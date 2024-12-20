Review: SHUCKED at Walton Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you mix the Hee Haw cornfield joke skits with a PG-13 RomCom, you get SHUCKED, which is playing at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville now through December 22nd. This hilarious Broadway musical (Book by Robert Horn with Music and Lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally) combines down-home humor with a heartwarming love story, filled with witty one-liners that will have you laughing non-stop. You do not want to miss it. To grab your tickets, visit https://waltonartscenter.org.

SHUCKED is set in the quirky town of Cobb County, where the corn keeps everyone inside the county and everybody else out. Storyteller 1 (Maya Lagerstam) and Storyteller 2 (Tyler Joseph Ellis) narrates the tale explaining that the town faces a crisis when the cornfields that sustain their way of life mysteriously wither, prompting the lovable but naive Maizy (Danielle Wade) to venture out for help. Maizy’s fiancé, the well-meaning but skeptical Beau (Jake Odmark), is less than thrilled about her departure, fearing the unknown world outside their corn-loving bubble.

Danielle Wade as Maizy and Miki Abraham as Lulu in The North American Tour of SHUCKED (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Maizy’s journey leads her to meet Gordy (Quinn VanAntwerp), a slick-talking podiatrist-turned-conman who smells an opportunity in Cobb County’s desperation. While Gordy’s scheming unfolds, Maizy’s cousin Lulu (Miki Abraham), the town’s sharp-tongued whiskey distiller, and Peanut (Mike Nappi), the town’s lovable but clueless storyteller, provide plenty of laughs and wisdom as they navigate the chaos that follows. Will Maizy’s bravery and determination save Cobb County’s corn, or will Gordy’s antics derail everything? You'll have to see Shucked to find out!

The Cast of The North American Tour of SHUCKED

(Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The cast of Shucked is a powerhouse ensemble that delivers laugh after laugh. Time flew by, and I loved every minute of it. Each performer brings a unique energy to their role, creating a dynamic chemistry that drives the show’s humor and heart.

Danielle Wade as Maizy exudes charm, capturing the character’s sweet optimism and determination with effortless grace. Her performance radiates sincerity, making Maizy’s journey both relatable and inspiring....and y’all! That girl can sing! Her vocal performance is nothing short of stunning, blending power and emotion to deliver show-stopping moments that leave the audience in awe. Wade’s voice is as captivating as her presence, making her a true standout in this vibrant production.

Jake Odmark as Beau and Danielle Wade as Maizy in The North American Tour of SHUCKED (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Then there’s the undeniable chemistry between Danielle Wade’s Maizy and Jake Odmark’s Beau. Their dynamic is the beating heart of the show, filled with moments of tenderness, humor, and heartfelt connection. Whether they’re bickering, reconciling, or sharing a quiet moment, their performances complement each other beautifully.

Both Jake Odmark’s Beau and Quinn VanAntwerp’s Gordy bring their distinct personalities to the forefront, creating an appealing contrast that drives much of the show’s tension and humor. Odmark’s Beau is endearing and steadfast, embodying the earnestness of a small-town farmer grappling with love and change. Meanwhile, VanAntwerp’s Gordy is a slick and calculating conman, whose quick wit and comedic timing add a layer of mischievous charm to his scheming ways. You can’t find a more handsome duo for sure. They definitely buttered my cobb.

The real comic relief came from Miki Abraham’s Lulu and Mike Nappi’s Peanut, who stole every scene they were in with impeccable timing and side-splitting delivery. Abraham’s Lulu is sharp-tongued and fiercely funny, bringing sass and wit to every line, while Nappi’s Peanut delivers hilariously offbeat observations that leave the audience in stitches. Though I shouldn’t choose favorites when it comes to characters, these two are the ones I wanted to hear speak the most. They were so funny! Every time they opened their mouths, it felt like the entire theater was bracing for the next laugh-out-loud moment. Their comedic instincts were unmatched, making them the true MVPs of the show’s humor.

Of course, Tyler Joseph Ellis and Maya Lagerstam as the narrators kept the story moving, adding their own humor and perspective to the show. Ellis and Lagerstam brought a refreshing dynamic to the roles, seamlessly blending their witty commentary with the unfolding plot. Their performances were not just narrational but also featured playful banter, making them an integral part of the storytelling process.

The music and choreography were poppin', complementing the show’s humor and storytelling perfectly. I do confess that I preferred the upbeat ensemble pieces, though I know that the moving ballads were necessary since this is a romcom. I loved how the cast lined up and did a little kickline dance with the corn—such a creative touch! The Corn Mix song where the guys were getting Gordy drunk was pretty funny; it captured the lighthearted spirit of the show while highlighting the comedic talents of the cast. The “Chasing Dreams” number, where Maizy and Beau sing about their hopes for the future, was a beautiful addition to the score, blending sweet melodies with heartfelt lyrics.

The whole show was, for lack of a better word, so cute and funny and a joy to watch. There were so many corn-y moments that the whole show kept us entertained for the whole duration. Go see this show!

