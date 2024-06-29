Review: PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To open the 2024 Summer Season at The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, they bring to the stage PRIDE & PREJUDICE, a Jane Austin classic written by Kate Hamill. Tickets are almost gone and rightfully so. This romantic comedy will have you laughing throughout the whole performance. There may be some tickets left for Saturday, June 29, so if you want to see it, visit their website at https://www.therep.org.

Directed by Ken-Matt Martin, Pride and Prejudice follows the Bennet Family in Rural England at the turn of the 19th Century. Mr. Bennet (Kathryn Pryor) and Mrs. Bennet (Alanna Hamill Newton) are at wits end with each other as their four daughters meet and are courted by possible suitors. Jane Bennet (Caro Dubberly) catches the eye of the hopelessly romantic Mr. Bingley (Alexander Matos). Meanwhile, Mr. Darcy (Will Adams) runs into Lizzy Bennet (Madeleine Barker) who she thinks is smug and arrogant, and she tells everyone how she hates him. She vows to never marry. However, that does not keep the men away.

Later, Mr. Collins (Alexander Matos), the next heir to the Bennet estate, stops by to check on the property and find a wife. He chases after Lizzy, but she turns him down numerous times until he decides to propose to Charlotte Lucas (Kathryn Pryor), a friend of the girls.

Mr. Wickham (Alexander Matos) visits the family and confides to Lizzy that Mr. Darcy has robbed him of the family fortune. This information just adds to the disdain that Lizzy has for Mr. Darcy. She does take an interest in Mr. Wickham but doesn’t really pursue him.

Mary Bennet (L’Oreal Lampley), bless her, doesn’t get any suitors and Lydia Bennet (Lizzy Lewis) is too young.

Mr. Darcy is pursued by Miss de Bourgh (Caro Dubberly) with encouragement by her mother Lady Catherine (Lizzy Lewis) but is uninterested. Miss Bingley (L’Oreal Lampley) also tries to win him over with her elitism, but he doesn’t have romantic feelings for her.

So, how does all of this play out? Is anyone concerned for Ms. Bennet’s nerves? Do Mr. Darcy and Lizzy get over their pride and prejudices? Grab your tickets before they are all gone.

This cast was brilliant with five of them playing multiple roles and all equally funny. Dubberly’s two characters were opposites. As Jane she was ladylike but approachable. As Miss de Bourgh, she was ditzy and spoiled. Dubberly’s different looks had their contrasts so well, it took me awhile to realize that they were the same person.

Lampley’s two characters were both prim, but Miss Bingley took it to the next level. I loved when Mary would talk to the audience on her feminist views.

Lewis’s Lydia was youthful and flitty, while her Lady Catherine was pompous and demanding. Both were hilarious.

Local starlet Kathryn Pryor played double duty with Mr. Bennet and Charlotte. Seldom do you see a woman cross dressing as a man, but she pulled it off and was still able to bring the softness to Charlotte. Maybe it was because she was so familiar with the audience, but Kathryn received the most whispers during her appearances.

The most entertaining changes came from Matos, who had three roles. Mr. Bingley was literally played puppy-like, Mr. Collins was whimsical and goofy, and Mr. Wickham was more serious. Watching these changes and trying to sort out the differences were a lot of fun. Bingley and Collins were over-the-top and had us laughing so much. Ultimately in the end, Mr. Wickham, the character, was not a fan favorite, which is a testament to Matos skills as a performer.

There were three actors who played only one character. Will Adams’ Mr. Darcy was prideful and arrogant. He commanded attention with his ensemble and the audience. He and Barker’s Lizzy were equals when it came to their idealistic viewpoints. I loved their pairing, especially when they both started to soften towards each other. Newton’s Mrs. Bennet was a ball of nerves and advantageous when it came to the suitors. My partner was confused on why she was so pushy with her daughters, and I had to explain that getting married was the only way to secure their future. Mrs. Bennet wanted what was best for them all. As a mother, I get it.

Sydney Lynne and Celeste Jennings did a marvelous job with Set and Wardrobe Design. The costumes were period friendly and so colorful. They definitely caught the eye. Also, we loved how the backdrops came up and down on the runners. Each scene had its own set design which was so majestic and made you feel like you were enveloped into each location. The detail in all of it was amazing.

Broadway World is thrilled that Arkansas Rep is filling the stage this summer season. Pride and Prejudice was a great start, and we can’t wait to see FOOTLOOSE, which begins July 9. For more information, visit their website at https://www.therep.org.

Co-writer Credit: Jim Allen/ Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell of Matthew Sewell Photography

