Review: THE SMELL OF THE KILL at Germantown Community Theatre

I love a good road trip, and this time we decided to cross the border into Tennessee to make friends with the folks at Germantown Community Theatre, 3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd, Germantown, TN ,who are performing the regional premiere of the thriller THE SMELL OF THE KILL by Michele Lowe now through Sunday, Nov. 3. This is my first review at this charming, and what I’ve been told, haunted theatre, which makes it even more special seeing this suspenseful, psychological girl-power production. This dark comedy caught my attention through the whole show, and the audience as a connected group were discussing the outcome of the play as we were leaving the theatre. I had my own opinion.

Our story centers around three suburban wives, Nicky (Kate Peckham), Debra (Criston Kopka), and Molly (Robbie Comans), who gather for a dinner party while their husbands Danny (Kevin Cochran). Marty (Justin Burgess), and Jay (Nicholas Weaver), unseen but audibly present, engage in a golf-themed poker game in the other room. As the night unfolds, the women’s conversations reveal the tension and dissatisfaction in their marriages, with each wife bearing resentments toward her spouse.

Nicky is dealing with her husband’s legal troubles and domineering personality, Debra resents her controlling husband, and Molly struggles with her oblivious, needy spouse. The play takes a dark twist when the three husbands accidentally lock themselves in a basement meat freezer, a predicament the wives quickly discover. With newfound control over their situation, the women face the moral and practical dilemma of whether to rescue their husbands or let fate take its course.

So, what would you do? Do you rescue them? Or do you let them freeze to death?

John from down the road said, “They could have tried harder.”

His friend walking with him agreed. “At least they could have called 911.”

A pair of women chimed in and laughed, with one saying to the other “Serves them right for getting their stupid selves locked in the freezer.”

Me “They didn’t really kill them....they just didn’t save them.”

In which John replies to my male friend, “You better keep an eye on that one.”

When the audience leaves talking about the storyline, you know the actors did a good job.

Kate Peckham’s Nicky is the most sharp-witted of the trio. She is bitter and harbors deep resentment toward her husband, Jay. The audience felt the stress coming from her and knew she needed her freedom regardless of the outcome. She was funny and very convincing.

Criston Kopka’s Debra wanted the girls to believe that she and her husband had a great marriage, even though he seductively touched Nicky before the men got trapped in the freezer. She exuded concern and panic when wanted to initially get them out of the freezer. Then as the show progressed, her persona shifted to accepting that life would be better without him, especially since she was being forced out of her house by his girlfriend.

Robbie Comans’ Molly is the most cheerful and seemingly naïve of the three. She is bubbly, flirtatious, and often tries to downplay the seriousness of their situation, initially brushing off her husband Danny’s neediness as harmless. Then we find out that she is cheating on him to bring excitement into her life. So, she was easily on board with their decision.

The three women worked great as an ensemble. They held onto their distinct personalities, clashing at the beginning, but bonding in a secret that they would all have to keep for the rest of their lives. They were so much fun to watch and fascinating to watch their transformations. So, grab your girlfriends and don’t miss this show!

Though I didn’t get a tour of the building, this wonderful space has so much spirit to it. According to the website, their location was once a one-room school, which became a church, and then turned into a theatre in 1986. The company itself is in their 53rd season, thanks to the Germantown Women’s Club who formed the theatre troupe in 1972. Though this was my first visit, I do not intend for it to be my last. They have so much talent here, and I am excited to see what else they bring to this region.

Coming up in December is ANNIE JR THE MUSICAL. Also, Season 53 Membership Packages of discounted tickets are on sale now! A Double Membership of 16 tickets to use however you like all season long is only $250 -a value of about $15 a ticket! For more information, visit their website at https://www.gctcomeplay.org.

