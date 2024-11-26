Review: HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION at Bryant High School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Directed by Jeremy Clay, the Bryant High School Thespian Troupe took on an ambitious challenge with their production of Hadestown: Teen Edition, presented November 14-17, and the result was nothing short of extraordinary. With a story as layered and emotionally rich as this Tony Award-winning musical, with Music, Lyrics, and Book by Anais Mitchell, the students poured their hearts into every moment, creating a show that was as visually stunning as it was emotionally resonant.

HADESTOWN is the musical version of Eurydice, the Greek tragedy that tells the tale of love and loss between Orpheus and Eurydice, two lovers whose bond is tested by fate and the gods themselves. Orpheus is in the process of creating a song that will bring back Spring, along with prosperity and food, when he falls in love with Eurydice, who is in deep despair. Seduced by Hades, she decides to succumb to her depression and go to the underworld. When Orpheus learns what has happened to Eurydice, she journeys to the underworld to get her back. Though Hades is against it, his wife Persephone talks him into letting Eurydice go. Hades has terms though, which is that Eurydice can follow Orpheus out, but he cannot look behind him to see if she is there. He almost makes it, but near the end, he turns around, sees her, and she is taken back to the underworld.

This musical is powerful. The storytellers transform the underworld into a gritty, jazz-infused industrial landscape, where the lines between the divine and the mortal blur in a visually and aurally stunning spectacle. They created a modern aesthetic with an innovative set design and evocative lighting, while using haunting melodies to immerse the audience in a world that feels both timeless and immediate. The talent on stage was undeniable, and the Production Team’s efforts to adapt the Broadway hit for a high school audience showcased a deep respect for the material.

AJ Johnson as Hermes opened the show by giving a synopsis through song at the beginning of the show. He had a lot of energy and pizzazz setting the tone for the show, blending wit, charm, and a touch of mystery.

Carter Sullivan as Orpheus emitted a heartfelt vulnerability and sincerity that brought the character’s passion and determination to life. With a voice that carried both tenderness and power, Carter beautifully conveyed Orpheus's unwavering belief in the transformative power of love and music.

Liv Robertson embodied Eurydice with a melancholy emotional depth allowing the audience to feel every moment of her character's longing and inner conflict.

Jordyn Purtle as Persephone brought a captivating blend of vivacity and depth to the stage. Her portrayal was both fiery and tender, capturing Persephone's dual nature as the vibrant queen of spring and the conflicted goddess of the underworld. Braden Lisowe as Hades was equally commanding, exuding an air of authority and menace that made him a truly formidable presence. His deep, resonant voice lent gravity to his role as the ruler of the underworld, and his nuanced performance revealed the complexity beneath Hades’ stern exterior. Together, Jordyn and Braden created a magnetic dynamic, embodying the tension and tenderness of their relationship with remarkable chemistry.

The ensemble in HADESTOWN TEEN EDITION synergized beautifully, bringing the underworld to life with a seamless blend of movement, vocals, and energy. From the haunting harmonies of the Fates to the tireless Workers Chorus, every member of the ensemble contributed to the rich tapestry of the production.

As always, bonus points for having a live band, especially when I can see them interacting on stage. Led by Music Director Tanner Oglesby, these musicians created a dynamic and immersive atmosphere that drew the audience deeper into the production, elevating the entire production. And with that said, there was a lot of dancing in this show. Choreographed by the super talented Annslee Clay, the cast brought a dynamic physicality capturing the emotion and spirit of the story intensifying the experience that left a lasting impression.

This high school ensemble has a lot of talent, and I can’t wait to see what else they bring to the stage.

Hadestown: Teen Edition Cast

AJ Johnson (Hermes/Orpheus US)

Carter Sullivan (Orpheus)

Liv Robertson (Eurydice)

Jordyn Purtle (Persephone)

Braden Lisowe (Hades)

Katie Wright (Fate 1)

Nayeli Torres (Fate 2/Hermes US)

Nyla Newton (Fate 3/Eurydice US)

Maison Fells (Worker/Featured Dancer (Dance Captain)

Aubree Blankenship (Assistant Director/Worker/Featured Dancer/Persephone US)

Chloe Cadzow (Assistant Stage Manager/Worker/Featured Dancer)

Isabella Smotherman (Worker/Featured Dancer)

Te’Aunna Johnson (Worker/Featured Dancer)

Aislyn Martin (Worker/Featured Dancer)

Dawson Hoover (Worker Ensemble)

Ayla Paredes (Worker Ensemble/Fate 2 US)

Brasen Winchell (Worker Ensemble)

Maddie Welch (Worker Ensemble/Fate 1 US/Head of Props)

Ava Tillery (Worker Ensemble/Fate 3 US)

Laine Johnson (Worker Ensemble)

Robbie Shelton (Worker Ensemble)

Savannah Dillon (Worker Ensemble)

Avery Tyler (Worker Ensemble)

Hadestown: Teen Edition Creative

Director -- Jeremy Clay

Music Director -- Tanner Oglesby

Choreographer -- Annslee Clay

Stage Manager -- Jess Shelton

Costume Head -- Mili Utsey

WHAM Head -- Ainslee Theodore

Sound Design -- Jonathan Thomas

Sound Design -- Christianne Cain

Lighting Designer -- Roe

Projections -- Ocean Pikey

Costumes -- Luke Anderson, Maison Fells, Zola Godfrey-Newsam, Madison Young, Peggy Dang, Shay Martinez

WHAM -- Emily Carden, Maria Arroyo, Isabella Smotherman, Ja Lill Trice, Anaya Thompson, Madeline Cary, Heidi Gonzalez

Stage Crew -- Eric Turner, Savannah Dillon, Isabella Botello, Jacey Hale, Nevaeh Blazer

Publicity -- Malia Campbell (Head of Publicity), Avery Tyler, Ayla Paredes

Props -- Julianna Holley, Kyndall Romes, Maddie Welch, Madi Ellison

Comments