Review: JERSEY BOYS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Co-written by Emma Bertram

Oh, what a night it was going to Murry’s Dinner Playhouse to experience the phenomenal performance of JERSEY BOYS! You definitely don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to be taken back in time on the musical journey of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Take a chance to “Walk Like a Man,” and join in on the fun from now until August 17th. This incredibly talented cast, Directed and Choreographed by Moriah Patterson, truly brings Rock N’ Roll music history to life in a way that makes you feel as if you’re directly viewing the magic in the making. Whether you’re a Frankie Valli enthusiast (such as myself) or are searching for a venue that can not only provide you with an amazing show, but also an amazing full-course buffet, Murry’s Dinner Playhouse will certainly exceed your expectations.

JERSEY BOYS is centered around the band and is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, features chart-topping hits written and produced by Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe. This jukebox musical biography opens in the streets of New Jersey in the 1960s, where Tommy DeVito (Michael Klucher) convinces Frankie Valli (Ethan Patterson) to quit his job as a barber to be the lead singer in his band. Tommy is charismatic, street-smart, ambitious and has an issue of staying out of trouble. This is a constant occurrence that Frankie eventually takes on as his responsibility. Frankie Valli is the lead singer and is known for his distinctive falsetto voice. He is determined, talented, and driven by his passion for music. He faces personal challenges, including strained relationships and the demands of his career. Bob Gaudio (Micah Patterson) is the songwriter of the group who plays keyboards for the band. He partners with Frankie Valli in writing songs and his contribution to the band's evolution helps shape their career. Nick Massi (Caleb Menard) is the bass player that eventually feels betrayed by the band and quits. Through all of this, there is a string of people who come in and out of their lives. It’s emotional and tense at times, but the music comes at you hit by hit.

Backed by a live band led by Emily Cooper, this show entertains you the entire time, and it is very educational if you don’t know the history of the band. For instance, I did not know that they toured and canoodled with the Shirelles (Moriah Patterson, Ashley Merrill, Lexi Brooks). Joe Pesci (Thomas Williams) hung out with The Four Seasons before he became a big star. Also, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

The performers’ talents sweep you up into the magic of this era . The singing mirrored the famed quartet, and the storytelling kept us enchanted with the show. Ethan Patterson brought Frankie to life in a way that made the audience feel protective of him, even when he was screwing around with other women. Michael Klucher had a tough bad guy vibe going from the very beginning but was charismatic through the whole performance. Micah Patterson’s Bob seemed the most levelheaded of the group, and Caleb Menard’s voice was captivating. The rest of the ensemble added so much to the story, and it was fun watching all of the dynamic personalities come into play.

Before the show, the buffet called to us. As always I like to try everything. It’s all very tasty, but I do love the baked cod and green beans. The bread pudding is yummy as well. To go with our meal, we added the fruity strawberry mocktail. It’s sweet and makes us feel fancy. There are alcoholic options as well.

This show runs through August 17, so head over to murrysdp.com to get you tickets before it sells out.

Creative Team

Artistic Director- Glen J Hilbert

Stage Manager/Props/Lights/Sound-Keylan Alderson

Set Design-Don Bolinger

Costumer-Katie Greer

Music Director/Keyboard-Emily Cooper

Set Construction-Mark Carlisle

Set Decoration-Elaina Petroukhina

Photographer-Warren McCullough

Band

Keyboard-Emily Cooper

Guitar-Roger Eaves

Bass-Brian Wolverton

Drums-Patrick Lindsey

Comments