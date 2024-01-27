Feature: Get to Know Arkansas' SHOOTING STARS

BWW's Theresa spotlights our student performers.

Jan. 27, 2024

Feature: Get to Know Arkansas' SHOOTING STARS

Broadway World has been having a great time chasing around the wonderful talent Arkansas offers. However, we do acknowledge that artistic technique takes guidance and education to really hone our skills. We are thankful for all the schools, teachers, and community members that help our budding stars grow into the master performers they are becoming.  

So, with that said, we will be spotlighting our student entertainers throughout the year. We want you to be able to use these as a tool to help further your career as you make your way through your educational pursuits and beyond.    

Feature: Get to Know Arkansas' SHOOTING STARS

LAIKEN CLARKE is an Arkansas local dancer, singer, and actress from Bryant. Film Credits: Dogecoin Billionaire (Angela), Beetlejuice: The Online Musical (Delia). Onstage Credits: Shrek The Musical (multiple roles), Our Place (Holly), The Importance of Being Earnest (Cecily Cardew), The Little Mermaid (Flotsam), The 39 Steps (Pamela/Annabella), and Matilda The Musical (Mrs. Wormwood/The Acrobat).

Laiken has trained with the Bryant Theatre Company for the past three years and is also one of two presidents of the BTC’s Thespian Troupe #8855. Dance training: 15 years with Andrea’s School of Dance, and four years of dance teaching/choreographing credit.

Laiken intends to major in Musical Theatre Dance at Missouri State University in the fall, and further her career in dance as an ensemble or featured dancer on a cruise ship, touring show, or local professional theatre.   

Feature: Get to Know Arkansas' SHOOTING STARS

CORBIN PITTS  is an actor, filmmaker, and Eagle Scout who also enjoys soccer, singing, dancing, scuba diving, and playing percussion, in addition to writing, directing, and editing films with his own production company, Heroe Productions Entertainment LLC. He has been acting since he was five years old and started his production company when he was only eleven.  Corbin plans to attend college this fall and will double major in Film and Acting.  

Regional Theatre credits: The America Project: A New Musical (Off-Broadway Musical Wksp in NYC), The Music Man in Concert Broadway National Tour starring Shirley Jones (Winthrop).  AR Repertory Theatre: Willy Wonka (Mike Teavee), World Premiere of Project Elan, Mary Poppins, and ELF. Murry’s Dinner PlayhouseELF (Michael Hobbs) and The Nerd (Thor Waldgrave).  Argenta Community Theater:  RENT (Creative Film Director), Billy Elliot (Billy Elliot), Newsies (Les Jacobs), World Premiere- During Wind and Rain (Frierson Stroud), World Stage Premiere- Mrs. Miniver (Toby Miniver), A Christmas Carol, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line (Lightboard Operator). 

TV/Film: HBO’s True Detective Season 3 (Mike Ardoin), AR PBS’s Mystery League Season 1 (Stockboy Sam), Crescent City (w/ Terrence Howard & Esai Morales), Murder at Hollow Creek (w/ Mickey Rourke & Casper Van Dien), Ghosts of the Ozarks (w/ Tim Blake Nelson & David Arquette), Catch-Em Lane, and 25 plus films. 

Corbin has trained with Broadway Kids Auditions and Young Performers of America in NYC, Arkansas Repertory Theater, Argenta Community Theater, and Arkansas Academy of Dance.  www.corbinpitts.com and imdb.me/corbinpitts 

If you would like to be featured, send your headshot and a full bio to bwwtheresa@gmail.com. 



