Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Reynolds Performance Hall

To open the new season at Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway, everyone’s favorite green ogre SHREK took the stage Monday, Sept. 9, and delighted fans from the young to young at heart.

“Shrek is my favorite, and so is Fiona,” Abby, 7, of Conway said.

Based on the Dreamworks Animation Motion Picture and the Book by William Steig, SHREK is a story about the underdogs. Lord Farquaad has taken over Duloc (What’s Up, Duloc) and has banished the fairytale creatures to Shrek’s swamp. Shrek wants everyone to go back home, so he, and his new companion Donkey, take up a quest to rescue Princess Fiona from the dragon so she can marry Lord Farquaad. During this journey, Shrek makes friends, falls in love, and learns to embrace his uniqueness. In all, the musical suggests that real happiness is attainable when we embrace our true selves and break free from societal expectations.

Timmy Lewis as Lord Farquaad with Demetrio Alomar & Riley Johnston as Dulocians (Photo Credit cyorkphoto)

With book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, this cast brought the humor and magic making this an unforgettable experience. Even though there were some technical difficulties near the beginning and quite a few understudies, their infectious energy and love for the story was felt. Their authenticity was shown through the performance, bringing so much heart and joy to the stage. They took the beloved characters and added a unique depth that resonated with the audience, making the fairy tale feel real, relatable, and even more magical.

The Company of Shrek The Musical (Credit cyorkphoto)

Shrek’s (Riley Johnston) vulnerability through his tenacious determination was amazing to watch. I loved how he jumped on stage to get the story really going after the short pause. His chemistry with Fiona was sweet, but watching the bromance with Donkey was even more fun.

Fiona (Kelly Prendergast) had a charm to her that made you feel like you could be friends. She had her insecurities, but she also had a big personality and held her own when challenged.

Naphtali Yaakov Curry as Donkey in Shrek The Musical (Credit cyorkphoto)

Donkey (Naphtali Yaakov Curry) was charismatic and super funny. He pranced and had an overall jovial temperament. He kept you smiling every time he was on stage.

Timmy Lewis as Lord Farquaad & Ensemble in Shrek The Musical

(Credit cyorkphoto)

There was a noticeable difference in Lord Farquaad. If you haven’t been keeping up with the new more sensitive updates, Lord Farquaad is not a dwarf anymore. In the past, the character was played by a taller actor with shoes on his knees. This is not the case anymore. Still, Timmy Lewis had the dastardly persona with a twist of crazy all in good comedic fun. He still made us giggle at his antics.

This show is reliant on the other fairy tale creature which highlights the agenda of carrying the Freak Flag proudly. Their tales of woe during Story of My Life is a favorite of mine, and as an ensemble, they made the show that much more entertaining to watch. They all had their own quirky personalities and moved about the stage with ease and agility. They are the heartbeat of the show, filling it with humor, heart, and dynamism and add even more color and meaning to this musical. Making up the eclectic cast was Tori Kocher as Dragon, JRay Kuhn as Pinocchio, Ally Choe as Sugar Plum Fairy/Gingy, Sage Jepson as Wolf, Leon Ray as Pig 1, Casey Lamont as Pig 2, John Cardenas as Pig 3, Zach Perrin as Papa Bear/Papa Ogre, Cynthia Ana Rivera as Mama Bear/Blue Bird, Adina Kelly Paciello in as Wicked Witch/Mama Ogre, Katherine Paladichuk as Teen Fiona/Peter Pan/Tail, and Kiana Clarke as Young Fiona/Ugly Duckling.

Jamir Brown as Pinocchio (Photo Credit cyorkphoto)

The costumes were amazing. They were colorful and vibrant. The storybook characters were adorable, and I loved the white and gold of the members of Duloc. My favorite one though is the dragon. That outfit was Miss Universe worthy. It was red and black with yellow and orange blended in there......literal fire! I’d vote for her for sure!

Tori Kocher as Dragon in Shrek The Musical (Credit cyorkphoto)

I love it when there is a live orchestra. This one happened to be on the stage behind some scenery, and they sounded great. Keeping the music alive was Music Director Harrison Roth, Associate Music Director/Keys 2 Chase Kessler, Drummer Nicholas Urbanic, Guitarist Joseph Levens, and Bassist Michael Capadais.

From now through the end of September, SHREK THE MUSICAL will be on the east coast, so if you missed it and want to take a fun road trip, go to their website at https://shrekthemusicaltour.com to get tickets.

In October, Reynolds has five shows for our viewing pleasure.

Thursday, Oct. 3: MALEVO - the "South American Sensation" - has reinvisioned the Argentine dance of Malambo; taking what is traditional Argentinian folkloric dance and elevating it to a modern, avant-garde, and transgressive vision. Set to a pulsating rhythm of drums, the choreography includes fast leg movements, energetic stomping and quick brushing/scrubbing. This will be an extraordinary visual experience!

Saturday, Oct. 12: Celebrating a century of music from beloved Broadway shows, SOME ENCHANTED EVENING is a jazz-steeped sojourn exploring a bevy of The Great American Songbook’s most enduring hits from the golden age to today. This captivating concert seamlessly blends timeless music and dance featuring Emmy-nominated trumpeter and charismatic crooner Benny Benack III, the exceptionally talented singer and social media sensation Stella Cole, and dazzling tap dance phenom Jabu Graybeal. This event will be held in the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts on UCA Campus.

Sunday, Oct. 13: Released in 1989, Indigo Girls' eponymous major label debut sold over two million copies under the power of singles “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears” and turned Indigo Girls into one of the most successful folk duos in history. Over a thirty-five-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray has recorded sixteen studio albums, sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Rolling Stone describes them as the “ideal duet partners.”

Tuesday, Oct. 22: STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Evelyn Ngugi, or Evelyn From the Internets, has earned massive popularity for her personal vlogging, which has included lifestyle entries, haircare and beauty tutorials, and travelogues. Her YouTube channel has over 12.7 million views and 166K subscribers. She’ll teach you how to make hummus, discuss Black Twitter dragging, and share her Hot Cheeto hair dye fiasco. In April 2017, Ngugi was chosen as one of the 27 YouTubers – one of five from the U.S. – in the Creators for Change program. Selected for their individual channels’ messages on tough subjects like racism and xenophobia, and for their positive impact on diversity in media.

For more information about how to get tickets or to become a sponsor, visit their website at uca.edu/pa.

