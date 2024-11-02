Review: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Red Curtain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I read somewhere that there really aren’t bad guys, just people going after what they want. This statement holds true for DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS, which was performed at the Red Curtain Theatre, 913 W Oak Street, in Conway, October 11 - 20. The talent is strong with this troupe. They can sing, dance, and tell a story equal to their adult mentors. I always love coming to see what they bring to the stage.

This show follows the children of the original Disney franchise characters. Mal (Coralynn Foiles), daughter of Maleficent (Aryana Tyler), Evie (Lyn McKissick), daughter of The Evil Queen Grimhilde (Riley Payne), Jay (Landon Wharton), son of Jafar (Eli Halter) and Carlos (David Chrysler), son of Cruella De Vil (Audrey Van Evera), who are inhabitants of the barren Isle of the Lost, are invited to attend Prep school in Auradon, where the "good" kids go. While there, Maleficent wants Mal and her friends to steal the Fairy Godmother's (Madison Mathis) wand so she can rule all of the kingdoms. Mal gives charmed cookies to Ben (Jamin Rithacher), son of King Beast (Zeke Huddleson) and Queen Belle (Josephone Webb), so he will fall in love with her to make it easier for her to get the wand. The week plays out, they find out that there is good and bad in everyone, the boy gets the girl...or maybe the other way around, and evil is thwarted once more (booooooo!).

These young thespians are nothing short of spectacular! Their dedication to capturing the iconic personalities of the Descendants characters—bringing humor, charm, and a bit of villainous flair to the stage—is truly impressive. Each actor brings their own twist to these beloved characters, balancing energy with real emotion. The chemistry they build with each other and the audience is magnetic, drawing everyone into the world of Auradon and the Isle of the Lost. From delivering strong vocals to performing synchronized dance routines with so much heart, they really make this production a magical experience.

I do have a couple of favorite musical numbers. Since I saw the movie with my children, I loved watching Kristin Chenoweth sing Evil Like Me. That song is a showstopper, and the performers of this scene deserve major applause! Coralynn Foiles as Mal and Aryana Tyler as Maleficent bring out a perfect balance of wicked humor and real connection in their characters, making this mother-daughter moment unforgettable. Also, the opening number Rotten to the Core is a fun, edgy anthem where the Villain Kids (VKs) sets the tone perfectly. With a powerful beat and rebellious lyrics, it introduces Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos as they embrace their mischievous roots. The choreography here is bold and packed with attitude, immediately drawing the audience into their world.

The costumes are a visual delight! Each outfit is a vibrant nod to the iconic characters, seamlessly blending modern flair with elements of classic Disney villains. From Mal's edgy purple ensembles to Evie's stylish, royal blue looks, the costumes perfectly capture each character's personality and heritage. The detailed accessories, like Carlos's punk-inspired accents and Jay's rugged, athletic style, add even more depth to their characters.

If you are looking for a place that your budding actors and musicians can grow and be amongst others like them, The Red Curtain Theatre is a great place for them to hone their skills. To see what all they offer (and it’s a lot), check out their website at redcurtaintheatre.com.

Currently on the Red Curtain Stage is CLUE. This show runs through the 10th, so get your tickets now so you don’t miss it!

