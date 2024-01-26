Review: YELLOWMAN at The Weekend Theater

Relationships are tough, and The Weekend Theater, 1001 W 7th St, in Little Rock, puts you through it now through Sunday, February 4, with YELLOWMAN, by Dael Orlandersmith.

With direction by Antwon Staton, these storytellers will take hold of your heart as they lead you through some very tumultuous times that deal with racism and class in the deep south. Due to sexual content, language, and a depiction of violence, leave the children at home. 

There is friction between dark-skinned African Americans and light-skinned African Americans in the mid 20th century in South Carolina, but second grader Alma (Miki Gaynor)-dark skinned, and fourth grader Eugene (Dalton Carroll)-light skinned, don’t care and become instant friends on the playground, along with Alma’s buddy Alton (Carroll)-dark skinned. They play Batman and do a lot of running and have the greatest time with each other until their families get involved. When Eugene and Alton want to play at Alton’s house, Alton’s mom reject light skinned Eugene with harsh racists excuses, and the boys are never friends again. As Alma and Eugene grow older, Eugene becomes friends with light skinned Wyce, and this friendship goes into adulthood.  

Both Alma and Eugene have vastly different home lives. Alma lives with her dark-skinned mother, Odelia, outside the city limits in poor conditions. Her mother is an alcoholic and depends on Alma to clean and take care of her. Eugene lives inside the city limits with his dark-skinned father Robert and his fair skinned mother Thelma. They are also drinkers but seem to have a stable marriage. Though Thelma is disowned by her light skinned father, he meets Eugene and form a bond that ultimately leads to Grandfather leaving his house and riches to Eugene. 

With Alma wanting to do better for herself, she ends up graduating early along with Eugene and moves to New York City on a full scholarship. She changes her look, walk, and speech. She is loving her life there. Eugene is resistant to change, but after six months, he goes to visit Alma. He starts to like it so much, he goes and visits Alma monthly. They talk about marriage and life in New York, but a phone call from his father sends them back home to South Carolina. How does this drama end? Go see the play.  

There is a lot to this story that I did not address, because I don’t want to give many spoilers, but these two actors really blew me away. Both Gaynor and Carroll take on several characters as they tell their stories, and they are absolutely amazing! When talking about a different person other than their main character, they change speech patterns, accents, physical characteristics, facial expressions....all of it. They become different people right in front of us. For example, when Alma becomes her mother, she slumps over a bit, takes on a drunken stance, and has this accent that reminds me a little of Creole. When Carroll turns into his father, he takes a broader stance with his chest out and deepens his voice with the Creole-esce accent. His attitude is tougher and is always under the influence of alcohol. When they both masterfully shift from person to person, you can see each person they are portraying. I loved it! 

Before the show, newly appointed Artistic Director David Weatherly said that The Weekend Theater is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization and relies heavily on donations and volunteers. One of the ways you can support TWT is with the Kroger Community Rewards! Register and link your Kroger card to The Weekend Theater as your non-profit of choice. Then, all you have to do is shop at Kroger and swipe your Shopper’s Card like always, and Kroger donates annually to TWT based on your percentage of spending.  

Due to reasons (probably weather) The Weekend Theater was not able to begin last Friday, so they have added a few Thursdays to accommodate the absence. You really don’t want to miss this show. It is so heartfelt.... and dramatic..... and funny... and romantic... and educational all in one show. Get your tickets now at centralarkansastickets.com. 

Broadway World would like to thank Shaina Tippitt for these wonderful photos. If you would like to volunteer at TWT, contact Amie at twtexecdir@gmail.com.  

