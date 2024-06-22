Review: ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at CALS Ron Robinson Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nestled in downtown Little Rock amongst the shopping and eateries is the most beautiful movie theater I have ever seen. CALS Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave, in Little Rock, is a 315-seat multi-purpose event venue designed to provide programs for all ages, and for our inaugural visit, we saw the interactive viewing of ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW. There were people dressed in Rocky garbs, enactors who took pictures with you, and so many jokes and gags that we kept laughing nonstop. For all of you Rocky Horror fans, this is the place to be Friday, June 22, and again on Saturday, July 20.

Steven Singleton as Dr. Frank N. Furter

For those Rocky Horror virgins, this is a 1975 sci-fi musical starring the amazing Tim Curry, along with Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, and Meatloaf. Brad and Janet are engaged and looking for their scientist friend when they get a flat near Dr. Frank N. Furter’s castle. While there, they join a party that is celebrating the creation of Rocky. They do the Time Warp, they learn more about themselves and each other, and they narrowly escape before the house blasts off to Transexual, Transylvania. You don’t want to miss this experience.

When entering the theater during this particular event, you are greeted by Steven Singleton, who cosplays as the tantalizing Dr. Frank N. Furter or another member of his Rocky troupe. Immediately you feel welcomed to the party and excited for the antici.........pation of what is to come. After you get your popcorn, drink and Rocky souvenir, the real fun begins. Before the movie takes place, the gang entertains by playing audience participation games, some by themselves, some in pairs. It’s a plus if you come dressed as your favorite Rocky character.

“I moved to Arkansas from Oregon in 2022 with my wife Andrea, and we came here in October to watch Rocky,” Steven Singleton said. “We dressed up and met Joey who was running the show, and I asked him if he wanted to do some of the stuff. I told him we didn't have a full shadow cast yet, but let's do the preshow, games, giveaways, and everything, so we've been doing it ever since. During the preshow, we talk about the movie, we ask trivia, we do costume stuff. I have so much Rocky stuff. I have a small museum at my house now, and we've gathered other people who are interested from here. I think there's about a dozen people who signed off as volunteers on any given night, and they love dressing up and coming in.”

During any given show, there is a cast of appreciators who join Singleton.

“My wife Andrea Singleton usually goes as a Transylvanian, but has also gone as Magenta, pajama Columbia and wedding Janet. We have been doing the shows for 20 months. For about a year we have been joined by Hannah Cook, who plays Magenta or a Transylvanian, and her husband Chris Cook who plays Eddie. Her sister, Sarah Cooley, is our Columbia or Space Magenta, and Sarah’s husband Caleb Cooley is our Rocky. They have been with the group about a year also. The rest of our Rocky family have been with us for about four months. Sarah Hylton comes as Magenta or a Transylvanian, and her mom, Rosemarie Leonard as a Transylvanian. Cami McCluskey is our Janet and her husband Mark McCluskey is our Brad.”

For our viewing, the barely dressed Caleb Cooley as Rocky obliged us with being in all the pictures that we wanted with him. It was also fun to see the costume change from Singleton as well. He went from his doctor uniform to his sweet transvestite costume. Everybody wanted pictures then. Fun was had by all.

CALS Ron Robinson has movies going all the time, but they are not just a movie theater. Coming July 9, The Long Run - A Tribute to The Eagles will be gracing the stage.

“It's an Eagles tribute, but they're very, very good,” Manager Joseph Cole said. “Tickets are $25. They are available now at ronrobinson.org. They are amazing. Usually with Eagles tribute bands, they've either got the guitar players down but not the harmonies, or they've got the harmonies, but not the guitar players. This band actually has both, and I've been trying to get them for about a year and a half, and I finally managed it. So we're excited about this.

For more information or tickets to Rocky Horror Picture Show or any of their other events, visit their website at ronrobinson.org.

