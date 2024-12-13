Review: SILVER BELLES at The Royal Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fans of Hallmark movies do not need to miss SILVER BELLES at the Royal Theatre in Benton, which will wrap up this weekend with the last show on Sunday, Dec. 15. It’s touching, funny, and you will need tissues at the end. It’s perfect for date night and is a wonderful way to get into the holiday spirit. We loved it!

Written by Lauren Grove, Silver Belles delivers all the warmth and charm of a classic holiday tale with a fresh and humorous twist. The story centers on five spirited senior citizens who receive shocking news just before the holidays. Rich kid Nick (Joshua Scapin Tagua) has been ordered by his father to inform the residents of the senior living facility his family just purchased that they will need to find a new home.

Nick arrives at the facility, accompanied by Jerry (Jonathan Armstrong), who is there to ensure he completes the unpleasant task. However, things get complicated when Nick discovers that one of the residents is his high school crush, Kate (Rylee Woodard). Nick and Kate have delightful chemistry, with Nick ultimately struggling to break the bad news while trying to win Kate’s heart. As with any classic rom-com, Nick finds himself in a tricky balancing act—falling for Kate while befriending the facility's five unforgettable residents: Clara (Lisa Childers), Harriet (Cheryl VanWinkle), Vivienne (Katrina Taylor), Pearl (Susan Dill), and Gertie (Julie West). These witty and lovable ladies could give The Golden Girls a run for their money—if only they could remember which card game they’re playing!

So, what happens to the girls? And, what happens with Nick and Kate? Go find out!

The residents of SILVER BELLES truly stole our hearts and brought so much charm and humor to the show! Every one of them was an absolute delight, each with their own unique quirks and personalities that made them unforgettable. Clara's wavering memory, Harriet's maternal warmth, Vivienne's flair for the dramatic, Pearl's endearing sweetness, and Gertie's hilarious unpredictability had us laughing and feeling deeply connected to their stories. The actresses embodied their characters sweetly and with such authenticity that it was impossible not to fall in love with each one.

The chemistry between Woodard’s Kate and Tagua’s Nick was undeniable and added an extra layer of charm to the play. Woodard’s portrayal of Kate exuded warmth and authenticity, while Tagua’s Nick brought a mix of vulnerability and humor that made their dynamic both endearing and believable.

To set the mood before the show, the gifted pianist Tracy Ferguson entertained us as we were finding our seats. He played holiday hit after hit with effortless charm, filling the room with a festive spirit. His enchanting performance created the perfect prelude to the evening's entertainment, leaving the audience smiling and humming along.

You really don’t want to miss this show! It is so precious! Ticket prices are $20 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $10 Child (12th grade and under). The box office will open at 6pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1pm on matinee days. For more information, visit their website at theroyaltheatre.org.

CAST

Kate- Rylee Woodard

Nick- Joshua Tagua

Frank- Ben Wright

Jerry- Jonathan Armstrong

Steve- Nathan Clay

Megan-Ria Colvert

Clara- Lisa Childers

Harriet- Cheryl Vanwinkle

Vivienne- Katrina Taylor

Pearl- Susan Dill

Gertie- Julie Vest

Mr. Johnson- Tracy Ferguson

Dr. Lee- Keith Norwood

Young Clara-Evalyn Russum

Mama- Teresa Cole

Tommy- Asher Barson

Waiter/Soldier- Brayden Armstrong

Guy Morgan/ Roger- Jason Curtis

Young Vivienne/Leeann- Grace Curtis

Molly- Adalynn Cole

CREATIVE TEAM

Written by: Lauren Grove

Director Summer Brinley

Producers Michelle Griffis and Susie Goldman

Costumer Shelli Goldthorpe

Prop Master Carrie Clay

Stage Manager Amy Armstrong

