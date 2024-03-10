Review: ANNE FRANE AND ME at The Pocket Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Going to the Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., in Hot Springs, is always a great time, even when they make me cry. On this trip, I blame The Pocket Teens. Their production of ANNE FRANK AND ME, written by Cherie Bennett and presented March 1-3, brought a back-in-time tale that had this set of young thespians dig deep as they embodied what it was like to be a modern teen sent back to the 1940s to be Jewish during the Holocaust. Not only did the actors work well during their storytelling, but they had us on the journey with them through the tragic end.

Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that there were people out there believing that the Holocaust didn’t happen, but that is what this play is based on. Nicole Burns (Harper Keith) is a modern teen with a modern life-she lives with her family, including little sister Little Bit Burns (Zeraia Grimm), goes to school and deals with eccentric teachers Renee Zooms (Stacy Breshears) and John Urkin (Dan Breshears), hangs out with her friends Mimi Baker (Hampton Crain), Suzanne Lee (Charlee Gordon), and Chrissy Gullet (Isabella Reynolds), and has boy drama with Jack Polin (John Sullivan) and David Berg (Zebulin Wilson). In the vein of THE WIZARD OF OZ, Nicole is transported to Paris as the Nazis are beginning to invade. Her friends and boy drama magically appear with her, but in the end, she is captured and finds herself on the same train as Anne Frank (Mya Wreyford). For those that have read The Diary of Anne Frank, you know this does not end well. Lucky for Nicole, she does wake up back in her present life a changed girl.

Directed by Christi Day, this group of dramatists is a thriving set of actors, and they tackled a very serious topic that made you think and feel. I loved how they kept the emotional drama at the focal point of their tale. Harper Keith did a great job with the continuity of her character from each moment in time. She processed the intensity with true teenage angst, and I believed what she was portraying. Zeraia Grimm brought the cuteness factor with her as the little sister. You wouldn’t have guessed that this was her first time on The Pocket stage, because she looked very comfortable like she had been there numerous times. I am enjoying watching John Sullivan grow as an actor. This time as a leading man in a drama, he showed emotional growth and compassion. And, though this was Zebulin Wilson’s first role, he really owned his character. I can’t stress enough how impressed I was to see these teens really connect with their parts. I can’t wait to see what they do next.

The Pocket Community Theatre is Hot Springs only year-round live theatre and is incorporated as a non-profit 501(C)(3) Corporation. They are expanding and repairing their facilities to better serve the community. Donations are appreciated and tax deductible. To find out more information about how you can help The Pocket Community Theatre continue to promote their mission “stimulate, promote, educate and develop interest in the dramatic arts,” visit their website at pockettheatre.com.

Cast Members of ANNE FRANK AND ME: Harper Keith (Nicole Burns/Nichole Bernhardt), Zaraua Grimm (Little Bit Burns/Liz-Bette Bernhardt), Hampton Crain (Mimi Baker/Mimi Poulin), Charlee Gordon (Suzanne Lee/Suzanne LeBeau), Isabella Reynolda (Chrissy Gullet/Christina Goulet), Mya Wreyford (Anne Frank), Jessica Gilbert (Mary Burns), Stacy Breshears (Renee Zooms/Renee Bernhardt), Dan Breshears (John Urkin/Jean Bernhardt), John Sullivan (Jack Polin/Jacques Poulin), Zebulin Wilson (David Berg/David Ginsberg), Eian Sams (Jason/Nazi Soldier), Adin Livingston (BBC Radio Announcer), Faith Grimm (David’s Sister), Alitza Cabibi-Wilkin (David’s Mother), Rafe Messenger (Scott/Nazi Soldier/Paramedic), Taylin Cunningham (Sean/Nazi Soldier/Paramedic), Amaziah Grimm (James/Nazi Soldier/Paramedic), Gabriella Gilbert (Emma), and Ziva Messenger (Maria).

Production/Creative members: Christi Day (Director), Levi Wilson (Assistant Director), Steve Wilson (Producer), Alitza Cabibi-Wilkin (Stage Manager), Levi Wilson (Choreographer), Ashley Reynolds (Art/Set Design), Thomas Griffin (Lighting Design), Jameson Terauchi (Light Technician), Zak Cabibi-Wilkin (Sound Design/Tech), Autumn Grace Cranton (Prop Master), and Mara Magdalene (Costumer).