between the audience and the performers. There’s a shared sense of empathy and reflection as the musical tackles complex subjects like mental illness, isolation, and the longing for acceptance. The raw emotion onstage resonates deeply, and it’s not uncommon to hear sniffles throughout the theater as the story unfolds.

Michael Fabisch and the company of the 2024-2025 National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN in You Will Be Found.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.jpg

In the end, the performance leaves you emotionally drained yet hopeful. It’s a powerful reminder of the impact one person can have, both positively and negatively, and the importance of honesty and human connection. Watching DEAR EVAN HANSEN live is an experience that stays with you long after the final curtain call—an emotional journey that is as thought-provoking as it is beautiful.







