Review: THE BAND CHICAGO TAKES NORTH LITTLE ROCK THROUGH DECADES OF HITS at Simmons Bank Arena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Have you ever been to a concert where the musicianship was so other worldly that it was almost too overwhelming? That was the CHICAGO concert, no.....it was the CHICAGO experience Monday night, August 26, at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock with opening band EARTH, WIND, AND FIRE! Song after song proved why they are still Rock God Royalty. Their blend of rock, jazz, and brass elements has created some of the most memorable and innovative music in the industry, and the emotions that they elicited from their fans (including myself) were electrifying. This is a very fleeting moment that I will never forget.

For those that are more familiar to the Peter Centera/David Foster Power Ballads era, CHICAGO started out and is still an accomplished progressive rock band, which dominated half of the concert. Around song four, they laced in the familiar jazzy ballad “If You Leave Me Now,” followed by a funkier “Make Me Smile” before returning to their 70s prog rock sound. They slowed it down with a smooth “Color My World,” made another run at horn and percussive infused pieces before embracing their 80s soft rock mega hits.

CHICAGO, SIMMONS BANK ARENA

by NELSON CHENAULT

Three of the original members are still jamming out for their adoring fans. Robert Lamm (Keyboard, Vocals, Composer), Lee Loughnane (trumpet, Flugelhorn, Songwriter) and the very entertaining James Pankow (Trombone, Horn Arranger, Composer) lead an immensely talented group of musicians through the tapestry of music that has spanned decades that still evoke innovation, creating a fresh sound that appeals to a wide audience. Many nationalities and ages were represented at the concert, and they were all having the best time.

CHICAGO, SIMMONS BANK ARENA

by NELSON CHENAULT

Sharing the stage with the Chicago pioneers were Ray Herrmann (Saxophones, Flute, Clarinet), Walfredo Reyes Jr. (Drums), Neil Donell (Vocals, Guitar), Ramon “Ray” Yslas (Percussion), Tony Obrohta (Guitar, Vocals), Loren Gold (Keyboard, Vocals), and Eric Baines (Bass, Vocals). For the most part, Lamm and Donell split up the singing duties. Lamm was immediately recognizable and a joy to hear the familiar tones in his songs, but Donell took the higher notes and Cetera’s tracks. In fact, his vocal prowess was immaculate. However, the stage stealer was definitely Pankow. I spent most of the concert watching him to see what he was going to do next. I was very entertained.

CHICAGO, SIMMONS BANK ARENA

by NELSON CHENAULT

The stage was lit up in all different colors with a kaleidoscope of media images behind the band. It was all synced up to match the mood of the music. For a lot of the concert goers who were fans of different decades, this was a Chicago music appreciation master class. You could tell who was there for the early stuff and who was there for the love songs. Their use of the powerful brass section, of course, sets them apart from many of their contemporaries, and I enjoyed their blending of the genres and their incorporation of the sophisticated arrangements. The whole performance was energetic, and they connected with the audience as the whole crew passed back and forth across the stage during the show. They would play in various directions, and when it got to our side, it looked like they were staring straight into our souls. It was very intoxicating.

CHICAGO, SIMMONS BANK ARENA

by NELSON CHENAULT

Before Chicago hit the stage, Earth, Wind and Fire funked their way into our hearts. The musicianship was top tier level, and they played their popular hits “After The Love Has Gone,” Boogie Wonderland,” Let’s Groove,” and “September,” along with so many other amazing songs that made us all boogie in the aisles.

They, too, have three members from the 70s leading the way. Philip Bailey (Vocals, Kalimba, Conga, Percussion), Verdine White (Bass, Percussion, Vocals), and Ralph Johnson (Vocals, Drums, Percussion) are master performers and keep up with the younger set with ease. Joining the trio is Myron McKinley (Keyboards), Philip Bailey, Jr. (Background Vocals), B. David Whitworth (Vocals, Percussion), Morris O’Connor (Guitar), Serg Dimitrijevic (Guitar), and John Paris (Drums, Vocals). Featured in The Earth, Wind & Fire Horn section are Gary Bias (Saxophone), Bobby Burns, Jr. (Trumpet) and Reggie Young (Trombone).

Though both bands were impressive separately, the best part was when they all joined together for the last six songs. Seeing and hearing all of those musicians together was a massive feast for the senses. They took turns playing each other’s hits and threw in a Beatles cover. It was so awesome! Seriously! The talent on that stage cannot be rivaled. Watching each member play with their counterpart was the pinnacle of the night, and the historic significance of this collaborative performance is not going unnoticed. The musical consorting highlighted the respect and camaraderie between the two legendary bands and their shared ability to captivate the audience.

There are only a few more shows left of their summer tour before they part ways. For more information, visit their websites at https://chicagotheband.com/ and https://www.earthwindandfire.com.

August 29, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center with Earth, Wind & Fire

August 31, 2024 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre with Earth, Wind & Fire

September 1, 2024 Concord, CA Concord Pavillion with Earth, Wind & Fire

September 3, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena with Earth, Wind & Fire

September 6, 2024 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum with Earth, Wind & Fire

September 7, 2024 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena with Earth, Wind & Fire

September 14, 2024 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center with Earth, Wind & Fire

Next up at Simmons Bank Arena is Dwight Yoakam. For tickets, visit https://www.simmonsbankarena.com.

Comments