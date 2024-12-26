Review: CONWAY MEN'S CHORUS at Reynolds Performance Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When I heard that CONWAY MEN’S CHORUS was celebrating 25 years of singing, I knew I needed to check out their Holiday Concert Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Reynolds Performance Hall at The University of Central Arkansas in Conway, and I loved this celebration of music, community, and the holiday spirit. Not only did they have a beautiful repertoire, but they let others shine that evening as well.

Before the show began, Pianist Paul Bradley set the mood for the evening with a stunning prelude that showcased his artistry and skill. His fingers danced across the keys, filling the hall with melodies that perfectly captured the warmth and anticipation of the holiday season.

Then, Mike McCullars, Chorus Board President, took the stage to address the audience. He began by asking who among the attendees had been with the choir from the very beginning. A few hands went up, showing the loyalty of longtime supporters. He then asked who was attending for the first time, and a larger number of hands—including mine—were raised. With a playful smile, he quipped, “Where the heck have you been all these years?” The lighthearted question drew laughter and set the tone for an evening filled with warmth, camaraderie, and outstanding music.

After a heartfelt plea for funding (McCullars, known for his history of soliciting support during PBS Pledge Drives, delivered it with his usual charm), the focus turned to a special musical moment. Paul Bradley and his daughter Karis performed a beautiful duet of “Angels We Have Heard on High.” The father-daughter collaboration was nothing short of enchanting, infusing the beloved carol with a fresh, emotive energy that captivated the audience.

Right before the men took the stage, the Conway High School Camerata serenaded the audience with three holiday pieces that showcased their impressive talent and youthful energy. Directed by Sam Huskey, their performance set a festive tone for the evening, blending tight harmonies and dynamic expression. I was especially thrilled to see some of my favorite young Red Curtain actors in the ensemble. I love seeing the diversity of their talents on display, extending beyond the stage to their musical abilities. It’s always exciting to witness young performers exploring different artistic avenues and excelling in them.

To help bring the esteemed musicians on stage, Assistant Director Ed Adcock led the audience in a sing-a-long with O Come All Ye Faithful, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, and Silent Night. The audience enthusiastically joined in, filling the hall with a warm and collective holiday spirit. By the time the men took the stage, the audience was fully engaged and ready for an evening of exceptional music.

The performance featured a beautiful blend of classic carols, modern arrangements, and even a few surprises that delighted the audience. Their voices soared in harmony, drawing both smiles and tears through their passion and artistry with their unforgettable celebration of music and joy. What truly stood out was the camaraderie among the chorus members. The dedication they brought to each piece was evident.

As an added bonus, we enjoyed Director Bennett’s story on one of his favorite rockstar composers Craig Courtney. After he gushed about getting to sit next to him and having him sign his music, we heard a beautiful rendition of How Great Our Joy.

The Conway Men's Chorus not only showcased their vocal talent but also reminded us of the power of music to bring people together and celebrate milestones in a meaningful way. It was a night filled with holiday cheer, and I’m already looking forward to their next performance!

MUSIC PERFORMED

Joy to the World

The Christmas Song

God Rest You Merry Gentlemen

Believe from The Polar Express

Glow

How Great Oue Joy

O Little Town of Bethlehem

The First Noel

Beautiful Savior

O Holy Night

Jesus, What a Wonderful Child

TENOR 1: Don Brazile, Tommy Brown, Sean Duke, Rob Denning, Mark Mancil, Greg Montgomery, Lawson Towsend, Jake Wallis, Erik Wofford, Clark Wooten

TENOR 2: Ken Barnes, Kyle Berry Greg Blakey, Wesley Brooks, Chris Carnahan, Graydon Carter, Eddy Clarke, Tom Courtway, Ken Fuhrman, Chris Goodin, Ross Hilton Hopper, Elijah Kinnard, Bradley Mancil, Gene Meili, James Meyer, Bill Polk, Bill Powell, Sage Shaddox, Rocky Shelton, David Stafford, Brandon Sorrells

BARITONE: Ed Adcock, Mark Bennett, Doug Boswell, Bill Clay, Guy Couch, Paul Duckett, George Heintzen, Dennis “Chief” Knox, Jim Lane, Aiden Lemley, Mike McCullars, Dan Moore, Ken Moore, Greg Prince, Rian Sommerfield, Michael Sowder, Ted Stiles, Mark Strickland, Ryan Swan, Jim Teeter, Mike Woodrum

BASS: Mike Altland, Dan Baw, Cameron Benefield, Issac Berkau, Jim Berkau, Phil Boudreaux, Paul Bridgman, Patrick Brooks, Robert Brooks, Carlos Cobos, Will Decker, Steve Floyd, Mike Fodge, John Hopkins, Chad Lambert, George Mayo, Jim Robinson, Dan Rohrbaugh, David Short, Darrell Spigner, Rick Spurr, Len Tipton, John Tooke, Matt Vaughn, John Weir, Joe Whisenhunt, Dean Williams

