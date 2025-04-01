Review: AESCHYLUS' PROMETHEUS BOUND at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Powerful! Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff brought a very moving experience when their Readers' Theater presented Prometheus Bound March 13-15. Aeschylus’ classic Greek tragedy was brought to life through a modern translation by Bryan Doerries, offering a fresh and thought-provoking perspective using the power of storytelling to spark meaningful conversations about justice, resistance, and humanity.

Prometheus is being punished by Zeus for giving man fire and knowledge of the arts. He is chained to a rock by Hephaestus and is left to suffer alone. As Prometheus endures his torment, he remains defiant, refusing to submit to Zeus’ tyranny. Despite his suffering, he takes solace in the knowledge that he has empowered humanity gifts that will shape civilization. Throughout the play, he is visited by various figures, including the Oceanids, who sympathize with his plight, and Io, a mortal also tormented by the gods. In the end, it doesn’t go well for Prometheus.

Directed by J. Tyler, the intimate setting of the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater made the experience even more immersive, drawing the audience into Prometheus’ suffering and defiance. Every movement, every word carried weight, pulling us deeper into the story.

From the very start, the intensity was palpable. When the performers used their chairs to create the pounding sounds of Prometheus’ chains, it was more than just a sound effect—it was something you could feel in your chest. The raw physicality of the performance made the punishment real, making it impossible to look away. It hurt me watching him go through that.

K.C Rowland really embodied Prometheus’ agony and defiance. Every strained movement, every anguished cry carried the weight of a being unjustly condemned. Rowland’s performance was mesmerizing—his voice, raw with pain and fury, echoed through the space, making us feel every moment of Prometheus’ suffering. However, it wasn’t just the physical torment that struck me; it was the emotional depth. The way Rowland delivered Prometheus’ words—filled with both bitterness and unwavering resolve—made it clear that, despite his suffering, he would not break. Watching him endure, knowing he had sacrificed himself for humanity, was heartbreaking. His portrayal made it impossible not to feel the injustice of it all.

The chorus supported Rowland with such passion that their presence felt like an extension of Prometheus' suffering and defiance. Their voices rose and fell with raw emotion, echoing his anguish and amplifying the intensity of the moment. Whether they were lamenting his fate or pleading for reason, their delivery was powerful, making the weight of the story even heavier.

Their movements were just as striking. At times, they seemed to sway like waves, pulled between sympathy for Prometheus and fear of Zeus’ wrath. Other times, they were rigid and unyielding, reinforcing the crushing inevitability of his punishment. The chorus didn't just support Rowland—they breathed life into the story, making the audience feel every moment of pain, resistance, and tragedy.

Anthony Royal as Hephaestus was commanding and authoritative. Even though he went through with his deed, I could feel the hesitation in his performance, adding depth to Hephaestus’ internal conflict. Hephaestus may have been tasked with chaining Prometheus, but Royal made it clear—through subtle pauses, strained expressions, and the slight faltering in his voice—that this was not an act he took lightly. Royal captured that struggle beautifully, allowing the audience to feel the burden Hephaestus carried as he did what had to be done.

The audience had sympathy for Grace Swygert as Io. Her performance was heartbreaking, capturing Io’s anguish, confusion, and desperation with striking emotional depth. From the moment she stepped onto the stage, Swygert embodied a woman tormented by forces beyond her control, her voice trembling with fear and exhaustion. Through her raw, vulnerable portrayal, Swygert made Io’s pain feel personal, leaving the audience aching for her fate.

This ensemble really worked together well, and their cohesion made the performance all the more powerful. Every performer was fully engaged, feeding off each other’s energy to create an emotionally charged atmosphere that never wavered. It was clear that this was more than just a performance—it was a collective effort to bring an important story to life. Their dedication and chemistry made Prometheus Bound an unforgettable experience.

To coincide with this performance, ARTx3 spotlighted artwork by Kenneth Reams. His powerful pieces added another layer of depth to the production, visually reinforcing the themes of injustice, resilience, and the human spirit’s unbreakable will. Reams’ artwork, rich with emotion and striking imagery, invited the audience to engage with the themes of the play on a deeper level, sparking reflection and conversation. By incorporating his art into the experience, ARTx3 created a truly immersive and thought-provoking event, where theater and visual storytelling came together to illuminate powerful truths.

Kenneth Reams, "Sorrow Of The Soul," acrylic, 2018.

Taken from https://www.windowsondeathrow.com/kenneth-reams :

In December 1993, Kenneth Reams was sentenced to die for a murder another man admitted committing. In the eyes of Arkansas law, an accomplice to a felony resulting in murder is as culpable as the murderer himself. At 18 years old, he became the youngest convict on Arkansas death row.

From his cell in Arkansas, Kenneth Reams has created a non-profit organization, Who Decides, whose ambition is to educate about capital punishment through art. To purchase Reams’ artwork, contact kennethreams927@gmail.com.

Coming up next at ARTx3 is The Color Purple, which is in collaboration with the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Theatre Department. You don’t want to miss it – and I hear that it is almost sold out. For more information, visit their website at https://www.artx3.org.

CAST

KRATOS – Briar Thompson

PROMETHEUS – K.C. Rowland

HEPHAESTUS – Anthony Royal

CHORUS/SWINGS -- M. Debra Hester, Raymond Wallace

OCEANUS – Emily Jackson

IO – Grace Swygert

HERMES – Braden Royal

CREW

DIRECTOR – J. Tyler

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR – Portia S. Jones

LIGHTING OPERATOR – Arin Bell

SET CONSTRUCTION – Bethany Gere, Protia S. Jones, J. Tyler

