Review: CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Lakeside High School

This article is co-written with Jimmy Allen

Since writing for Broadway World, I have been amazed by how many different versions and adaptations there are of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Each production brings its own unique vision to Dickens' timeless tale, showcasing a wide range of creative interpretations, from traditional takes steeped in Victorian charm to modern reimaginings with innovative staging and unexpected twists. It’s fascinating to see how directors, designers, and performers breathe new life into this classic story while staying true to its universal themes of redemption, compassion, and the transformative power of generosity.

For this holiday season, we were treated to Lakeside High School’s version of this Christmas classic on Saturday, Nov. 23, and were impressed with their creativity. Marvelously adapted and directed by Sarah Haman, this was a standout production that got the audience in a festive mood. The production showcased the incredible talents of the students, who not only performed but also handled much of the design work.

For those of you unfamiliar with the story, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge (Mason McElrath), a miserly man who despises Christmas. On Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley (Ethan Lam), and three spirits—the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Aisling-Lucinda Schwarz), Present (Elijah Evans-Hughes), and Future (Reagan Schwarz). Through these visits, Scrooge sees the struggles of his underpaid clerk, Bob Cratchit (Aiden Beard), and his family, including the ailing Tiny Tim (Judd Blankenship), as well as the kindness of his cheerful nephew, Fred (Cole Grant), who tries to include him in holiday celebrations. Confronted with the consequences of his actions, Scrooge is inspired to change, embracing charity, family, and the true spirit of Christmas.

Before the show, Director Haman addressed the audience with glowing remarks for her students.

“We are very proud of how student driven our productions are here. Ninety-nine percent of everything you will see on the stage from set to costume to props were student designed and created, including some very creepy puppets at times. In this production, every person pushing buttons in the booth downstairs and upstairs is a student. Most of the people backstage are students. We are very, very proud of that. In addition to the cast, people running lights, sound, hair, makeup, moving scenery, ensuring everything goes smoothly, again students. These students balance school and multiple extracurricular activities and many of them are student athletes, and we are so very proud of their dedication and how many things they do to make sure we have quality things here that we can really be proud of.”

She definitely has every reason to be proud. Their efforts were a testament to their dedication, creativity, and hard work, resulting in a truly memorable and impactful production.

So let’s talk about those creepy puppets—they were spectacular! All of the ghostly visitors—Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future—were brought to life through the incredible craftsmanship and puppeteering skills of the students. They varied in shape and size, each uniquely designed to reflect the essence of their character, adding a haunting and imaginative dimension to the production. They also added in a puppeted Tiny Tim that was both charming and heartwarming, seamlessly blending into the story and adding an extra layer of inventiveness to the production.

The entire cast delivered wonderful performances, with many cast members taking on multiple roles seamlessly. Their teamwork through the storytelling process was evident in every scene, showcasing a deep sense of collaboration and a shared commitment to bringing the story to life with imagination and heart.

Special recognition goes to Mason McElrath, who embodied the role of Scrooge with remarkable skill. His portrayal of the miserly, business-obsessed old man was both convincing and compelling. McElrath skillfully captured Scrooge’s journey from a parsimonious grump to a man transformed by the ghostly visits, opening his heart to generosity and kindness.

The three narrators -- Ireland Griffin, Kiera Lambert, and Claire Vance, added a whimsical touch while keeping the story’s pace engaging and cohesive. Their narration helped tie the scenes together beautifully.

One of the most impressive aspects of the production was the choreographed set changes. By directing the audience’s attention to one side of the stage while transforming the other, the transitions were seamless and kept the energy flowing. This clever staging ensured that the viewers remained fully immersed in the story.

This production ranks high on our list of outstanding high school performances. The students’ dedication and talent shone brightly, making this a magical experience that will be cherished by all who had the pleasure of attending.

