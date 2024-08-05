Review: GREASE Is the Word at Argenta Contemporary Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GREASE is the word, and the audience members who were Born to Hand Jive filled the seats at the Argenta Contemporary Theatre, 405 Main Street, in North Little Rock, so much so that it sold out quickly for their performances from July 24-August 4, they added another show, and that too filled up as fast as Greased Lightning. To be honest, I knew that would happen. With Book, Music and Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and Directed and Produced by the amazing Vincent Insalaco, Grease is a musical classic, the talent at ACT is always next level, and the educational outreach there has been tremendous. This theatre is a powerhouse staple in Central Arkansas, and I am Hopelessly Devoted to ACT.

Ok, enough song puns....for now. GREASE THE MUSICAL is similar to the beloved movie, but it does have a few differences and a few extra songs. Here is a quick synopsis: Sandy (Sascha Bass) spent a blissful summer hanging out at the beach with Danny (Miles Tillemans-who looks like a young Hugh Jackman), and when the Summer Nights were over, they parted their separate ways, or so they thought. Turns out, Sandy is transferred to Rydell High where...surprise...that’s where Danny goes to school, except at school he has a tough guy image to uphold around his friends Kenickie (Alex Smith), Roger (Jason Jackson), Doody (Braden Lisowe) and Sonny (Marseiko Jackson). Sandy’s good girl image poses to be a problem, but she still manages to join the Pink Ladies, which is made up of Frenchy (Berkeley Courtney-Moore), Marty (Caroline Pledger), Jan (Abbie Porter), and Rizzo (Karis Martin). The school year plays out, Sandy decides to shed her Sandra Dee image, and Danny and Sandy, along with the rest of cast, declare to each other that You’re the One That I Want. Ok, I couldn’t stop myself, but this show is pretty straightforward with its songs, which could be one of the reasons why it is such a popular musical.

This show in particular proves that our younger actors can produce quality work in a short amount of time. With only one actual adult (Valerisse Bell-Ovwiomoriemu as “Miss Lynch”) not counting the cameo by crowd favorite P. Jay Clark as the Teen Angel in Beauty School Dropout, these Thespians put together a show that adults could truly enjoy. Some audience members dressed up in their sock hop outfits and came to the theatre with their friends ready to sing along to their favorite songs. A fun time was had by all.

This is thanks to the talented Creative Team at ACT. The cast was led by Assistant Director Sheridan Posey, Choreographer Allison Stodala-Wilson, and Music Director Tanner Oglesby. The choreography was so much fun to watch. It was amazing how many actors fit on their stage and were still able to turn and move to the lively music. I think my favorite dance number was during the Hand Jive dance where ChaCha (Blakely White) comes in and stirs things up. The singing was equally sensational. There are so many favorite songs, but I really liked the additional songs like Freddy My Love, Mooning, and Shakin’ At The High School Hop. Costume Designer Shelly Hall and Wardrobe Supervisor X Freelon had everyone dressed ready to step into the movie, and the Set and Props Crew (Michael Klutcher, Lauren Nicholas, Dr. Rick Nicolas, McKenzie Owens, Emily Rey and friends) captured the vibrant, nostalgic essence of the 1950s bringing the era to life and immersing the audience in the world of Rydell High.

In September, the Argenta Contemporary Theatre and the Arkansas Repertory Theatre will offer the Pre-Professional Program, which is a collaborative performer training program for 8th-12th grade students. Led by Director of Education Bridget Davis, Associate Director of Education Quinn Gasaway, and Moriah Patterson, this is an audition-only performance class that will meet weekly for advanced training and rehearsals, exploring challenging musical theatre solo/ensemble repertoire, advanced scene work, dance techniques, the business of the industry, audition and college prep, TV/film acting, and special masterclasses featuring guest artists from the entertainment industry. Auditions for the 2024/25 Pre-Professional Company will be held by appointment only on Saturday, August 10th, 2024 at Argenta Contemporary Theatre. To reserve an audition appointment, and to obtain a list of audition requirements please email bdavis@argentacontemporarytheatre.org.

Broadway World would love to give a shout out to photographer extraordinaire Warren McCullough for the use of these stunning photos. Email Warren at wjmcasting@gmail.com for all of your photography needs.

