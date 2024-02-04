Feature: Arkansas Shooting Stars: College Edition

Today’s spotlights are on two outstanding performers that I love to see on stage. GRACE PITTS grew up in the Central Arkansas theatre scene and continues to make waves in the entertainment field. KEIREN MINTER still helps with his community, even though he is busy thriving in school. Both features are captivating to watch, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for them.

GRACE PITTS has been performing onstage and in front of the camera since she was very young. She also enjoys costume design and construction, puppet making, puppeteering, painting, and makeup design. Grace is a junior BFA Acting major at the University of Alabama.

Regional Theatre Credits: The America Project: A New Musical (Off Broadway Wksp- NYC; Arkansas Repertory Theatre: Bye Bye Birdie, Willy Wonka (Dance Captain/ Featured Dancer), Project Elan (world premiere), Mary Poppins (US Jane Banks), ELF the Musical ; Argenta Theater: MEMPHIS (Dance Captain/Teen), A Chorus Line (Bebe), Big River (Mary Jane Wilkes), World Stage Premiere of Mrs. Miniver (Judy Miniver), The Secret Garden (Mary Lennox), Fiddler on the Roof (Bielke), Jesus Christ Superstar, and A Christmas Carol (Belinda Cratchit/Fan); The Studio Theatre: Into The Woods (Little Red Riding Hood);

Educational Theatre Credits: University of Alabama: Baskerville- A Sherlock Holmes Mystery- Stage Crew, Imaginary Invalid (Dresser), Into the Woods (Dresser); Crimson Stage: Romeo vs. Juliet: Grudge Match; NLRHS: Broadway Review, Alone, Together (Emilia), Guys and Dolls (Mimi/ Dance Captain), Seussical (Mayzie La Bird), The Little Mermaid (Flounder), A Delightful Quarantine (Jennifer Wigglin), Mirth and Mayhem (Vicky), and A Family Reunion to Die For (Lola). Arkansas Festival Ballet credits: Peter Grimes, Snow White, Carmina Burana, Pinocchio, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Nutcracker, Peter Pan. Ballet Arkansas: Nutcracker.

TV/Film: Grace has been seen in many commercials, television, and films, including HBO's True Detective (Season 3), AR PBS’s TV series, Mystery League (Season 1), and MarVista Entertainment's Lifetime movies: Twisted Marriage Therapist, Secrets in the Marriage, Fatal Following, and A Sister’s Grudge; Feature Films: Soft Spot (lead), Don't Say My Name, and It Knows; over 12 short films, and the comedy series, “The Left Turn.” She has been featured nationally and internationally in print ads and catalogs.

Training: Before college, Grace trained with Musical Theatre College Auditions (MTCA), Broadway Kids Auditions, and Young Performers of America in NYC. She was a 3-year member of the Arkansas Repertory Theatre's pre-professional Teen Ensemble and was an Assistant Teacher for the Arkansas Repertory Theatre's Education at the Rep Middle School Musical Theatre program and the ACTing Up Arts program at the Argenta Community Theater. In 2023, she was an intern for the Director of Communication at City Hall in NLR, and in 2022, was an intern at the Argenta Community Theater.

For more information, go to www.gracejpitts.com or imdb.me/gracepitts.

KEIREN MINTER is a freshman majoring in theater with an education minor at The University of Central Arkansas. He is from Pine Bluff, Arkansas and is the son of Angelic Smith and Keith Minter.

Regional Theatre Credits: His acting credits include The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition (Dennis/Perkins), Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express (Hector MacQueen), The Outsiders (Dallas), The Miracle Worker (Captain Keller), The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood (Townsguy), A Seussified Christmas Carol (Jake Marley and SVEN), Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Ensemble), and Rock of Ages (Hertz Klinneman) all produced at The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

University Theatre Credits: He was most recently seen in UCA’s production of Murder on the Orient Express (Monsieur Bouc). You can see him perform in UCA’s up-coming production of Head over Heels as Dametas.

Keiren would like to give a huge shoutout to his ASC family for all of their love and support that helped him to gain his love for theatre.

If you or someone you know would like to be featured, email us at bwwtheresa@gmail.com