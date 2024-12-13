Review: DREAMGIRLS at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Warning!!! This is a total fangirl article, and if you have seen this show, you know it is well deserved. The Actors Theatre of Little Rock has outdone themselves with their immersive version of DREAMGIRLS, which will continue playing at the Quapaw Quarter United Methodist Church through Saturday, Dec. 21. I am in love with this show! I am in love with this cast! I am in love with everything about this production! They are all definitely MY Dreamgirls!

With Music by Henry Krieger and Books and Lyrics by Tom Even, DREAMGIRLS follows the rise of a fictional 1960s girl group, The Dreams, which was inspired by acts like The Supremes. Effie (Courtney “Coco” Briggs), Deena (Rosa Howard), and Lorrell (Tiara Piggee) enter a talent contest with hopes of launching their singing careers. Though they don’t win, their talent catches the attention of Curtis Taylor Jr. (Ladarius Lamar), an ambitious car salesman turned manager who offers them a chance to sing backup for the popular R&B star Jimmy Early (Taijee). This opportunity sets them on the path to stardom, but as the group rises to fame and transitions into The Dreams, tensions emerge. Curtis shifts the spotlight to Deena, sidelining Effie, whose powerhouse voice and strong-willed personality clash with his vision for the group. What happens to the girls? Go see the show!

Before diving into how amazing this show truly is, let me talk about the show before the show. From the moment you walk in, the cast greets you, assisting with seating and offering beverages as if you’ve stepped into a real nightclub. Dressed impeccably, they immediately set the tone, making us feel like part of the experience from the very start. Then, we were treated to a pre-show performance by three incredibly talented entertainers who vied for our affections, mesmerizing the audience with their charm and skill. Alexandra Whitehead was captivating as she recited a very moving poem, and Jahri Cofield wowed with a rap he created, but Jairus Sander won the hearts of the audience with his rendition of “I’ll Be Around.” I wish they could have all won, though. It was a tough competition.

Now... THIS CAST! First—the obvious—they can sing their butts off! Every. Single. One. Of. Them. Seriously! The Dreamgirls—Coco, Rosa, Tiara and then Kristen Phantazia Smith as Michelle—were, in fact, absolute powerhouse badasses. Each brought something unique to the stage: Coco’s commanding presence and vocal depth, Rosa’s silky-smooth delivery and emotional nuance, and Tiara’s vibrant energy and crystal-clear high notes, as well as Kristen’s captivating charm and seamless vocal transitions that rounded out the group beautifully. Together, their harmonies were flawless, creating moments that gave the audience chills. They didn’t just perform—they embodied their roles, making the triumphs and struggles of The Dreams feel real and heartfelt. It was pure magic.

Then there were the Dreamguys! Well, not officially called that, but you get my point. I enjoyed them just as much. Each brought charisma and talent that lit up the stage. Their vocal performances were on par with their female counterparts, delivering dynamic solos and harmonies that added depth and excitement to the show. Beyond their incredible voices, they fully embodied their characters, from the smooth-talking charm of Curtis to the electric energy of Jimmy. Their chemistry with the cast and commitment to the storytelling made them integral to the enchantment of this production.

Now, I don’t want to say that I have a favorite, but I do. I’ll keep it to myself, though I’m pretty sure you know who you are! They all showed out, and I was here for every moment of it! The entertainment level was absolutely through the roof—pure brilliance from start to finish, and though it’s not really a competition, I’ll be honest—this show can’t be beaten! My daughter Emma was so captivated by it that she went back for a second round, and honestly, I wish I could have too. There’s something magical about experiencing a performance like this, where the talent, energy, and storytelling come together so perfectly.

“Director Caelon Colbert deserves a standing ovation for knocking this production off the stage,” Jimmy Allen said, and honestly, he deserves more. “Taijee as Jimmy brings a theatrical diva to life that even James Brown would be proud of, but I feel that Coco as Effie stole the show with her beautifully boisterous singing.” Allen went on to say that “the whole cast did astoundingly, as they brilliantly showed the good times along with the bad. Everyone involved with this production deserves an applause.”

For this show, Loblolly Creamery offers two different themed ice creams for our dining pleasure. Emma chose The Soul, which was a classic milk chocolate flavor, and I ordered The Pop, which was a lavender sorbet. I love this partnership between ATLR and Loblolly. It makes the experience that much better!

If this show isn’t sold out, I’m pretty sure that there aren’t many seats left. To purchase tickets before you really do miss your chance, visit their website at https://actorstheatrelr.org.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Caelon Colbert

Music Director: Mark A. Burbank

Choreographer: Amaya Hardin

Scenic Design: Drew Posey

Costume Design: Jayla Lee & Todd Breaux

Lighting Design: Dena Kimberling

Props Design: Jordan Hancock

Wig Design: Torres De’von Eskew

Photographer: Eric White

Reader Reviews