Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Twin Lakes Playhouse

Believe it or not, I have never really seen the movie A CHRISTMAS STORY. Sure, I’ve heard ‘you’ll shoot your eye out’, I’m familiar with the kid sticking his tongue on the frozen pole, and I’ve seen the leg lamp, but I have never sat down and watched the movie. So, my real introduction to this Christmas classic was at the Twin Lakes Playhouse, 600 West Sixth Street, in Mountain Home, Sunday, Nov. 10. This show was supposed to run through the 24th, but because it sold out so quickly, they have added shows through December 1. If you want to catch it, you should get the tickets in advance at twinlakesplayhouse.org or call 870-424-0444, before they sell out again.

For the few of you like me who was not introduced properly, A CHRISTMAS STORY by Jean Shepherd and Adapted by Philip Grecian is a heartwarming stage adaptation of the classic 1983 holiday film. Set in the 1940s, it follows young Ralphie Parker's (Connor Wentworth) humorous and nostalgic quest to obtain his dream Christmas gift: a Red Ryder BB gun.

The story unfolds through Ralphie's adult self (Vance Jones), who narrates the tale of his childhood holiday season in a small Midwestern town. He has a typical family: Mother (Shannon Igans), The Old Man (Joshua Donner), and a whiny brother Randy (Adelyn Wenneberg). He has friends Flick (Westin Grass), who gets his tongue stuck, and Schwartz (Sullivan Dye), who is a key player in the triple dog dare, pushing the group’s antics to new heights with their mischievous energy. Together they have to avoid confrontations with bully Scut Farkas (Trey Wentworth).

The play bounces from scene to scene that make up moments up to Christmas day. At one point they see Santa (Luke Ramsey), Mom breaks the lamp, The Old Man fights the furnace, and Ralphie writes an essay about his BB gun for (Miss) Shields (Angie Lindberg. Mixed in are fantasies where he saves his family from bad guys. Through all of this, Ralphie learns valuable lessons about family, resilience, and the true meaning of the season, all wrapped in a comedic yet heartwarming package.

This cast was hilarious, and my friend Jim, who has seen the movie many times, loved it even more. The actors brought fresh energy to the story, capturing the humor and heart of the original while adding their own unique flair. The comedic timing was spot-on, and the iconic moments—like the flagpole dare and the leg lamp—were even funnier live, according to Jim.

Bringing this Christmas classic to life is a deeply meaningful endeavor that connects audiences, fosters creativity, and strengthens the bonds within the local community, and introducing younger audience members to this beloved holiday story creates shared traditions that will be remembered for a long time. This was a great way to celebrate the upcoming holidays, and the people of Mountain Home seem to agree.

Coming up in January is HARVEY. Visit their website at https://twinlakesplayhouse.org, for more information.

