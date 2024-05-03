Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Southern Arkansas University Magnolia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Article Written by Guest Writer Susannah Linnett

A weekend of “Tradition” in the Harton Theatre at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, began on Friday April 19 and ran through Sunday April 21 with Fiddler on The Roof. I was so excited when Theresa asked me to review this show because it’s a favorite of mine.

Fiddler, a beautiful story with score by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein., is a timeless classic that has captivated audiences worldwide since its debut in 1964. Upon entering the Harton Theatre, I was thrilled to see a live orchestra readying to play. The audience was welcomed with a lighted greeting of “Mazel Tov!” on the proscenium. As the play begins, we are transported back to the cozy village of Anatevka where tradition is as sacred as Shabbat dinner and love is in the air, set to the tune of some seriously catchy songs. We see the Fiddler (April Burt) perched on the roof as a beautifully simple melody floats through the theater and Tevye, our friendly neighborhood milkman, who is all about keeping things traditional, introduces us to the story and the town. He and the company kicked things off with a rousing chorus of "Tradition," setting the stage for what's to come. Tevye strives to maintain his family's traditions and uphold the customs of their community, even as the world around them undergoes rapid change. He compares his situation to balancing like a fiddler on the roof.

Now, Tevye (Clayton Evers) and his wife Golde (also played by April Burt) have five daughters, each with their own ideas about love and marriage. Tzeitel (Jocelyn Parson,) the eldest, starts the romantic drama by falling for Motel (Alex Gray) the tailor instead of the rich butcher Lazar Wolf (Whit Shelton) that the town Matchmaker, Yente (Maddie Couture) has chosen for her. And let me tell you, "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" is the anthem for anyone who's ever had their love life dictated by well-meaning relatives. The three elder sisters wowed me with their harmonies.

Tevye has several songs with internal soliloquies that help us understand his struggle between his tradition and the love he has for his family. One such wonderful song comes when Teyve really lets go and embraces the dream of breaking through the social class he was placed in. “There’s no shame in being poor, but it’s no great honor either!” “If I were a Rich Man” shows us that Tevye is ready to embrace change if it were to come.

In keeping with Tradition, Tevye agrees to the match for Tzeitzel when he meets Lazar Wolf at the village tavern and they toast to the good fortune of their families as we see a fun rendition of “To Life!” His celebration is soon broken as he hears Tzeitel’s heartfelt pleas to marry for love and not for duty. He reluctantly agrees and then must deal with the consequences of telling Golde. He concocts a nightmare so he doesn’t get in trouble with her. “Tevye’s Dream” was one of my favorites the group did. Highly energetic and fun. I really enjoyed the choice to incorporate cymbals behind Tevye’s head at parts in the song.

Soon comes the wedding between the two love birds and “Sunrise, Sunset” embraces the worries, sorrows and joys of every parent as they see their child grow up. The village celebrates the marriage complete with traditional Jewish customs like “The Bottle Dance” but Perchik (Dalton Hale,) the Jewish revolutionary who has been a guest of the family, finds a way to break tradition and dance with Tevye’s second daughter, Hodel (Abby Farren) in front of the village. I enjoyed this ensemble number as well. It was joyful and fun and really contrasted nicely with the shame and outrage felt as the Russians come in and destroy the happy day at curtains close.

The second act jumps to Hodel as she falls for Perchik. The chemistry between the two has been evident and the crazy ideas that Perchik brings are expertly met with witty comebacks by Hodel. A great match, he tells her he has to go away but wants to marry her. She agrees without getting Tevye’s permission, but asking for his blessing. Again, Tevye reluctantly agrees to bless the marriage.

Soon, Hodel decides to follow Perchik, when he is imprisoned in Siberia. A beautifully haunting song, “Far from the Home I Love,” is heartbreaking for not only Hodel, who must leave everything she knows and embrace the love she has chosen but also Tevye who has to watch his daughter leave. Farren’s voice and characterization of this song was beautiful.

And lastly there's Chava (Addie Leigh Baird,) the third daughter, who throws tradition out the window by falling for Fyedka (James Taylor,) a non-Jewish Russian. Cue the tears and heartache as Tevye grapples with his daughter's forbidden love, all set to the haunting strains of "Chavaleh (Little Bird)" The last straw is broken because Tevye cannot go this far and accept this. A rift is the result as he disowns Chava for her disregard for tradition.

Amidst all the romantic drama, there's a deeper story at play. As the villagers face the looming threat of anti-Semitic violence they are forced to leave their beloved town.

The Company did a great job of finding the balance in the midst of the struggle. It was relatable and heartwarming while also being funny and very entertaining. Evers and Burt were great in their roles and carried the show well. I enjoyed the choice of doubling Burt in the Golde and Fiddler roles although sometimes the fiddle present during an intense scene brought me out of the story. I did enjoy the playfulness of the Tevye and Fiddler/Golde scenes. Aside from these two, stand out roles include: Abby Farren as Hodel, Dalton Hale as Perchik and Carmelo Brown as Mendel, the Rabbi’s Son. I highly enjoyed the orchestra as well. I’ll have to come back for more shows at the Harton Theatre in the future. Thank you for having me.

