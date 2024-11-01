Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, is whisking you away on a murderous boat trip now through Saturday, Nov. 9, with their newest production of AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE NILE, directed by Roger M. Eaves. The food is delicious, the cast is amazing, and the story will keep you guessing to the very end. We always have so much fun with every visit to MDP!

Who wouldn’t want to take a luxurious cruise down the Nile? Set on the front observation deck of The Lotus during 1930s Egypt, an eclectic group of people journey together on what was to be an idyllic pleasure voyage.

Kay Mostyn (Brooke Carter Wallace) is the wealthy heiress whose recent marriage to Simon (Michael Klucher) has sparked jealousy and suspicion. Kay and Simon are on their honeymoon, seemingly to enjoy a romantic getaway down the Nile, but Kay’s money and powerful personality have earned her enemies. Jacqueline de Severac (Paige Reynolds) is Simon’s former fiancée and is also Kay’s former best friend. When Simon decided to drop Jacqueline for Kay, she was left heartbroken, and decided to follow them wherever they went, including the cruise. Then there is Canon Ambrose Pennefather (Roger M. Eaves), who is Kay’s protective godfather and a moral compass in the story. His presence suggests a quest to protect Kay from harm, but his involvement with the group also makes him a potential observer who could uncover others' secrets.

Dr. Bessner (Jeff Bailey) is an eccentric German doctor with a mysterious past who is on board for a break from his medical practice. Miss Helen Ffoliot-ffoulkes (Laura Carlton) is a wealthy, snobbish socialite, accompanied by her niece, Christina Grant (Sarah Nichols), who is being aggressively pursued by Smith (Micah Patterson), an aristocrat who hides his status. And, to round out the inhabitants of The Lotus is the Steward of the ship (Keith Harper), Louise (Miranda Jane), who is Kay’s attendant, and crew member McNaught (Mark Hanson).

In the beginning, everyone is being introduced as they make their way to their cabins, and then surprise Heiress Kay is murdered! Who did it? Was it the jealous Jacqueline who wanted revenge on her ex-friend for stealing her man? Was it Canon who was continuously getting money from her for his Holyland project? How about her maid who really wasn’t thrilled waiting on Kay all the time? Or, did the other guests on the ship have a reason to kill her? Go see the show to find out.

What I will tell you is that this cast is a bunch of A-listers. They know their roles, own the different personalities, and entertained me through the whole show. To begin, Mark Hanson doubles as a bead seller in the beginning of the show. He cracked me up trying to sell postcards to the boat people. Laura Carlton won me over as a pompous bitty looking down on her niece and blaming her woes on Christina’s inattentiveness. Watching Patterson’s character pursue Christina got funnier and funnier as the show progressed. Wallace and Klucher’s chemistry as the honeymooning couple was blissful, even though they had to deal with the past romantic ties, secret grudges, and simmering resentment, making every interaction feel loaded with unspoken tension. Honestly, everyone was committed to their role so much so that the audience was trying as a group to figure out who the murderer was.

Before the show, we dined on the delicious buffet. The salad bar looked great with fresh ingredients, and there were several entrees. The pot roast was extra tasty. The sauteed squash was also really yummy. My favorite dessert now is the bread pudding. It was moist, and I like the merging flavor of, I think, cranberries in the mixture. To top it off, I had the Pina Colada mocktail and my friend had a Strawberry Daquiri. They have a good offering of alcoholic beverages, but don’t underestimate the mocktails. They are a tasty second dessert to go with your meal.

Shortly after they leave the Nile, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical will finish out through the rest of the year. This will be a popular one, so get your tickets early. For more information, visit their website at https://murrysdp.com.

Comments