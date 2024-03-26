Review: MARY POPPINS JR at The Royal Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just a short distance from Little Rock, Benton is home to The Royal Theatre, 111 S Market St, in Benton, where there is an abundance of talent without all the traffic. I love going to this historic theatre. They always impress me, but the group that really blows me away is their Young Players, who are just as much fun to watch as their adult counterparts. For this trip, I was blessed with DISNEY’S MARY POPPINS JR, which was sponsored by Everett Chevrolet and had a completely sold out run from March 7-16th.

For those that are unfamiliar with this classic, Mary Poppins is a magical nanny that comes to take care of The Banks family as they weather through uncertainty and learn to be a more connected family. The children Michael and Jane scared off other nannies, but Poppins is a tricky one. Through song, dance, and imagination, they go on adventures, learn to care a little more, and meet cool people like chimney sweeps. Their father learns to cherish his family while trusting his instincts at work. In the end, Mary Poppins has done her job, but sadly Burt never wins the girl.

This show was double cast. I saw the Umbrella troupe, who kept the audience smiling all the way through. I loved how they kept the story going and worked well with each other. Maggie Kennedy as Mary Poppins was graceful and brought an aire of dignity to her character. Jax Judd as Bert had a twinkle in his eye and was charismatic as the loveable chimney sweep. Thomas Duch as George Banks was stern as the father and Sarah Nuss as Winifred was soft, yet determined to have everything go smoothly. Dawson Claire Jones as Jane and Gus Howell as Michael stuck together as a powerful duo who brought a lot of humor in their new world with Poppins. The songs were cute, especially Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Practically Perfect, A Spoonful of Sugar, and Chim Chim Cheree. I loved when the cast came through the audience. They were so fearless. This group of thespians brought the story to life, and I loved it!

Though they were guided by adults, their youth directors did a lot of leading for this show, and it seems that it was a family affair. Director for the show was Lauren Lisowe with Assistant Director Braden Lisowe and Choreographer Amelia Lisowe. Music Director was Heidi McCartney and her Assistant Director was Reagan McCartney. Stage Manager was Bonnie Maisen, who had Assistant Stage Manager Seth Nuss. Were they related? I don’t know. I’m pretty sure there were shows where the assistants took over though, and Broadway World approves.

The next show for the Young Players is Sister Act Jr in July. Until then, they do have a workshop coming up April 10 called Musical Theatre Dance with Marisa Kirby. Instructions on how to sign up for that is on the Young Players Facebook Page.

Next on The Royal Theatre stage is Bonnie and Clyde, directed by my buddy Dakota Mansfield, which will be April 18-28. To say that I’m excited about this one is an understatement. I’ve been wanting to see this one for a long time!

Also in April, they will be holding auditions for SpongeBob the Musical. Again, check The Royal Players Facebook Page or website https://www.theroyaltheatre.org for more information.