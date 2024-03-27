Review: CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at TheatreSquared

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreSquared, 477 W Spring St., in Fayetteville, brought another mind-blowing masterpiece to the stage with CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND, which was Directed by Nelson T. Eusebio III and played from Feb. 28-March 24. To say that this troupe of performers had talent is an understatement. Part concert, part tear-jerking dramady, the music was amazing, and the storytelling was even better!

So, to be honest, the title of the story was misleading. I admit that I knew nothing about the Khmer Rouge regime, and since I don’t like to do any research into my shows until after I see it, I was in for a big heartbreaking surprise. Yes, it started with a Cambodian Rock Band, but quickly turned dark when the US pulled out of Cambodia and the Khmer Rouge turned on everyone.

From playwright Lauren Yee, this musical bounces back and forth in time from 1975/8 and 2008. Chum (Greg Watanabe) and his bandmates record their music in the midst of the invasion, and though it is unclear what happens to everyone in the beginning, Chum obviously survived, because he comes to Cambodia to find his daughter Neary (K Chinthana Sotakoun), who is looking for Survivor #8. Chum tries to talk her out of it, but she persists until she realizes that Chum is #8. Neary and her friend Ted (Alex Lydon) try to convince Chum into testifying, but it isn’t until Neary disappears that Chum finds her, reliving the past, and agrees to cooperate.

Meanwhile as Chum is remembering the past, he recalls the moments he spent with his bandmates Pou (Eileen Doan), Leng (Lydon), Rom (Shawn Mouacheupao), and Sothea (Sotakoun), and then later he thinks about his time in S21 where he reunites with Leng and meets Duch (Jojo Gonzalez), the math teacher turned leader of the torture prison. In the end, Chum and his daughter bond over what happened to him during this time.

This show was intense! Those actors got me and my entourage. I don’t think any of us had dry eyes. As an ensemble, they brought the storytelling to the next level and the jams were on a serious professional level. I’ll get to the music in a moment though.

I’ll begin by saying that I am a Greg Watanabe fan. I saw him when he was in Kim’s Convenience and was thrilled that he returned for another show. He has a powerful stage presence that commands you to wait in anticipation for what comes next. He is funny but also captivating when the drama hits. Because I too am Asian American, I could see my ancestors in his performance, which made me feel even more connected to his character.

Holding their own with Watanabe was Sotakoun as his daughter and bandmate. Sotakoun had so many feelings throughout this musical. They were surprised, happy, inquisitive and all the other emotions that come with finding out about their father's mysterious past.

Jojo Gonzalez had us all smiling until we found out who his character really was. That was a shocker. He pulled that detail off flawlessly, and even when we found out he was the bad guy, he still had us with conflicting emotions about him. Could we just hate him for being a bad guy? No. He had to have sympathetic qualities. I know that is a nod to the writer, but that charisma that Gonzalez possessed had us all wrapped up into what he was selling.

Alex Lydon probably had the most contrasting emotions to play. His character went from being a cool guy in a band, to enthusiastic partner for Neary, to mean prison guard. He was complex. I was caught up in his inner struggles as he was dealing with Chum at the prison. The drama was extreme!

Now, let’s talk about this music. Again, I had no clue that there was a psychedelic rock movement in Cambodia, but I am now the newest fan of Dengue Fever. And, not only did the cast amaze us bringing the story to life, but they were equally gifted musicians. Doan and Mouacheupao mainly concentrated on the music, but their skills on keyboard and drums respectively made it obvious that they were true musicians. Sotakoun’s vocals were mesmerizing, Lydon and Watanabe’s guitar skills were enviable, and Gonzalez kept the smiles coming with his antics with the band. The band scenes were a welcome break from the heaviness of the story.

Their next show, which has just started is LAUGHS IN SPANISH. For tickets and more information, visit their website at www.theatre2.org.

Cambodian Rock Band Cast, Crew, & Designers

Director: Nelson T. Eusebio III

Jason Liebson: Music Director

Simone Cottrell: Cultural Dramaturg

Riw Rakkulchon: Scenic Design

Yoon Bae: Costume Design

Caite Hevner: Projection Design

Minjoo Kim: Lighting Design

Cameron M. Griffiths: Sound Design

Jenn McClory: Wig Stylist

Merit Glover: Guest Stage Manager

Harlie Gann-Egan: Assistant Stage Manager

Laura Pierson: Assistant Stage Manager

Adrienne Johnson: FOH Audio Engineer / A1

Emily Johnson: BOH Audio Technician / A2

Greg Watanabe: Chum

K Chinthana Sotakoun: Neary/Sothea

Alex Lydon: Ted/Leng

Jojo Gonzalez: Duch

Shawn Mouacheupao: Rom

Eileen Doan: Pou

David Reed: Fight Choreographer